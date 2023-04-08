Why I Support Liberal Values…
In the wash-up after the Aston by-election, Peter Dutton asserted that there was nothing wrong with Liberal values and that he saw no need for any basic change. This is not to say that he didn’t heed the lessons from the loss which apparently are that Labor ran a nasty campaign by reminding voters that he was leader of the Liberal Party.
Now I’d just like to say that I do support Liberal values. All right I did have to look them up on a website because it’s one of those things that everyone talks about as though we all know what they are because everyone must know or else they’d have to be clearly defined.
Once I looked them up, I found that there were heaps and heaps of them and that they were slightly different in each state but, here in Victoria, they were contained under three subheadings: People, Families and Communities, Free Enterprise and Reward for Effort, and Parliamentary Democracy and Rule of Law. Under each subheading was a list of things such as: “We believe in the inherent dignity, responsibility and potential of all people” and “We believe in conserving, protecting and sustaining our natural environment and national heritage”.
Even the potentially more contentious Free Enterprise and Reward For Effort subheading had things that were hard to argue with. Take this one, for example: “We believe that where the private sector can deliver a service efficiently and fairly, an unnecessary burden should not be imposed on the taxpayer.” While it’s possible to argue about the relative success of privatisation, it’s very hard to suggest that one thinks that “an unnecessary burden” should be imposed. Ok, we may get bogged down in semantics about whether it’s necessary for those who are providing jobs for people out of some sort of altruism should have to pay tax just because they’re making several million a year from their philanthropy.
So, I can certainly see where Mr Dutton is coming from, even if it’s hard to see where he’s going to. But then I guess that’s been the whole problem of the Liberals ever since Tony Abbott was so effective in stopping Labor from achieving anything in government…
Well nothing apart from the NDIS, beginning a National Broadband Network, the Gonski blueprint for reducing inequality in education, a carbon pricing scheme and avoiding a recession during the GFC.
Once Tony replaced Labor he set to work on his agenda for government which basically consisted of the following:
- The adults are back in charge and we’re open for business so the economy should be all right now.
- Women can have a rolled gold maternity leave scheme so what more do they need? (Later scrapped because it cost too much)
- More Knights and Dames will give Australians the sort of rewards they need for their work. However, before we’ve given them to more than a handful of Aussies, we need to give one to Sir Prince Philip… or should that be Prince Sir Philip.
- Handing down a Budget that rewarded the lifters and punished the leaners, making the leaners even leaner.
Abbott was considered so bad that the Liberal Party replaced him with Malcolm Turnbull who they’d dumped just a few years earlier. Turnbull, as a millionaire from Point Piper, was a bit too left but after he promised that he wouldn’t do anything as PM apart from tell everyone that things were ok now that they’d removed that Abbott character who didn’t do anything wrong but just didn’t sell his message, the conservatives and the extremists buried the hatchet and made Turnbull leader. Unfortunately they didn’t bury far enough away from Tony Abbott who once again showed his determination to outdo Labor by becoming even more destabilising than the deposed Kevin Rudd.
Of course, not doing anything wasn’t enough for some in the Liberal Party who felt that even though Turnbull was sticking to his word, he didn’t really want to do nothing and that he probably even harboured impure thoughts about doing something to prevent climate change and, while impure thoughts aren’t enough to convict you in a court of law, Peter Dutton announced a challenge which he lost. After the loss he pledged to be loyal but not so loyal that he wouldn’t rule out another challenge.
When it became clear that simply doing nothing as PM was no longer an option for Turnbull he did the only thing that he could do which was resign. While this seemed to open the door for Dutton, Scott Morrison had been quietly telling colleagues that when it came to doing nothing as PM, he could make Malcolm look like someone who had a full agenda.
And so it came to pass that those who knew him best, rejected Peter Dutton as leader because they found Scott Morrison a more appealing candidate.
I think that I should probably repeat that: Dutton was rejected by his colleagues in favour of Scotty from Marketing.
