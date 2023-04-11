Well, you wouldn’t read about it if you relied on the the offerings of a certain media mogul and his publications because they wouldn’t print it or broadcast it.



The goings on with a certain ninety-two-year-old codger would make for a continuing soap opera not so much in the style of Blue Hills, more the Days of Our Lives. At the present time the artful old media mogul – whose name I won’t mention as he may sue me in defamation and seize my miserable pension – had been planning his fifth marriage (first one this year, however) but after a two-week, whirlwind engagement it all went pear-shaped, as they say.

This may be due to the fact that he is facing an existential defamation action of his own but in this case it is he and his pay TV outlet in the US who are before the courts in Wilmington, Delaware for allegedly telling porkies about Trump’s lost election. Why Delaware you ask? Well you get no points for guessing that he domiciles his empire in this small US state because it is a tax haven for corporations with offshore interests and an aversion to paying tax.



As an aside, the judge overseeing these matters was approached by the legal team representing the defendant mogul to have him excused from giving evidence in person due to his age and general doddering condition. The very astute judge questioned, ‘was this the same defendant of whom he had been reading was anticipating betrothal and marriage and looking forward to doing much travelling and lounging on beaches with his new squeeze who, he had just presented with a $3.5 million 11-carat diamond solitaire engagement ring?’ The judge sensibly dismissed the application.



But, it doesn’t end there does it? The future Mrs Murdoch V has since done a runner although it’s not clear if this was due to some unacceptable clause in the prenuptial agreement concerning certain ‘wifely duties’ or some other matter. Unconfirmed scuttlebutt suggests that she saw her paramour exiting the shower and that accelerated her decision, so she grabbed the ring and was gone.

What is it about this old coffin-dodger, at an age when most of his contemporaries are pushing up daisies or having trouble locating their slippers, he’s still on the prowl? A disturbing observation by one of his previous wives to the effect that ‘he doesn’t need Viagra’ could be the rather alarming clue to this rogue’s progress. So, ladies, he’s back on the market – watch out!

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

204 total views, 194 views today

Share this:





Like this: Like Loading...