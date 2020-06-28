Will They Linger with Hope or Contempt
The black summer smolders in his veins
There are those who won’t forget his reign
The resilient fought on as he soaked up the rays
Desperate people are still without homes…. but he prays
He sighs in relief….the anger’s all gone
But the global pandemic now lingers on
With doors shut hard in our faces
Poverty is now winning all of the races
The quiet ones he said he adores
Apathy voted like a zombied Horde
Will they linger with hope or contempt?
That sea of pained faces of the JobKeeper exempt?
The broken hearts of crushed lifelong careers
The precarious abandoned, newly jobless in tears
Will he pray away the pain?
Or sing us his songbook of smirks and refrains
The walls caving in on the class paying rent
Staples so bland in palettes are spent
Will they linger in hope or contempt?
Shoulder to Shoulder with those Jobkeeper exempt?
Has the Murdoch Press got their tongue?
Melting their thoughts to a silent stun
Do they still think of lives taken by flames?
Will they survive their own hunger games?
At the crossroads, Oh Toto which way
Discombobulated. Fight, pray or stay.
A Yellow Brick Road paved with corruption
Good Job Angus, Well done Son
Scared Jobless and Workers flipped off as Marxist voices
Johnny took all of our rights away by Choices
Musos and Artists cry out in traumatised dread
Scott killed the Arts – we are already dead
Gough’s Grandies hock it for Education
Howard’s children controlling the nation
The IPA’s invading their classroom
Hey! Scomo – leave them kids alone!
Social distance borne a cleaner climate
But donors and barons they have decided
No Covid Climate Renewal of minds and hearts
No new regional industry. No leadership smarts.
Will they linger with hope or hunger for change?
Do they see Covid helped Houdini escape disdain?
Will they linger with eyes wide open or shut?
Will they praise him for jobs lost and wages cut?
Will they linger instructed by polls?
Caring nought for those on the dole?
Will they take his IR changes on the chin
Stare at their empty pay packets with a compliant grin?
The black summer still bubbles away under that smirk
Will they linger in hope or remember that Hawaii jerk?
Will they linger for a handshake or call him harsh names?
If HE lingers, we must ALL take the blame.
Jack Cade
wam
Sadly, your poem makes depressing reading because it is true.
There will be no more Goughs in the politics of this country. Flawed as they were, those in the that ALP government – Whitlam, Cairns, Hayden, Cameron, Uren, Connor scared the shite out of the holders of this nations wealth- mainly foreigners – with their dream to ‘buy back the farm’, and the United States of America because they had the temerity to ask it what the eff it was doing with Pine Gap.
Unfortunately that ALP woke them up; they dozed, because Menzies seemed impregnable, and the opposition was led by ‘two Wongs don’t make a white’ Calwell. They haven’t slept since, and won’t. We no longer have a peoples party. Not Hawke, not Keating, not Rudd/Gillard.There will be no more Goughs. We don’t deserve one, and if one emerged he or she would be crushed by the Corporates, the MSM, and Uncle Sam.
Spot on start, jack,
Trish has delivered a sad read.
When profit heads the recovery, the haves take the opportunity to consolidate their control and maximise ‘heir’ profits. Qantas becomes jetstarred, the unions busted and the skilled redundant become scabs re rehired via ‘agencies’ at bargain prices.
ming had russia to spread the fear and dlp to take the vote. Scummo has china and the loonies to consolidate the fear and take the votes.
There is unlikely to be change of government till a recognised disaster. How people can’t see the disaster already is a measure of the false fear of ‘labor and the greens’.