Wurundjeri Woi-wurring Elders ready to take a formal position on Voice to Parliament vote

Elders at the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation will next week take a formal position on the Voice to Parliament ahead of Australia’s first referendum since 1999.

Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation CEO Donald Betts said calls from the public to the Wurundjeri office had increased in recent weeks, as the people of Melbourne look to the Traditional Owners on how to vote in the first referendum.

“Wurundjeri Elders hold a strong hand in the Voice to Parliament, particularly after Melbourne was named as Australia’s most populous city, but our Elders want to be involved,” Mr Betts said.

“The primary concern of Wurundjeri is that those leading this push for recognition listen to the voice of Elders now. We want a commitment that Wurundjeri have a seat at the table.

“If people don’t listen to our voice now, how can Wurundjeri Elders expect a Voice to Parliament to support them? They will consider this as they finalise their position.

“Wurundjeri Elders have done their due-diligence on the Voice to Parliament and consulted all the way up to the Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.

“Elders are being asked now on how to vote in the referendum because the result will have a direct impact on the Wurundjeri community and the public want to know what the Traditional Owners have to say.

“As Traditional Owners, the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung people are the first and only Aboriginal people with the cultural, legislated, and moral authority to speak for Country.

”Wurundjeri Elders will make a formal statement to the media regarding the Voice to Parliament next Monday 1 May.”

The Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation was established in 1985 by Wurundjeri Elders. As a representative body for Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung people, the Traditional Owners of Melbourne, and the Greater Melbourne region, it is the oldest and longest running Traditional Owner organisation in Victoria.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

682 total views, 682 views today

Share this:





Like this: Like Loading...