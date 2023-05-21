Why wouldn’t you vote Yes?
Firstly, may I acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the land to which I am writing from today, and I pay my respects to Elders past and present.
The words in the headline of my article are not mine, but I do embrace them from both the social and legal context in which they were spoken. I shall return to these words at the conclusion of this article, as they continue to resonate in my mind with clarity and conviction.
My opinion so scribed today is not emanating from the province of politics, which regrettably seems to be playing out in all forms of media about the proposed referendum to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Australia (‘Constitution’) “to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice” (‘Voice’). The pollution of politics regarding the assessment of any legal implications of the Voice are too parochial in their scope. Regrettably the modern Australian media as always miss the answer to the question of any legal implication of an amendment to the Constitution, even if the answer was tattooed on the rear end of a 100-foot-high vehicle. Also, my words do not carry with them the imprimatur of the Bar Association of Queensland, rather they are my own.
So that those of you who are reading this article understand the words of the proposed amendment, I set out immediately below the link to the Voice:
Further, so that you may consider the various arguments being agitated by either side of those campaigning for or against the Voice, I set out immediately below the links to the websites for the proponents of the yes vote and no vote:
First Nation’s Voice to Parliament: The Argument for Voting NO
I am voting yes. I do not profess to be an expert, as such, in constitutional law, but I do rely upon the erudite analysis of the Voice by the Hon Mr. Kenneth Hayne AC KC (‘Justice Hayne’) as he is a jurist in whom I do hold my confidence regarding an analysis of any supposed legal implication. That is not because Justice Hayne aligns with my views about the Voice, rather it is because after having read his judgments for the past 20 or so years I have always considered his reasons regarding constitutional law to be those of pure theory of ‘what is the law’ as opposed to ‘what the law or ought to be’.
Last Monday evening, 15 May 2023, I attended a seminar organised by the Australian Institute of Administrative Law- Queensland Chapter, and Justice Hayne presented his spoken analysis about the Voice, during which he opined:
- at the commencement of his speech there is no legitimate fear or concern for implementing the Voice into the Constitution.
- the central words of the proposed subsection 129(2) notably state “may make representations”; those words are just that, representations, and they only provide for speaking to, not speaking in, Parliament.
- the provisions could not be understood to mean any changes to the Parliamentary or Executive powers. The words are spare and lacking in complexity.
- there is no power of veto, nor is there a power to interrupt or delay the Parliamentary or Executive powers.
- the words do not require the Executive or Parliament to seek out the Voice, because it is entirely up to the Parliament or the Executive to take into the account the Voice.
- if Parliament did legislate to take into account the Voice, it would only be a matter of judicial review to challenge a law which is no more than the normal application of the rule of law. If there was a ground of judicial review all that would be required of the Parliament or Executive is to take into account the representation, but they are not bound by it.
- regarding the two points frequently being raised by some people the High Court may draw inferences from the Voice or the Voice may entrench division, Justice Hayne said regarding:
(a) legal implications, what would be implied? How could any implication be made? The words could not be construed to interrupt, hinder or prevent the ordinary working of government. The statement “the courts are coming”, are we to fear the courts doing their work? It is an ill based contention.
(b) racial implications, it has been received law since Mabo this land did not start with the arrival of the First Fleet. It was not terra nullius. Approximately 65,000 years of custom were not extinguished. We cannot ignore the early settlers took the land without consent. As Sir Gerard Brennan said in Mabo about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, “their dispossession underwrote the country.” The legal and historical facts explain the disadvantage to First Nations. Further, regarding the equality argument the law has always strived to like cases to cases and to distinguish cases from cases; the appeal to twentieth century Europe is without foundation as the equality contention adopts an argument of race and there is no discernible content of any utility.
- the Voice does not take away any right, and it does not hinder Parliament. To ameliorate the torment of powerlessness the Voice seeks reform to empower. Rejecting the call would further injure First Nations for decades.
