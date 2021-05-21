You may have noticed there’s something missing on The AIMN

Readers may have noticed that the ‘Recent Comments’ section is no longer on any of The AIMN’s pages.

There’s a not-so-simple explanation for this.

Most of what you see on The AIMN – whether it be on our homepage or in an article – is placed there by something called a ‘plugin’: A bit of software that adds functions to the site.

One of these plugins not only listed the recent comments, but also how those comments were displayed.

When WordPress – our site’s platform – has an upgrade, so too must the plugin so that it functions with the WordPress upgrade. On rare occasions the plugin developer, for whatever reason (though it’s usually financial), decides not to bother and lets the plugin go the way of the dinosaur. In simple terms that’s what has happened to the plugin that gave us the Recent Comments section.

The Recent Comments section is a very handy function as at a glance a reader can see which articles are the popular talking point. It is a function we like having on this site, so it will return. Murphy’s Law has stepped in though and ensured that the previous function would disappear on a Friday, meaning that our web developers will not have time to search for and install a new Recent Comments plugin before the weekend.

Bear with us… it’ll be back – fingers crossed – early next week.

