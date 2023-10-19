Why It Would Be A Mistake To Call Peter Dutton A Racist

Yesterday, the Coalition called for a Royal Commission into spending on Indigenous people and child abuse in Indigenous communities.

Normally, I don’t comment on how best to solve any problems in these areas because I have no expertise… Well, apart from being an old, white male which is usually enough to make one an expert on just about anything.

But I was slightly confused because all through the Voice Referendum, we had Dutton and various others tell us that it would be wrong to “put race into the Constitution” because we shouldn’t be treating one race any differently from the others but now we need to audit how this money is being spent… Because well, it’s important to get value for money for the taxpayer and it’s not racist when you only want to audit how it’s spent in one area, any more than it’s racist to suggest that it’s only worth holding a Royal Commission into child abuse in Indigenous communities because, well, as Dutton told us:

“The depth and feeling when you speak to people in Alice Springs, as I’ve done with Jacinta Price, it is palpable. When you speak with people who are involved in community services, in policing – they are heartbroken. They are exhausted,”

Those poor people involved in policing and community services! If they’re exhausted and heartbroken we need to do something about it. And they have depth and feeling, so when people have depth and feeling we should listen to them… It means that they’re speaking from the heart and when people speak from the heart then we should take it on board.

Yes, there’s an urgent need for action and what better way to deal with something urgently can there be than to appoint a judge and let him speak to lots and lots of people and then go away and write a report which tells us all what needs to happen. The government can then consider this report urgently, but not in a rushed way, because that would be a mistake.

Yes, apparently a Royal Commission is what’s needed because – while it was wrong to waste money on a referendum – establishing a Royal Commission is an excellent use of money because at the end of the process, we’ll have a range of recommendations that’ll fix the problems just like the Royal Commission into Black Deaths in Custody fixed everything. Or at least, it made a series of recommendations about how things could be fixed.

Or rather than waste money on a Royal Commission, perhaps we could send the army in again just like Mal “Who?” Brough did when John Howard was PM. That certainly fixed everything in much the same way that the invasion of Iraq removed all the Weapons of Mass Destruction: Once they got there they discovered that the alleged reason for the invasion was greatly exaggerated but it enabled them to say that they’d fixed the problem.

Yes, it would be a mistake to call Peter Dutton a racist. Ok, he did walk out on the Apology to the Stolen Generation but he’s admitted that was a mistake. And yes, he did talk specifically about African gangs frightening the people of Melbourne as though they were somehow more frightening than Collingwood supporters. All right, he did accuse that Biloela family of having children as “anchor babies” because foreign people who get married don’t normally have children for any other reason. And he opposed the Indigenous Voice to Parliament but lots of people did that so it would be a mistake to call him racist for that…

No, it would be a mistake to call him a racist because then we’ll get bogged down talking about how much evidence has to be there before it’s clear that they are, instead of sticking to the one basic fact that should be clear to everyone:

Dutton is adopting the same approach that Tony Abbott used where you just disagree with everything the government does and makes it impossible for them to achieve anything. Of course, this might work well in Opposition but, as Tony showed, it means that once you take charge, you have no idea what to do, because just about the only thing that Abbott did was set up a number of Royal Commissions.