Yes, when it comes to Liberal values, I must say that now that I’ve looked, I find that there’s a number that I’d find it hard to disagree with… It just makes me wonder why on earth the Federal Liberal Party ignores most of them, most of the time.
You know when you see a headline like ‘why I support liberal values’ in the AIMN you are going to get a bit of satire from Rossleigh and today’s offering didn’t disappoint.
Like him I think it should be repeated again, ad nauseum “Dutton was rejected by his colleagues in favour of Scotty from marketing”.
Now it looks like Scotty from Marketing, probably the laggard in terms of obtaining a post-govt sinecure, has got himself some sort of gig, probably with a non-taxpaying fossil fuel climate destroyer, it looks like Dutton might have another opportunity to demonstrate just how little the voters like him, though apparently Cook falls very heavily on the conservative side of politics.
If the good voters of Cook can lift their eyes from re-runs of Sylvania Waters long enough to do their civic duty having first weighed up the alternatives, and give ‘the Scummo effect’ its trifecta — NSW, Aston and Cook — we will finally be able to truly consign the worst government in Australia’s history to the garbage bin of, yes, history.
And in the process ensure that Dutto and the illiberals remain unelectable for decades to come.
There is one issue that Abbott did manage to sabotage during Rudd/Gillard’s years. Manage to prevent Labor from bringing in any action to slow the boats. While doing so, Abbott & his mates stood on the back of a truck, in front of a billboard, announcing the boat arrivals each day. Challenging the boats to keep coming. The Malaysian solution was too cruel!!! Abbott eventually let through the Housten Solution because it reopened the Islands, which Housten meant as a stopgap measure. Stopgap until a regional solution was found. Manus &Nauru become perfect punishment holes for Abbott. No action was taken for a regional solution, and they were Trapped on the Islands for a decade. What Gillard & Albanese had managed to do was get Indonesia to block the passage through the country for refugees. This stopped most. Only a few boats were coming before Abbott became PM.
The Lying rodent,his bastard protege the Mad Monk,and just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse…up pops the despicable Liar from the Shire.(I don’t count Turnbull in this menagerie…he was too busy preening in front of a mirror and being disingenuous.)And now we have an ex walloper with zero imagination and charisma to match.This ghoul would make a cadaver look charming.No wonder Albanese inherited a mountain of misgovernment and corruption to clean up.Finding fault and sniping from the outer is not going to enhance Dutton’s already dull sheen.Whether they know it or not ,the LNP is fucked.Look at the seats they hold by slim margins…ditto the Gnats,who have an ignoramus as leader(admittedly better than cockhead Joyce)Adding to their predicament they have an Argentinian horned frog as deputy, and a gaggle of irredeemable and corrupt incompetents, such as ‘Jamlands” Taylor and Robodebt Robert making the Shadow cabinet resemble a holding pen for yet to be charged perps.
Other than that Peter,everything is going swimmingly.
YES, but Labor aren’t doing much for the refugees! Or are they?
So much of liberal values are based on assumptions. For a start, they are the only ones that have some of them. The second assumption is that they will follow through on their values, no? In a world that has changed radically, does any one else think some of those assumptoions are based on misinformation with an assumed subset of humans to be the focus, ie families.
As I have said previously, their ideology is riddled with BS. The fact they believe their own BS scares me more than the nut jobs in the party. And lets face it, their BS has caused a lot of damage to our country’s social fabric.
Parliamentary democracy and rule of law, bah humbug. They threw that out with whitlam. If they were truly the party of rules, they would hammer the multinational tax cheats. Much easier to hammer refugees or dole bludgers.
Reward for effort? At everyone else’s expense. An Ayrn Rand ideology. That stupid bitch ended up on welfare too. Hypocrisy and a blind eye to the rapacious nature of let it rip.
The libs wont change until their ideology changes. For that, they need a wipe out.