Woeful media equals woeful government
By Alasdair Black
I’ll bang on about this until my last dying breath.
It is the abject failure of our Fourth Estate (the mainstream media) to fulfil its democratic role and hold government to account. Worse, on top of that they run a protection racket for their favoured horse in the race; the LNP.
There was an article on the The AIMN about the sin of omission which goes to the heart of the failure of our Fourth Estate. The omission of campaigning hard against this government on its corruption, on its mishandling of major issues and policy stuff ups such as failure to act or lead cohesively on climate change mitigation and its abrogation of its constitutional responsibility during the pandemic!
The Murdoch media, the worst of all, actively proselytises for its favoured horse in all electoral races; the LNP! It plays a game of omission and bias with utmost exigency.
The corporate media may not be as biased with its non-objective, advertorial news reporting like the Murdoch media, but it fully commits the sin of omission when holding a LNP Governments to account, either state or federally.
The Fourth Estate should have wrestled the Government to the ground over Robodebt. Remember how they advertised, supported and prosecuted the LNP’s campaign on “pink batts?”
You couldn’t have avoided it anywhere, over four deaths which was more of an industrial OH&S issue than a government failure. But the howling from the mainstream media backed in the LNP. So inevitably, once in power the LNP instigated a Royal Commission, purely out of self-interested motives and political advantage, for, the four unfortunate deaths.
What of the Fourth Estate’s duty of accountability for an alleged 2,000 deaths from Robodebt? Where was their moral outrage then? Where was the concerted accountability campaign for those 2,000? Where was the media howls, full of conscience, moral pain for the 2,000 alleged suicides of the sort that enraged them with pink batts where they lost all objectiveness in their demand for justice in the four deaths?
Apparently, deaths at the hand of government policy is only horrendous when it occurs under the stewardship of Labor.
The 2,000 alleged Robodebt suicide victims, were ‘untermensch’, drainers of the state coffers, hardly worth shedding a tear for, let alone accountability and justice, from the reigning cartel of welfare-hating pricks, running our decrepit democracy into the ground?
Wait for the next election. Will they start another fear campaign like the one scaring pensioners about franking credits, that 99% of pensioners don’t get? Will they lie or back up claims for their LNP buddies about bogans and their 4WD or utes being stolen from ‘under their noses’? Will they go along with the LNP lie that Labor is going to close all coal mines and throw all mining workers on the dole queues? And promote the Trumpianesque “big lie” that big coal and gas is here forever and anyone who says otherwise, is in a leftie conspiracy to deindustrialise Western civilisation?
Why yes, Dorothy, all the above and much, much more!
Just wait for LNP policy and electoral advisers to brainstorm with the Murdoch editors and Palmer in a phone hook-up to war game the next election for the LNP.
I am so sick of what passes for an alleged democratic Fourth Estate in this country. It’s a con, a Libertarian neo-CON.
If it wasn’t for online social media sites like The AIMN – and many others – we’d hardly know of the endless, imbroglios affairs, conflicts of interests, rorts and scandals that have occurred under eight years of this corrupt LNP Government.
It’s not the Australian voter’s fault. They’re drowning with online alt-right conspiracies, lies and alternate facts; a biased LNP supporting Fourth Estate.
The ALP has been rendered voiceless by a disinterested or antagonistic Fourth Estate, struck with profound deaf, dumb and blindness to LNP wrongdoing, prosecuting their democratic sin of omission on the Australian people in regard to ALP opposition voices.
I have little hope for an ALP victory unless the people finally suffer fatigue from the LNP chorus and our mainstream media. Palmer has finally jumped the shark… let’s hope the corporate media has overplayed its hand and does likewise.
Otherwise, I fear this vile coagulation of pus currently running this country will only win again and putrefy our democracy, yet more. If that’s even possible, can they get any worse?
Yes, naively pollyannaish of me, of course they can. Corruption knows no bound, until a united people get sick of it.
Oh how I pray fervently for that day.
In my favourite movie genre, the Western, the tyrants were the big landowners and the bank manager – the black hat and pencil-thin moustache brigade. On the side of the lone goodie – usually a John Wayne type (what irony!!) was the local newspaperman, bravely seeking the truth and printing it without fear or favour. But the newspaperman has actually been on the side of the oppressors both historically and today; in the persons of the Beaverbrooks and Murdochs, newspapermen have been oppressors themselves.
You are right to say the ‘’ALP have been rendered voiceless….. by an antagonistic Fourth Estate…’’ But how to we change that? My suggestion is we put them on the back foot. Surprise them! At the moment, they control the narrative which controls the discussion. Change the narrative and we change the discussion. Sneak up behind them with a narrative so unexpected that they fumble and stumble, not knowing which way to turn.
