Why am I crying?
Even before Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame stood up to speak at the National Press Club today, I found myself shaking. Not in excitement at what these amazing young women might say, not in anticipation of any criticism or suggestions they might make, not because of any particular personal memory – my mind was blank, the feeling was visceral.
As Ms Higgins spoke, my breathing became more ragged. The tears that had been welling up in my eyes overflowed. Ms Tame took the floor and the tears kept coming accompanied by the occasional sob.
I wanted to listen to them but found I wasn’t actually paying attention to their words. I, along with the rest of the country, already knew the most intimate details of their trauma. I knew how both of these young women had been let down. I knew the attempts to silence them and to then use them as political pawns.
And I cried.
I cried because their experiences should never have happened – they should have been safe.
I cried for all the women and children who should have been safe.
I cried in anger and frustration at our failure to make them safe – to prevent the dehumanising harm that endemic violence causes.
I cried that power is wasted on those whose only aim is to stay in power by whatever means it takes.
But mostly…
I cried with pride.
A very moving response Kaye … I didn’t see the speeches, but can well imagine that they were very good and hopefully productive. I can see that your tears were a very true response to the event.
If only we could somehow get it through some very very thick male heads that a huge uptick in safety for women and children – across the whole spectrum – is somehow heeded and acted upon.
We can but hope.
Thanks, Kaye. Yes.
Now I’m going to hold my breath while I wait for someone to accuse them of ‘playing the victim card’. Shouldn’t take long.
Very well put. One astute observation I saw about these two young women, “both were impressive speakers … but Grace Tame was fierce” … I applaud them both and hope that what they said was heard and harkened to by many beyond just “the choir”.
They complement each other. They have different focus, different approach, different experience, knowledge and skill set – but they support each other in not being silent about abuse of power. They won’t be put in the same box – they won’t be put in a box at all.
Tame was fierce but Higgins was clinical.
What made me angry and disgusted was that Ruston and Hume gave golf claps and stayed seated although Payne got up then very quickly sat back down. Repulsive!
Sadly I was predisposed and was unable to watch it live. I will, of course, catch it on YouTube or iView.
Kaye, I had a tear just reading your words. I’m clearly going to be a mess when I do watch it.
GL…
Michael,
It wasn’t so much what they said as the fact that they had to that really hit me.
There was heaps of sensational stuff that I know will flood the media so I just wanted to add my quiet little voice before the inevitable furore blinds the message.
Solidarity V
You can read the FULL and POWERFUL SPEECHES by Higgins and Tame here. It makes a DAMNING attack against the appalling level of skirt-lifting misogyny right throughout the ranks of the patriarchal LNP. The fact that not ONE single female member of the LNP stood up to give Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins the STANDING OVATION they deserved, speaks VOLUMES about the lack of support, total absence of empathy and not one iota of compassion for victims of appalling predators under the diabolical, callously inhumane jackboot of the LNP, truly the worst, most depraved regime in our history!
Be in no doubt. already the hunt is on to find out who threatened Grace. Not to mete out justice, but to make them disappear into ‘witness protection’ Scummo is the sacred cow who must not be damaged by anyone, so decrees Murdoch and his stinking maggots.
As for those coalition ‘women’ Janet Hume, Anne Ruston and Marise Payne, coalition apparatchiks to their very core. They were there in the front row, only to look intimidating, Them supportive ? Yea pigs might fly, including these three.
Grace and Brittany, true blue Australian heroes. The future of Australian women is typified by these two modern, contemporary, brave, seekers for justice. I had a lump in my throat.
Kaye, already that horrible LNP apologist Prue MacSween has spat out some venom on Twitter:
Heartless and insensitive.
What a nasty piece of work she is.
One wouldn’t wish harm to anyone but…… those Liberal women need a dose of pain. Those two
brilliant young women, fierce and determined, knowledgeable and smart, will drag us kicking and screaming into a new reality. I am glad that Grace thinks she’s more use outside parliament, she knows how easily you get nobbled inside a party system. Power to them, more power.
Why do I get the feeling that the nasty call about not upsetting poor ickle Scummo is a ““senior member of a government-funded organisation”” came from with in the PMO and the so-called investigation will become the now usual whitewash and buried as fast as possible.
I’m not surprised.
Not one. Little. Bit.
But angered. Yes.
Michael,
Prue McSween “runs her own PR company”.
” I actually think it is a good sign when people don’t like what you do, because regardless of if they hate you, they will read everything you ever write and watch everything you ever do. I actually love it when people hate me, I am one of those polarising people where people either love me or hate me and I like that and would rather be like that than be grey.”
How can I put this nicely…….she’s shallower than a spit in the gutter and just as loathesome.
I recall the “Ides of March” when Morrison told the women of Australia “They were lucky they were not shot” for assembling outside parliament.
Well, 51% of the population have been looking forward to this coming election.
Kaye,
She’s certainly doing everything right if she wants people to hate her. It’s working a treat.
Carol tells me that many people call her Prune McSwine. Yeh, that fits.
But seriously, how can you not feel sadness or sympathy for any young girl who was brutally raped or sexually assaulted in some way? What a cold heart Prue has.
Methinks the PM threw to the dogs a great future politician Brittany Higgins. Beasley sure had it right when he spent twenty or minutes trying to persuade Grace Tame to enter politics. They both showed the PM how to play politics today. So much of what they had to say will hang over the Coalition campaign to election day.
Rosie Batty’s name was raised by Grace & Brittany more than once. I wonder if she will join the fray again.
I have never heard anyone describe how sexual abuse of children works better than Grace. This comes from a woman of eighty who spent too long in a domestic violent marriage, whose daughter was sexually abused from at least seven until fourteen. Even pregnant at twelve.
The message Grace is sending out, is what I, over time, even returning to university. I have never found the words as she has. Applies to domestic violence as well.
What I do know, is it is a message most who claim to be experts want to hear, even when they are your workmates. It is not about sex or love. It is about hate & control.
Michael, it was not meant to tear at the heart straps. Much stronger than that. It was about getting a message across that most find hard to hear. I have no idea why have spent since the 1980s trying to work it out. What we see is are very strong women who are not going to stop until children are safe in the community, in their families.
Is it my imagination the audience found it hard listening to what they had to say? Most come across being uncomfortable, sober face, wriggling on their seats.
So many lives can be shattered.
My secretary’s 16YO daughter was raped.
The constant police interrogation, the lies and allegations from the alleged rapist, the trial, the acquittal… it destroyed the whole family.
If Scummo was an olympic pool his charisma would be a teaspoon of water in the bottom of it.