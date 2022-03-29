Why isn’t our “strong economy” benefitting workers?
“The best remedy for higher wages is a stronger economy, and the way that you get that stronger economy is through responsible economic management,” says the man whose government last year oversaw the biggest fall in real wages this century aside from when the GST was introduced.
As reported by Greg Jericho, “Since September 2013, private-sector wages have grown just 1.4% above inflation, compared to the 4.2% they grew during the Rudd/Gillard governments – despite being in power for three fewer years.”
In February, the Australian Financial Review reported “Investors are primed for the highest levels of corporate profits on record in the year ahead after upbeat half-year results that have calmed fears that rising costs and supply chain hiccups could dampen earnings.”
And it seems the war in Ukraine has only boosted that outlook here as commodity prices soar.
So with low unemployment and high corporate profits, why aren’t wages rising?
Because workers no longer have a collective voice.
The undermining and demonisation of unions has done its job. Workers can no longer even withdraw their labour without facing huge penalties or the sack.
The rot started with the Accord brokered by Bob Hawke. Unions gave up demanding large pay rises in return for social benefits like Medicare and superannuation. But, as time went on and union membership dwindled, so did any pay rises.
Combine that with the erosion of secure work through contracting and labour hire firms and the casualisation of the workforce, the rise of the gig economy and skilled visa workers, and we end up with no representative body protecting workers rights.
The Fair Work Commission has been stacked with employer-friendly commissioners who enjoy enormous salaries to decide that the lowest paid workers don’t need penalty rates and that increasing the minimum wage would be too inflationary.
Worker exploitation is rife and the penalties, if caught, negligible. The same cannot be said about the penalties imposed on unions or workers who engage in industrial action.
Big business, aided and abetted by the Murdoch media, have kept the Coalition in power for twenty of the last twenty-six years and they have been rewarded handsomely for their efforts.
It’s time the workers united again to claim their share of the profits their labour produces. Companies should fulfil their part of the social contract by paying fair wages and taxation.
With 12% of Australians living in poverty, it’s time we had a government that puts the welfare of its people first.
It’s time.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
11 commentsLogin here Register here
To elect an Australian government that cares for workers we ALL must: .
1) Vote anyone but Liarbrals, UAP or One Nation in city electorates, .
.
2) Vote credible Independent or SFF in country electorates and
.
3) Vote BELOW THE LINE by marking every candidate in your personal preferred order ensuring that COALiiton politicians have the highest numbers putting them last
.
and maybe we will have a chance of saving Australian democracy for our grandkids.
If that headline is a serious question, then: because it isn’t supposed to. A “strong economy” for this misgovernment is one which enables the greatest possible gains for the richest and most powerful people. The plebs are nothing more than an annoying but, for now anyway, necessary cog in the machine.
Leefe: Agree 100%.
Spot on, as usual. We must hope that the current LNP all go the same way as Howard went, (lost his own seat as well as government.) We do not want the remains of LNP members as any part of the opposition in a new Labor government. They will be a loud, shouty waste of space, taking up valuable productivity. For a ‘lucky country’, only the elite few share its resources wealth, certainly not the workers who generated that wealth. We need to be manufacturing again, (EV’s) would be a good start, and skilling our own local folks and stop importing all the many ‘skilled’ overseas workers, whose pay does not stay in Australia. So many missed opportunities by this LNP shambles, it will take many years to climb out of the hole they have put this country in. Role on election day, can’t wait.
There’s no greater example of trickle-down economics being nothing but a faulty ideology than our very own government.
“Why isn’t our “strong economy” benefitting workers?”
Because they aren’t the 10% that keep the most insidious and corrupt party we have ever had the displeasure to be screwed over by in their copious and very deep pockets, that’s why. Remember the line from the Roman senate in History of the World, Part 1.
Agree, for too many years voters and even actual or potential union members have been subjected to dog whistling of unions and the old chestnut, ‘immigrants are taking our jerbs’.
While some analysts still blames undefined ‘immigration’ they miss the picture provided by OECD data on medium-long term demographic trends; Australia’s working age cohort has declined to 65.1% as a proportion of the population, comparing with many developed nations, why?
https://data.oecd.org/chart/6EZv (Compares Oz with other developed nations).
We have an ageing permanent population with baby boomers in the midst of transition to retirement; this should mean more power to increase wages/salaries and improve award conditions, if union coverage is accessible.
However, as ever or at least since Howard, the ‘nebulous’ (UNPD defined) short term NOM net overseas migration or ‘churnover’ of students etc. attracts most attention because it creates a headline number useful for headlines.
As Robert Reich of the Clinton administration said years ago, why are we fearful of immigrants when the Anglo world is the best in the world at accepting and integrating immigrants? Why?
Goes back to the late ’70s ‘fossil fueled’ ZPG Zero Population Growth which included Steve Bannon’s muse deceased white nationalist John ‘passive eugenics’ Tanton, both a visitor to Oz and admirer of the white Oz policy; much of his outlook is reflected in current Anglo immigration policy and used to deflect from fossil fuels; ‘architecture’ to deflect from deep seated radical right libertarian policies behind both Brexit and Trump.
I made it to the seventh line of his budget bullshit before feeling like I was going to throw up. That was when I stopped reading.
https://ministers.treasury.gov.au/ministers/josh-frydenberg-2018/speeches/budget-speech-2022-23
Dog knows what vile, putrid, and just plain faeces laden words Scummo is going to spew at us.
Gosh, I wonder which section of the population will receive this largesse? Could it be those on $48k and less, I’m all aquiver in anticipation (and muddy knees) to find out.
“Tax relief kicking in this year worth $16 billion should see individuals $2565 better off, and $5130 for dual-income couples.”
I didn’t listen to this Fudget as I value my sanity too much, this government In the last ten years has dragged this country to the edge of the cliff, and if Labor do not win the next one, I will have to reassess my options!