Justice Hayne’s analysis is not one of politics. Justice Hayne’s analysis is in my opinion pure theory of what is the law of the Voice. Justice Hayne’s analysis informs the scope of the Voice, and his analysis is not posited from a place of fear or emotion.
I now turn to the words contained within the headline to my article, as they are not my words but those of Justice Crowley who also spoke during the seminar last Monday night. Justice Crowley is the first Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person in Australia to be appointed as a Supreme Court justice. His Honour is an impressive person, not only because he displays erudition, but there is also a dignity to his manner which emanates from a place of compassion which is untrammeled by any matters of the racism he endured during his early life. As I stated at the outset of this article, Justice Crowley so eloquently stated last Monday evening, “Why wouldn’t you vote yes.” It is a yes from me, as I hope it is from all of you.
The first line in point 8 says ‘it does hinder parliament,’ I think the word ‘not’ has been accidentally left out.
Otherwise a straightforward telling of the facts about ‘the voice’ for which I, incidentally, will also be voting yes.
The dishonesty, the scare tactics and the outright lies of those opposing the voice are both astonishing and disappointing. Documents purporting to come from Jacinta Price ( a traitor to her indigenous family) claim all sorts of dire consequences, none of which can, or will, happen. Landowners will not be dispossessed, First Nations people will not take over the government, the only secret plans are in the fevered imaginations of the nay-sayers. They are trouble-makers and should be ignored.
It’s a Yes from me.
And a Yes from me.
To paraphrase my dear departed Mother – “Voting Yes won’t hurt anybody”
Sadly in my view, voting ves for the Voice has become the right thing to do — because seemingly it will harm nobody — so yes I will do it. Missing for me is any consideration of how any corresponding “Ear” will function — as I have previously argued. Will the Voice be heard, other than for the purposes of public relations and symbolism — or will it be ignored? A massive exercise in tokenism? Following the much publicised role of “modelling” during the pandemic — and daily reporting on it — it is curious to note that no effort has been made to “model” or “simulate” the role of the Voice. Such modelling has long been used by students with respect to national parliamentary processes and those of the United Nations (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Model_United_Nations). Why has no such effort been made with respect to the Voice? It is all theory and commentary by people who seemingly choose to forget how good processes can be subverted. To whom does that matter?
It’s also a simple case of morality.
If, in 100 years, the Chinese, Indians or Indonesians decide that the glittering prize to the south of them is an irresistible temptation and we are outnumbered 4 to 1, wouldn’t we expect to have an input into the decisions that affect us? It’s a matter of “do unto others…”; a philosophy thousands of years old.
While I will be voting YES, on review of the “yes link” above I was extremely disappointed. It has an annoying pop-up, content that has been dumped rather than carefully laid out to quickly inform why one should vote yes and the key focus of buying “merch” (a “YES” t-shirt). If I was undecided it would turn me off to the point I would vote NO.
The “NO” link above starts off authoritatively with “Rule of Law Education Centre” bur quickly descends into lots of “statements”, true or otherwise, without supporting proof. If I was completely stupid, I might accept what was written without question.
I can think of plenty of reasons why various people wouldn’t vote YES, but none of them are edifying. The least worst is blindly following the nay-sayers because thinking for yourself is too hard (laziness and stupidity). The very worst is, inevitably, the racism that is and has always been at the heart of colonialism and, thus, this nation.
I support the Yes Campaign ….. why would you NOT vote ”Yes”??
.
In the hard copy SMH (200523, p12) Paul Sakkal reports that the ”Liberals for No” group will launch their campaign this coming week highlighting ”the potential risks of allowing Aboriginal persons access to ”executive government”?????
.
I am reminded that it was a LIARBRAL politician who recently provided access to Parliament for about 300 supplicants, many associated with, or donating to, the LIARBRAL party.
.
So, for the LIARBRALs ”No” group, it is OK to pay the LIA$RBRAL party to get your way into Parliament to advocate your case with the appropriate politician ….. but IT IS NOT OK for mere mortals, including Aboriginal persons, to seek to advocate similarly WITHOUT A DONATION TO A POLITICAL party ….. especially if that advocacy requires an audience with a Minister of the ”executive government”.
.
How privileged do these turkeys think they are??????????
Good article Mr Springer.
Before I proceed, I want to make it absolutely clear that I have NO objection for our Constitution to recognise that the Aboriginals and the Torres Strait Islander’s, did inhabit this land called Australia prior to1788.
Yes I do absolutely recognise that the treatment (incuding murder) of the original inhabitants was little more than barbaric, and yes the mistreatment exists to this day.
It looks like I will be vilified for the following.
“Up to date”, I have not read or seen any reason to vote yes. I have read articles and listened carefully to the “experts” including the many commentators who make statements that they nor I can verify nor have the yes voters even produce evidence to support the statements. It is, as if, by making statements are verified facts in their own right.
I want to make it absolutely clear that I have NO objection for our Constitution to recognise that the Aboriginals and the Torres Strait Islander’s, did inhabit this land called Australia prior to 1788. I absolutely do recognise that the treatment of the original Inhabitants was barbaric, and yes, the murder and mistreatment exist to this day.
My understanding of the exact wording in the proposed amendment to the Constitution, is to provide a pathway for the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander’s (and ONLY the Aboriginal andTorres Straight Islander’s) to express their concerns about proposed legislation “that might” (yes might) affect the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander’s.
Thus my current stance is that I object to what I see as a proposal to legislate a form of dicrimination, a Constitional right to provide privilege (no matter how small that privilege might be) to a specific group of people (and by omission only that specific group), a privilege that other citizens are denied, a denial based on the presumption that other groups of citizens do not fit the profile of that specific group.
Of course I “may” vote yes, but that would not happen on the assurances of Politicians (and another person who is apparently knowledgeable) ,that the words as proposed do not say what it actually says, but does say someth8ng quite different!
At 75, I have become quite familiar with the siver tounge of our self styled better’s!
OK- go for it
Stephen, I’m not going to villify you because I’m too busy rolling my eyes.
When a group have been marginalised and oppressed for – literally – centuries, sometimes the most effective way to undo some of the results of that treatment is to give them extra access to opportunities. It’s called affirmative action. And no, affirmative action is not reverse racism or reverse sexism or reverse whatever people want to call it; it’s a method of trying to rebalance the scale because discrimination has left the members of that group so far behind that they need that extra assistance just to have a chance of getting a bit closer to the mainstream.
You – I”m assuming you are not Aboriginal – have been living off unearned privilege your entire life, and now you aren’t happy that someone else may get a tiny, weeny little smidgen of privilege to which you aren’t privy. Cry me a river.
Stop being such a greedy sod.
Stephengb: The proposed Constitution wording change is simply:
In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:
i. there shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;
ii. the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;
iii the Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.
While the legal eagles have done a lot of reading between the lines of “may make representations to” and “Executive Government”, the nay saying “experts” somehow translate “may” into “will under any circumstance” while ignoring that item iii bestows Parliament with the power to determine the “functions, powers and procedures” of the voice.
I think it fair for the true owners of this land to have special mention and representation on matters that concern them.
Leefe
Well for someone who says they will not vilify , you sure have hidden that hatred so well
Correct I am not a first nations descendent, but I am a 43 year cittzen of Australia, and frankly the “poor me”, “I am so oppressed”, it’s all your fault” mantra, is getting a bit thin.
As I made quite clear my comment is not based on ignorance, nor discrimination, but you very clearly skipped that bit to hurriedly make presumptions based on your pre- judgment.
I is precisely your comment makes me highly suspicious.
Fred
It is clear that you have no idea about legal interpretation or you’re just choosing to pretend.