Why I am voting ‘Yes’
8.6.
I shall subsequently return to 8.6 in a moment, but there are some other matters I wish to initially address.
The excerpt (below) from the Sydney Morning Herald journalist David Crowe is putting politics in its place about #TheVoice, particularly Mr Dutton’s ongoing Trump like blast of misinformation.
#TheVoice is not about politics. #TheVoice is about a simple constitutional change, and there is enough judicial and legal opinion to put to bed the argument about legal challenges. As the retired High Court of Australia (‘HCA’) justice Kenneth Hayne KC AC (‘Justice Hayne’) said in June of this year, the words of #TheVoice are spare and lacking in complexity. 12 retired Supreme Court judges from each Australian state have publicly endorsed #TheVoice along with the retired former HCA chief justice Robert French AC (‘French CJ’). The Victorian and New South Wales Bar Associations support #TheVoice, as does the Law Council of Australia. As Justice Hayne also stated, even if there was a future legal challenge to a Commonwealth law it would be only on the grounds of judicial review because #TheVoice representations were excluded, and the HCA would simply say go back and receive the representations. Parliament and the Executive are not bound by the representations. As French CJ also said a few months ago, common sense will prevail.
#TheVoice addresses two issues in the Commonwealth Constitution (‘CC’). The first issue is the recognition of First Nations as the first people of Australia. The second issue is the provision for a First Nations body to make representations to the Parliament and the Executive. #TheVoice does not have any powers of veto over Parliament or the Executive. To quell some of the disinformation on social media, you will not lose your backyards, and First Nations will not hold superior constitutional rights over non-First Nations. S.51xxvi of the CC allows Parliament to make beneficial and detrimental laws specifically about First Nations, therefore it is only fair they have CC recognition of making mere representations about those laws. 1967 did not cure the race problem in the CC regarding s.51xxvi of the CC. 1967 was an amendment to give Parliament legislative supremacy over the state parliaments regarding First Nations, particularly as Queensland and Western Australia would not close their First Nations reservations. First Nations were not even recognised in the Census at that time. However, 1967 did not provide for the necessary CC provision of at the very least representations being received from First Nations when the CC still permitted a special racial legislative power to make laws only about them.
The necessity for such a simple amendment to include #TheVoice in the CC is because federal politicians of all brands have not over the past 56 years either consulted with First Nations properly about the special laws they have made for them, nor have they properly received representations from First Nations about those special laws. This failure also extends to the execution of policy by the Executive (of any political brand).
Now I shall return to 8.6. The federal legislative and administrative history regarding the treatment of First Nations in Australia has still been unsatisfactory since 1967. That is why we have an average life expectancy for non-First Nations exceeding the life expectancy of First Nations in the case of males by 8.6 years and females by 7.8 years. #TheVoice is a positive step forward to cure the CC and socioeconomic disadvantages First Nations face. A legislative voice alone can be easily torn down by the vicissitudes of either opportunistic or knee jerk politics. The former Howard Government Indigenous Affairs Minister Amanda Vanstone has admitted it was a mistake to have abolished the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (‘ATSIC’) in its entirety (source The Australian). Notwithstanding any internal administrative problems with ATSIC, it was delivering regional solutions for First Nations disadvantage. The tearing down of ATSIC sufficiently illustrates the inadequacy of there being only a legislative voice.
When I read the data about life expectancy alone, I know there is a federal legislative and administrative problem.
#TheVoice is a positive step forward for Australia, and #TheVoice unifies us a nation. #TheVoice is a small step for non-First Nations Australians, but it is a major step for the hearts of First Nations.
8.6. That is why I am voting #Yes.
Why do we not just come out and say it: If You Are Voting No You Are A Racist!
Why am I voting “neither”? I find it extremely problematic how the coverage of the No campaign on ABC is probably 5% of that of the Yes campaign. Bulldozing? Why? But I mistrust the arguments of the No campaign. I find it very suspicious, as I have said before, that so little is said about who will form part of the Voice making the representations to Parliament (how do they select themselves?), and through what mechanism they will be heard. There is absolutely no reference to any “Ear” or its willingness or capacity to listen, if it is not already stone deaf. More concretely, why not bypass the waffle and give people a chance to see how a mock-Parliament would work ? That is a well-tried formula under many other circumstances.
What should be an unremarkable collective box click, like the ’67 referendum under a LNP govt. with overwhelming support for Aboriginal citizenship, has been absolutely politicised by ageing white elites of the same side, but nowadays with an ethical, moral and empathy bypass, unlike their predecessors.
An appalling indictment of LNP (& too many Labor) white elites, racist RW media cartel, influence of both Koch authoritarian socioeconomics and white Australia admirer white nativist John Tanton’s eugenics masquerading as faux environmentalism via calls for more border security on refugees, immigration restrictions and population control; while Australian society moves on our elites and above median age voters have been used to oppose any progress.
One does not follow mainstream media (catering to above median age voter on a limited range of ‘wedge’ issues), but its promotion of the Voice seems grudging, giving some proponents a column, while almost astroturfing the ‘No’ vote by using longstanding and high profile (attention seeking) indigenous politicians, allowing ex. Dutton, most elites against the Voice to keep their distance and avoid accusations of racism, like those who will vote ‘No’ for malign reasons.
After years of reading, close associations, and common sense. Yep, and YES.
Albeit, since the 2019 stuff-up by Shorten, Albo’s adopted low profile, wearing moccasins approach, is fast wearing thin, as it flings the double doors open for every Tom, Dick and Harry, Suzy, Margaret and Mary, to breeze in amid shrieks of shock, horror, with wheel-barrow loads of misdirections, outright lies and conspiracy theories. In the face of this, and the outrage of Morrison & Co fresh in their minds, the uninformed and nervous will be inclined to mistrust.
Like the details of AUKUS, leaving the details of later legislation re The Voice to trust and the imagination is just a nightmare too much for many, and a goldmine for the sponsored fear mongers.
If the Voice vote fails the world will have no doubts that Australia is a pathetic backward country inhabited by petty racist bogans, bigoted redneck zealots, cowardly xenophobic ratbags and irrational fear mongering far right boofheads.
Although the the lack of any detail of the AUKUS deal has cast a suspicious cloud over the Voice and it getting over the line much like the Albanese Labor government at the next election.