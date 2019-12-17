Will we never change until it gets too uncomfortable to stay the same?

In my most recent post, I was talking about the need for change and why I thought conservatives hadn’t the best ideology to bring it about.

The need for dramatic change will be thrust upon us because of the effect changes in our climate will have on our planet.

Many years ago Margaret Thatcher summarised the ideology of the conservative in this way:

There is no such thing as society. There are only individuals making their way. The poor shall be looked after by the drip down effect from the rich. (Paraphrased).

My contention is that it is not a philosophy to take us into the future.

Conservatism, as we know it today, is but a collection of self-indulgent principles that include narcissistic tendencies, selfishness, egotism, self-importance, self-entitlement greed, corruption, self-regard and conceit. These are reflected in its leadership.

Take this as an example: England has a bumbling, bereft of ideas Prime Minister who has won an election and may indeed get his country out of the EU but has little regard for equality or anything else that might benefit the middle and lower classes for that matter.

The United States has a President who describes himself as the greatest President ever and amongst other things, a genius.

Australia has a Prime Minister of no redeeming features. One who is like the leader before him, held captive by a group of climate deniers within his party?

We dislike and resist change in the foolish assumption that we can make permanent that which makes us feel secure. Yet change is in fact part of the very fabric of our existence.

Writing for The Guardian Marina Hyde had this to say.

“I am humbled that you have put your trust in me,” announced the nation’s foremost liar in front of a backdrop reading “the people’s government”, as though this ideally axiomatic concept was an innovation.

All three – Morrison, Johnson and Trump – have in common a poisonous capacity for lying and all practice a “greed is good” social engineering perspective.

In the fullness of the uncertain future that we face we cannot afford to assign the world’s future to the kakistocracy*.

Nor can we afford to apportion the solving of global problems to individuals of ill repute.

But we can allocate a “collective individual” responsibility that realises the scale of political change that needs to take place now.

The election in England yet again has demonstrated peoples’ capacity to vote for conservative parties who feel no obligation to better the lot of ordinary people, yet display a willingness to make the rich richer.

This time the peasants voted for their overlords or as Paul Keating rather luminously put it in a tweet:

Victory is assured when the rich manage to get the poor to vote for something that will make them poorer. — Paul John Keating (@Paul_KeatingPM) December 13, 2019

He is correct. People have a capacity to forgive appalling conservative governance that goes beyond reason.

In 2013 I wrote a piece titled Abbott’s form of Social Engineering, in which I wrote the following to demonstrate the art of social engineering:

“The conservative Abbott Government has taken away from middle and low income earners, the School bonus and a superannuation discount to low income earners, mainly women. In addition they have blocked a pay rise to low income Child Care Workers. The annual small lump sum given to pensioners to pay for unexpected bills was also abolished. The abandonment of all these benefits in the name of austerity is a smoke screen. It is only taking from one group to give to another. Abbott’s Paid Parental Leave Scheme comes to mind. (Later abandoned) Also the 15% tax rebate for the highest wage earners. This is not equity, it is social engineering. If the budget truly demands cuts, they should be equitable. (Remember the social engineering budget of 2014). When a Government seeks to backtrack on election promises like the Gonski reforms and reimpose its own elitist inequitable schools policy with not the slightest thought for those who can least afford a better education: it is practising social engineering.”

Social engineering is something that, in introducing their policies, all governments practice. The problem I have with current conservatism, however, is the manner in which it is implemented.

In the recipe that is current conservativism social engineering, the main ingredients seem to be an assortment of unashamed lies that provide for all tastes but confuse the buds along the way.

Rupert Murdoch – worldwide – gives his all assisting conservative parties who might, in return, further his own interests be they newspapers or other media.

Shock jocks, right-wing blogs, Fox News, Sky News … all contribute to the growing propaganda. It is what Keating refers to in his aforementioned tweet.

The rise of narcissism and inequality and the demise of compassion illustrate the state of the world.

However, those of the Left must also choose a form of social engineering to counter that of the conservatives. So, what manner of social engineering would the left use to create, for example, a community for the common good?

Without answering or dreaming up some sort of consensus my, thoughts drift to what I think a society should be and the changes necessary to bring that about.

We never change until it gets too uncomfortable to stay the same.

We are currently witnessing the sort of society conservatism creates and how people are so easily duped into believing the outlandish lies they are told. My memory only goes back to post 2nd World War but I have never experienced a period where lying has been devalued as much as it is now.

To achieve the creation of a truly successful society we must first by way of truth-telling, convince the people that they are being conned; that there is no equity in our economics.

That they have as much hope of attaining the riches of the land of milk and honey as the next person given an equal playing field.

That the Margaret Thatcher drip-down overflow of money from the rich to the poor, the un-housed and the disadvantaged has never worked. It was just a nonsensical propaganda pipe dream.

Truly successful societies – like the Scandinavian examples – are built around a common good and we need to examine which political ideology is best placed to build such a society.

Firstly, let’s ask ourselves how an ideal society is based on the assumption that’s it’s an attainment we may never accomplish, but none-the-less is a worthwhile aspiration Philosophically speaking, which party is best suited to create such a society?

The right govern for those who have and the left for those who have not.

In a modern Western sense, an enlightened society is a populace of men, women and children who as a collective desire to express their humanity, work, aspirations, spirituality, art, poetry and play with the richest possible diversity.

It cultivates a common good with equality of opportunity for all. A society where one’s sexual preference or gender is not a judgement upon your character and the colour of your skin says nothing about you other than perhaps your geographical place of birth.

This society is one that thinks collectively while at the same time enables the individuals right to pursue intellectual accomplishment and financial reward that is only regulated by what is beneficial for the common collective good.

In other words, everyone is entitled to an equitable share of society’s wealth.

In this society for the common good freedom of expression is guaranteed but limited only by the innate moral personal decency of the individual.

A society where free speech is fair speech. An enlightened society in which the suggestion that we need to legislate ones right to hate another person is considered intellectually barren.

A society where the health and welfare of all is sacrosanct and access to treatment is assured. Where the principle that we should treat others in the same manner as we expect them to treat us is indelible in the mind of every citizen.

A society that respects science before myth and mysticism, but at the same time recognises the individual’s right to the expression of their own form of spirituality so long as it doesn’t hinder the common good.

A society that should be judged by its welcoming, and how well it treats its most vulnerable citizens. By how well protected we are and how accessible the law is regardless of stature or wealth.

In democratic societies (the best-or least bad form of government) our herding instincts are realised by the election of leaders who form government. Even in the imperfection of democracy we realise that a group mentality advances society better than dictatorial individuality.

So, unlike the governance we have now, we need a government that is subservient to the will (the common good ethic) of the people and is responsive to public opinion.

It is government that decides and regulates the progress and ambitions of society and what necessitates the bringing about of change for the common good.

Or at least provides the environment in which “change” can occur.

There is very little that is done in the name of progress that cannot be attributed in some way to government. Individual or collective ambition should come from within government and social structures that encourage it.

Currently we are experiencing the implementation of a form of fascism that is controlled by the kakistocracy that are the least worthy in our society to achieve anything.

My thought for the day Substantial and worthwhile change often comes with short-term controversy but the pain is worth it for the long-term prosperity of all.

*A kakistocracy [kækɪ’stɑkrəsi] is a system of government that is run by the worst, least qualified, and/or most unscrupulous citizens. The word was coined as early as the seventeenth century.

