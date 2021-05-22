You are being manipulated because purposeful social change without a common good caveat is a form of social evil

… Continued from Part 1

“The gross national product does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education, or the joy of their play. It does not include the beauty of our poetry or the strength of our marriages. It measures neither our wit nor our courage; neither our wisdom nor our learning; neither our compassion nor our devotion to our country; it measures everything, in short, except that which makes life worthwhile.” (Robert Kennedy, 1968).

We live in a manipulated, failed economic system where unregulated capitalism (in the absence of anything better) rules the day. But we are manipulated into believing that this failed system is the best economical solution. It is, however, a system where a small privileged few are rich beyond conscience, and almost all others are doomed to be poor at some level.

We want our children to have a better education, and they are getting it. The current generation has more tertiary qualifications than ever before. We have more experts, less judgment and more problems. This is probably because education is presented as a means of obtaining wealth rather than as an altruistic pursuit that might make humankind better.

The current Morrison cabinet has more degrees from the best schools globally, but their governance has been pathetic. Yet, their party has now won the past three elections. Why? Because they know how to manipulate you.

I call it ‘manipulated competitive capitalism.‘

We now live in a society where science is only respected to the point where it conflicts with profit. Then the conservative right, together with vested media interests, manipulates facts and distorts the truth to discredit them.

The environment is but one area where we are manipulated by uncredentialled fools who tell us that science knows nothing.

By people like John Howard, said he would instead rely on his instinct than scientific evidence. It was probably his instinct that sent us to war in Iraq. A decision that certainly wasn’t evidence-based.

Now I wonder what price the people of tomorrow will pay for the stupidity of today’s environmental vandals. We have allowed ourselves to become so manipulated that we have lost any commitment to the use of critical reason, factual evidence, and scientific methods of inquiry as to the best way of providing solutions to human problems.

The ability of thinking human beings to blindly embrace what they are being told without referring to evaluation and the consideration of scientific fact, truth and reason, never ceases to amaze me. It is tantamount to the rejection of rational explanation.

We would be a much better society if we took the risk of thinking for ourselves, rather than allowing ourselves to be manipulated and obstructed by the unadulterated crap served up by the media, self-interest groups and arguably the worst government Australia has ever had.

Politicians manipulate truth because power is all-important. They have lost any semblance of public morality and duty to the collective common good. And we have seen how they will even manipulate racial hatred if it advances their power.

My thought for the day The common good should be at the centre of any political philosophy. However, it is more likely to be found on the left than the right.

