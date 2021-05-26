You are being manipulated much more than you think

… Continued from Part 2

These are the days of two incomes, a decline in marriage with more divorce, bigger houses, and empty hearts. And a proliferation of kids with single parents.

Because they mistakenly believe they have ownership of righteousness, churches manipulate people into believing that love and morality are exclusively a religious domain. They don’t allow their own immorality to impede on their self-righteousness. Added to this is the manipulation of minors by men of the cloth.

We have become obsessed with celebrity, and the media manipulates us into believing that people of little virtue, talent or character are somehow important. More often than not because they have acquired notoriety, wealth or influence.

We have been manipulated into competitive living while at the same time we have forgotten how to laugh or even volunteer. Now, what was the name of that family across the road? And we don’t comprehend the difference between manners and civility. At least our kids don’t. Narcissism is rife, and men are particularly prone to it.

Enormous advances have been made in medicine, and future discoveries will increase significantly. More drugs are available for many illnesses, but the large drug companies manipulate who gets them and the price paid.

The vaccine for the world pandemic COVID-9 is a case in point. A vaccine was found in various countries in “record time,” but the wealthiest nations were the most advantaged.

There is, however, still much less wellness. Mental illness, at last, has been recognised. We have succumbed to domestic violence where men manipulate women resulting in a death almost weekly. Record amounts of money is thrown at the problems without really addressing the issues.

Women have had enough manipulation, and recent events have highlighted their plight but, men still rule the world.

They manipulate women to maintain a perceived physical, academic, corporate and sexual dominance. History records their manipulation together with the ongoing incompetence of the government.

People live longer but are less happy, and the incidence of mental health has become a social problem. We mumble a lot without saying much, we seldom love meaningfully, and the joy of sex has degenerated into casual opportunism where women are manipulated.

It is a time of enormous profits, little leadership, “shallow thinking and superficial relationships.” A time in which technology is making extraordinary advances, but our intellectual reasoning seems unable to appreciate its capacity for good without the word ‘profit’ attached.

We are exploring outer space all the while diseases are polluting our environment and our souls.

We allow ourselves to be manipulated by exaggerated, flamboyant rhetoric designed to heighten a sense of alarm or simply gain our attention.

Unscrupulous people manipulate our social behaviour, and the young fall victim to the persuasive influence of debilitative drugs.

And the purity of our playtime, our sport has been manipulated by the corrosive effect of money and drugs.

And the cheats, in turn, manipulate us with their lies.

Continued Sunday with… “You are being manipulated politically. Here’s how.”

My thought for the day We dislike and resist change in the foolish assumption that we can make permanent anything that makes us feel secure. Yet change is, in fact, part of the very fabric of our existence.

