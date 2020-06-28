The black summer smolders in his veins

There are those who won’t forget his reign

The resilient fought on as he soaked up the rays

Desperate people are still without homes…. but he prays

He sighs in relief….the anger’s all gone

But the global pandemic now lingers on

With doors shut hard in our faces

Poverty is now winning all of the races

The quiet ones he said he adores

Apathy voted like a zombied Horde

Will they linger with hope or contempt?

That sea of pained faces of the JobKeeper exempt?

The broken hearts of crushed lifelong careers

The precarious abandoned, newly jobless in tears

Will he pray away the pain?

Or sing us his songbook of smirks and refrains

The walls caving in on the class paying rent

Staples so bland in palettes are spent

Will they linger in hope or contempt?

Shoulder to Shoulder with those Jobkeeper exempt?

Has the Murdoch Press got their tongue?

Melting their thoughts to a silent stun

Do they still think of lives taken by flames?

Will they survive their own hunger games?

At the crossroads, Oh Toto which way

Discombobulated. Fight, pray or stay.

A Yellow Brick Road paved with corruption

Good Job Angus, Well done Son

Scared Jobless and Workers flipped off as Marxist voices

Johnny took all of our rights away by Choices

Musos and Artists cry out in traumatised dread

Scott killed the Arts – we are already dead

Gough’s Grandies hock it for Education

Howard’s children controlling the nation

The IPA’s invading their classroom

Hey! Scomo – leave them kids alone!

Social distance borne a cleaner climate

But donors and barons they have decided

No Covid Climate Renewal of minds and hearts

No new regional industry. No leadership smarts.

Will they linger with hope or hunger for change?

Do they see Covid helped Houdini escape disdain?

Will they linger with eyes wide open or shut?

Will they praise him for jobs lost and wages cut?

Will they linger instructed by polls?

Caring nought for those on the dole?

Will they take his IR changes on the chin

Stare at their empty pay packets with a compliant grin?

The black summer still bubbles away under that smirk

Will they linger in hope or remember that Hawaii jerk?

Will they linger for a handshake or call him harsh names?

If HE lingers, we must ALL take the blame.

