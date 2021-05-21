You may have noticed there’s something missing on…

Readers may have noticed that the ‘Recent Comments’ section is no longer…

Farming is an industry based on science so…

Listen to a Nationals MP and it won’t take long before they…

If It Quacks Like A Duck, It's A…

Quick COVID-19 and vaccine facts at 20 May 2021 – New Zealand…

Déjà vu

By Ad astra   To minimise the pain of reminding you of the shocking…

Overheated war talk is irresponsible - Parliament must…

Media Release   69 prominent Australians have signed an open letter to the…

Murdochtopus

Murdochtopus has many arms that work in unison with News Corp, one…

Are you being manipulated? Yes, and it's getting…

Preface: I wrote what follows almost nine years ago and the reason for…

Who is the worst enemy of poorer Australians…

According to Wikipedia, Scott Morrison is descended from convict stock. Now claiming to…

«
»
Facebook

You may have noticed there’s something missing on The AIMN

Image from webpublisherpro.com

Readers may have noticed that the ‘Recent Comments’ section is no longer on any of The AIMN’s pages.

There’s a not-so-simple explanation for this.

Most of what you see on The AIMN – whether it be on our homepage or in an article – is placed there by something called a ‘plugin’: A bit of software that adds functions to the site.

One of these plugins not only listed the recent comments, but also how those comments were displayed.

When WordPress – our site’s platform – has an upgrade, so too must the plugin so that it functions with the WordPress upgrade. On rare occasions the plugin developer, for whatever reason (though it’s usually financial), decides not to bother and lets the plugin go the way of the dinosaur. In simple terms that’s what has happened to the plugin that gave us the Recent Comments section.

The Recent Comments section is a very handy function as at a glance a reader can see which articles are the popular talking point. It is a function we like having on this site, so it will return. Murphy’s Law has stepped in though and ensured that the previous function would disappear on a Friday, meaning that our web developers will not have time to search for and install a new Recent Comments plugin before the weekend.

Bear with us… it’ll be back – fingers crossed – early next week.

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Donate Button

2 comments

Login here Register here
  1. GL

    Paddy’s Law: “Murphy was an optimist.”

  2. Ken

    Oh dear dont we just love technology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The maximum upload file size: 16 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded.

Return to home page
Scroll Up
%d bloggers like this: