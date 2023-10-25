Why Labor’s Misinformation Laws Will Turn Your Children Into Communists!
As someone once said, “There are always two ways of looking at things!” which could be considered misinformation because sometimes there are more than two ways of looking at things. However, the recent proposal by the Labor government to introduce misinformation laws has some people a little concerned.
I have to say right at the outset that I do understand that concern. After all, one person’s misinformation is another party’s electoral platform.
On a side note, I do find it interesting that it’s Advance Australia that have announced their opposition to any misinformation laws. After all, they were heavily involved in the “No” to the Voice campaign. Surely there’s no connection there.
The big problem with misinformation laws is quite simple: Who decides what’s misinformation?
While it’s easy to use that concern to conjure up images of 1984 and totalitarian regimes using it to crack down on dissent, the reality would be less dangerous. Political parties would be unlikely to use it against their opponents unless they were certain of a successful prosecution. Why give your opponent all the publicity that a court case would involve only to have your case was dismissed because you failed to prove that calling you a lying scoundrel wasn’t misinformation.
Furthermore, it’s highly unlikely that Fred from Ferntree Gully’s post on the platform that used to be known as Twitter telling us that Bob Hawke was a Martian would be the subject of a major court case. In the unlikely event that he were prosecuted, it wouldn’t be the government deciding on the case but a judge and/or jury. Under such circumstances, Fred would be able to defend himself by producing all the evidence and when he produced a Martian birth certificate in Bob Hawke’s name then, not only would he be found not guilty, but his trial would have helped him to spread the truth. (Ok, I don’t actually think that Bob Hawke was a Martian, but I’m happy to consider any evidence without calling it misinformation.)
In many cases, a political party would decide that rather than trying to use misinformation laws to suppress something they know to be true, they decide that they’re better off ignoring it and hoping that nobody pays any attention to the claim. You may have heard of the Streisand effect where an attempt to suppress information has the opposite effect by drawing attention to it. This effect is named after Barbra whose attempt to stop people taking photos of her clifftop house led more people to be aware of the photos of her house. You can see the photo here. but please don’t look because Barbra wants it private. I can’t give you any more recent Australian examples here because a number of high-profile people decided to sue people rather than take this onboard.
Of course the other major concern is when does something cease to be a difference of opinion and became misinformation?
Obviously there are areas where there are professional differences and it’s generally accepted that a number of theories are plausible and, within reasonable limits, nobody has a right to shut down alternative points of view. Economists, scientists, educationalist, doctors and whole range of professions accept that people have other ideas and that they have a right to express them no matter how wrong they are when everyone should just accept that what I am saying is an incontrovertible fact and the others have been brainwashed or misled.
While professional differences are fine, there does come a point where you can clearly say that something is misinformation. For example, if I put a sign on an office which says: “Doctor Rossleigh – I can treat whatever ails you!”, one might ask where I got my medical training. If I were to reply that I had none, you’d be tempted ask what I studied in order to get my Ph.D. When I say that I’ve simply changed my name to “Doctor”, you can see that I am attempting to deliberately mislead and, as such, I could be liable for prosecution under a whole range of laws that already exist.
When it comes to misinformation laws we also have the problem of things which are factually correct but suggest something other than actual events. For example, if you say that Gerry got a Covid injection and died two days later, it might be relevant to add the fact that he was hit by truck crossing the road, so any inference that it was related to his choice to get vaccinated is drawing a very long bow… (Yes, yes, I know that Craig Kelly will tell you that it was probably the injection that caused him to cross the road without looking…)
Anyway, while thinking about all the problems of misinformation laws and how they’re going to turn us all into a Communist state, I suddenly had this obvious thought about the stock exchange.
Publicly listed companies have all sorts of rules about disclosure and timely reporting. If I tell the stock exchange that I’m in discussions with Warren Buffet about a potential merger, there’ll be requirements that I keep investors updated and I’ll be expected to publish the email from Mr Buffett which says: “Stop emailing me, you snivelling little toad, I’m not interested in your company!”
And I need to keep the exchange updated about the company’s financial situation, letting everyone know that profits are likely to be down owing to our decision to put Scott Morrison on the board. (Obviously I’m joking. No company is silly enough to employ Morrison… even the Liberal Party sacked him from Tourism Australia… Mm, makes one wonder how they could have chosen him over Dutton… Makes one wonder how bad they must have thought Dutton would be as PM)
Of course this doesn’t mean that no company has ever engaged in insider trading or tried to mislead the public; it simply means that if they’re found to be doing that, then there are legal consequences.
The point is that if we can have laws that prevent companies from peddling misinformation to the ASX, why is it such a threat to hold political entities to the same standards?
I’m just about to finish Foolproof by Sander van der Linden. Great read.
2 takeaways …
Any misinformation or disinformation designed to sway voting intentions is properly named propaganda.
Bad News Game they created can inoculate ppl against susceptibility to misinformation.
But also it seems the electorate is being primed for a propaganda campaign on immigration…
It seems that certain basics have always been ignored, or misunderstood, or just overlooked. The human outlook is through senses, as perceived and processed. The intellect, which apparently inhabits the cranial enclosure, is not devoted to any theories automatically. we might well shape up our thoughts, knowledge, history awareness, all sorts of memory items, using quaint terms like “morals”, and ethics, decency, logic, reason, awareness, even common sense. The heart of this article is a ramble on “misinformation”, which is quite normal. We project, fantasise, illogicate, synthesise, dream, imagine, weave, construct and author a load of image, but, not necessarily any or much truth. Others see our Misinformation and may well object, repel, be offended, but we send it out to make “face”, to be “someone”, to grab the centre spot. Misinformationists have always done well, grabbed and threatened and dominated, using their happy language, of fate, destiny, providence, the stars, the times, the need. Psychoegocentrism dominates in too many who have climbed the greasy pole of apparent success and just clung on. Yabbering, scheming, twisting, teaming up, cosa nostradising, collecting and creating your guards, S S, whatever inner loyal group is necessary to promote the huge business of Misinformation, all for that drive, the big new Self. We have had top shit like Caesar or Napoleon, as well as low abyssmal shit like Abbott here, or Trump. Regardless of qualities, we ordinaries get SHIT through ever present, every second misinformation, and a fully misinformed world seems to be our perennial destiny. Lies are lovely…and a whole Murdochery of misinformation, to be absorbed, and available for rented causes, is the modern way.
I don’t wanna be a communist. I wanna be a why supremacist….
Is the title of the pisture at the top of this article mis or dis information, because the mad monk is a pom, so…..
The saying is “With free speech comes great responsibility”. Alas, that responsibility is avoided and so much ‘information’ is irresponsible.
There are cases when publishing truth is irresponsible — if it undermines safety.
But disinformation goes a level even beyond that. Disinformation deliberately abuses free speech for selfish interests. Of course, those selfish interests do not want to have that ability curbed in any way.
Disinformation hurts many people. We have seen that in the recent referendum.
Ignoring information matters too. l spoke to someone this morning who had no idea that it was hotter and there were bushfires killing and destroying homes in NSW and Queensland right now . If you don’t bother with news about our own country , how do you vote responsibly?
Fun facts about ice.
As the Antarctic ice shows a seasonal ice extent & volume gigaa-shitmetricly lower than any previous records, research scientists have concluded that the Western peninsula shelves (the low bits with volcanoes) are pretty much already irredeemably phuqqed, regardless of how ambitious any future mitigation attempts.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-023-01818-x
Further on Ice;
Here’s the good news, the maximum expected sea rise from the near inevitable collapse of the western Antarctic shelf is predicted to be 5m at most, and probably taking place over the course of nearly a century or more.
Bad news is, they’ve already pretty much locked in similar predictions for Greenland to continue it’s accelerating melt, which if pursued to ultimate conclusion, could add another 7m of sea rise onto the up to 5m rise expected from the West Antarctic melt. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/29/major-sea-level-rise-caused-by-melting-of-greenland-ice-cap-is-now-inevitable-27cm-climate
Note, this equation does not take into account any other sea level rise from various other receding glaciers, nor factor in possible effects of any associated secondary melt from Eastern Antarctica.
Oops, sorry, I seem to have gone off topic and started rambling some irrelevancies about land based ice.
On topic;
The once-rejected-now-accepted “misinformation ban” would restrict marketing for federal elections and referenda to similar restrictions currently in place for commercial advertisers and many/most state election campaigns; DON’T BLATANTLY BULLSHIT.
The standard rejective arguments remain the same; “if we were disallowed from telling lies in our marketing campaigns, it would seriously hinder the sales of our product”.
Shit happens???
Ropert’s disingenuous journalists thrive on peddling misinformation.
ps
Andrew Bolt is surely aware of the danger of glacial and tundra melts but still rails against renewable power.
It makes mje wonder if tlob is not a man who understood the issues in the referendum and voted no but is one of the ‘don’t know vote no’ pack?