Women demanding respect in the workplace isn’t being “emotional”

By Annasis Kelly

It seems, to some so-called journalists, they consider women who have to remind men to be respectful in the workplace as being “emotional” has shown exactly why there was a Woman’s March after the mishandling on the Brittany Higgins issue in Parliament House. They expect us womenfolk to be quiet. To be any louder than that is being “emotional”. Well, I would be angry if I was grabbed on the buttocks by a fellow worker and being hit with suggestive talk. I would be angry if I was raped by someone I worked with, too. I would be angry if I was shown disrespect just for being a woman. In fact, it is being disrespectful. And anger is a normal response.

The men who have written these “articles” have no idea why we are angry, but like to use the same things that try to keep us under thumb. But if the shoe was put onto them and they were hit on by someone who they didn’t want to hit on them, they would be angry too. Of course, they would no doubt use violence to rectify their actions. Then they go “but I was angry”. Yeah, mate, the same thing but instead of using our fists we use our collective voices.

It is common sense and respect not to treat women like they are a piece of meat. If you don’t like that type of behaviour directed to your wife, sister, mother, daughter; don’t do it towards someone else’s. This isn’t emotive – this is logical and to reduce it to “women are just too emotional” for having their boundaries entrenched puts you into two categories. One, someone who does not respect women and their boundaries and, two, not fit enough to be talking about this topic.

For those who consider women speaking out about this as being a “leftie” whatever happened to being human? Did you forget that? Human rights and dignity are not a left or right scale of political madness, it is the epitome of human existence. We are far off in equality for many reasons; the thinking that a woman speaking out about injustices as being “emotional” is one of such examples. But by saying that women are being emotional because they are speaking out about travesties and workplace indecencies, just shows you do not want equality at the end of the day.

Well, guys, the 1950s called and they want their ideology back.