Easier said than done, of course, particularly with an ALP party structure so tied up in its own knots that it cannot function with the flexibility it needs to defeat such antagonism.
One organisation the LNP fear more than Labor, is Getup, who have successfully changed the narrative in the past. They hold a unique position in the public perception with a massive following, healthy resources and strong leadership. Just sayin’.
Democracy is being gamed by big media and played to benefit big business. If businesses pay large amounts of money to “influencers” to gain advantage over their competition then how much is the influence of the media outlets of Murdoch, 7 and 9 worth to the L/NP? Advertising with these media outlets should be counted as political donations to the L/NP.
Strong language, but not inaccurate.
I write as a freelancer for a small regional paper, who are not owned by Murdoch. But they still only praise the Libs and hate Labor. Why do so many in the media support only one side of politics?
This idea that the Libs support business, even if it’s only true for some businesses, has infected almost every company in Australia. Years ago, a relative worked for a major car dealership, and they bribed all their staff with a $50 payment if they voted for the Libs. It didn’t matter who led or was in the party, they just supported the Libs regardless. A bunch of sickos.
Further to John Kelly’s good point on the presence of Get-up! as a defacto opposition to the connivance of both parties and the corporate media. Get-up! has a million+ members who a drawn to a party free, issues based, campaigning platform that is not part of the endemic corruption we are forced to participate in.
Definitions, the meaning of a word, is very important – Democracy most of all. It is a concept we have not embraced in our politics, a technically better description of our system is that of “Electoral Dictatorship” by a party, one of two parties that have memberships in the tens of thousands. Tiny, radical, extremist parties given a duopoly on power by a system that has failed to evolve with no thanks to the direct intervention of the corporate entities controlling our economy (LNP & ALP being two of those entities).
It is not for the media to hold these rogue elements to account, it is for the voters to do so, as it always has been. I hope we may evolve the system that is leaving us one destiny, certain disaster, to a system that offers opportunity for timely and considered change – Democracy – a process that empowers us all to contribute to and activate the solutions to the many compounding problems our parties see fit to ignore and bury in the trivia of their obscene and absurdist political theatre.
Get-up! remains important but sadly, marginalised while it has no direct power to effect change.
The NEED is to change our system, revoke the franchise of the representative vote and embrace our Democratic rights to engage, articulate, collaborate and act.
Co-operation is the game changer, the trait that defines the success of the human species. The competition of the economy, of our political system simply dictates an outcome of monopolists and disaster.
The media and the LNP can only continue to dominate the political, business and social spheres because the people (voters) are so thoroughly brainwashed, drugged or bribed that they cannot or will not ,object because they are completely corrupted themselves. Their only worry is keeping their jobs, getting their kids to school, thursday night shopping, saturday soccer. They are like zombies concerning everything else, fed bullshit on TV and a pittance by their employers, but somehow seemed fullfilled when they watch two teams of oversized muscle bound giants pummel each other to a standstill. Most of them couldn’t even spell the word democracy.
From ten years ago on the ABC, NY journalism Prof. Jay Rosen on Australian media (link has full transcript including comments from Lindsay Tanner) in ‘Why political coverage is broken’:
‘The following is a transcript of Jay Rosen’s keynote address at New News 2011, part of the Melbourne Writers Festival, co-sponsored by the Public Interest Journalism Foundation at Swinburne University of Technology. (Melbourne, Australia, August 26, 2011.)
This talk had its origins in my appearance about a year ago on the ABC’s Lateline with Leigh Sales. We were discussing election coverage that looks at the campaign as a kind of sporting event. Every day journalists can ask, “who’s ahead” and “what is the strategy for winning?” A perspective that appeals to political reporters, I said, because it puts them “on the inside, looking at the campaign the way the operatives do.”
I then mentioned the ABC’s Sunday morning program, The Insiders. And I asked Leigh Sales if it was true that the insiders were, on that program, the journalists. She said: “That is right.” I said: “That’s remarkable.” She… well, she changed the subject. And let me add right away that Leigh Sales is one of the most intelligent journalists I have ever had the pleasure to meet.
So this is my theme tonight: how did we get to the point where it seems entirely natural for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation to describe political journalists appearing on its air as “the insiders?”‘
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2011-08-30/rosen—why-political-coverage-is-broken/2862328
Forget Getup, Labor etc – change the culture, by refusing to participate and refusing to cheer.