Why I Don’t Believe Anything Unless It’s From Some Conspiracy Theorist On The Internet…

Ok, the heading is a complete lie and I’m sure that twenty five people have already pointed out the intrinsic absurdity…

Anyway, I’m actually the sort of person who believes absolutely everything… for about ten seconds. I mean that I’m so gullible that I double check everything’m told – including any conspiracy theory – I because I’m included to believe it. I just don’t want to fooled again into going to the bar and asking for that cocktail that doesn’t exist but has the bar attendant giving me their phone number!

For example, I spent the early years of my life believing that Captain Cook discovered Australia before I remembered that there were already people living here. After that, I was completely cynical about every history book that I read. Sometime later I read some quote about history belonging to the victors and I understood completely.

When I say that I understood completely, of course, I can only say that because – so far – I am one of life’s victors. After all, I’m still here, I have access to a computer and the internet and I can write whatever version of history I’d like to think is true… and yes, for it to be accepted as true, I need a few more victories but at least there’s a bigger chance of my version being the one stamped “Acceptable, please read!” than all those who perished looking for a pencil and sheet of paper…

Long preamble, but simple question:

Did you ever think that it would be the supporters of a man like Donald Trump who would mount the revolution and storm the Bastille? (Ok, ok, it wasn’t the Bastille and the revolution sort of drifted away once they realised that they, like a dog chasing a car, had no idea what to do if they were successful…)

I mean, didn’t you always think that it would be the intelligentsia who’d organise the revolution? Didn’t you think it would be the ideological descendants of Abbie Hoffman and Germaine Greer and John Lennon and all those sixties figures and not those followers of a reality tv star who couldn’t even keep his show on TV?

So who gets to write the history of the past few days?

Will Donald Trump move his people to a new media empire/party and leave the powers that be floundering? Will he actually drain the swamp by splitting the conservative vote into those that have and those that only believe if they keep voting for those that have then they too will benefit from the abundance when the billionaires have decided that they have enough and it’s time to share?

Or will Rupert Murdoch reign supreme and make us all believe that somehow it was all the fault of the leftwing communist Democrats? (Irony font needed desperately!) I’ve already someone suggest that this was the Democrats’ equivalent of Hitler blaming the Jews and the socialists for the burning down of the Reichstag and that they’d use this as an excuse to attack certain people… like Republicans and Rupert.

Wow, this is just like watching a Sci-fi movie where you have an alien from outer space pitted against Godzilla and you don’t know whose side you’re on. Ok, you sort of feel that if they tear each other to pieces it would be a good thing, but the terrible danger is that whichever one is left standing, then we’ll have a whole new world and we’re not sure that we’ll like it.

It’s sort of like when Craig Kelly speaks and Scott Morrison says that we have free speech so I can’t disagree with him because we have free speech and I certainly can’t say that he’s an embarrassment to the party because I’m the PM and we can’t tell you our views on anything apart from our right to holiday.

Gee, when this didn’t age well!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



