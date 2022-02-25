Who will you vote for and why? Who would you trust to deliver good government?
Election diary No 14. Saturday, 26 February 2022.
Who will you vote for and why? You should remember why if you intend to vote for the Labor Party. What was your reason, or if there was more than one and you are a non-aligned voter, what are they?
If you cannot remember then, l can help you. Please be patient.
The latest polls show no indication of returning to the pro-conservative levels post-Christmas and what l call “The undressing of Morrison,” a period in which the public finally woke to the thought that they may have been wrong about the government and its lying leader.
You can fool the people for an extended period, some of the time, but never all of the time. Eventually, they wake from their extended mental hibernation and see the truth for what it is. You don’t need many reasons to be rid of arguably the worst, most corrupt governments in Australia’s history. However, if you need additional information to assist you in your decision-making processes, here is a categorised list of issues for your perusal. Who would you trust to deliver good government?
Government
1 A voice for our First Nations People.
2 Restoring trust in our political system.
3 International relations (see current Essential poll).
4 Reduce the influence of the far-right.
5 Disproportion of influence in the mainstream media.
6 Ministry for the future.
7 Levels of immigration/population. The reason for low job rates now is that there isn’t any immigration.
8 Become a republic.
9 Restore the public service instead of spending millions on consultants.
10 Stop AUKUS.
11 Ethics taught in primary to high schools.
12 Re-establish manufacturing to its former status.
13 Buy back all infrastructure and overseas-owned farms.
14 Primary industry and fix public housing.
15 End donations and lobbying.
16 Reconciliation (including Closing the Gap).
17 Fix Indigenous deaths in custody, land rights, etc.
18 Outlaw all avenues of political influence by church/religions, secular mandate enforcement.
19 Limit politicians’ pay, removing early retirement.
20 Access to pension rackets, super and banning/curtailment revolving door employment after political career.
21 Genuine taxing of all. Including individuals, and businesses, and multi-nationals.
22 Domestic/foreign corporations and securing honest royalties for Australia.
23 Elimination of government rorts like the Great Barrier Reef $444 million.
24 Species extension should also be considered.
25 Royal Commission into the bugging of the Timor Leste parliamentary offices.
26 Free the asylum seekers that are left on Nauru and Manus Island immediately, as well as those confined in onshore detention centres.
27 Stop the cashless welfare card.
28 Restoration of funding for all that the Coalition have defunded: The ABC, FOI, National Audit Office. etc.
29 Genuine real-time realistic taxing of all domestic/foreign corporations and securing honest royalties for Australia.
30 A world-class NBN (for business, research, health, education, science).
Mainstream Media
31 Media ownership laws are broken and adversely corrupt, as is the ability of citizens to become informed with truthful information. Social media pages also need attention. Stop giving public money to Murdoch.
Social Change
32 Urgently address inequality and equality of opportunity.
33 Reinforce empathy and compassion by using social media.
34 Legalise small amounts of cannabis for recreational use.
35 Address narcissism in the community through social media.
Housing Affordability
36 Take action on negative gearing and capital gains tax.
Health
37 Try taking action on illicit drugs with unpopular methods.
38 Address poverty and homelessness.
39 Add dental to Medicare.
40 Better quality aged care. Oversight of facilities run for the mega-profits of owners rather than the inmates.
Education
41 Ethics taught in primary to high schools.
42 Politics taught in years 11 and 12.
43 Free TAFE and tertiary education.
44 University funding and fees. Overseas students.
45 Early childhood education.
46 Genuine education funding levels for all public schools, free unis, and decrease/remove private school funding.
The Economy
47 Lower the retirement age to 60.
48 Reverse the cuts to research and development funding.
49 Payback government debt.
50 Scrap all subsidies to mining companies.
51 Scrap the tax-free status of all religions.
52 Scrap all tax advantages for the wealthy and privileged.
Women’s Issues
53 Address the gender pay gap.
54 Equal representation in Parliament.
55 Seriously address the problem of domestic violence.
The Environment
56 Fix the Murray Darling Water fraud.
57 Fix the Great Barrier Reef (if not too late)
58 Funding for natural disasters.
59 Meet all our global obligations.
Unemployment
60 Address unemployment funding and all disability/aged pensions, with empathy and compassion.
And Finally:
61 Implement a Hawke style Cabinet where authority is delegated to the Minister.
62 Give the Public Service back the prominence and prestige it once had instead of outsourcing to consultants and advisors.
Conclusion
Should they lose the next election, the current government will have left a legacy of deceit and dishonesty that political historians will note as “The Luddite Period.”
As seen through the eyes of the left, the list of wrongs is so long that it would take one term (at least) to restore our democracy before addressing some of the more critical points.
The list is impossible to triage. All have worthiness to one degree or another.
For a government that has failed to deliver on so much from the above list – and more – it would be a travesty of significant proportion if they win the upcoming election.
My previous diary post: Desperation manifests itself in many dangerous ways.
My thought for the day
In times of national security fears, the propagandists have successfully promoted the LNP as being best able to handle those fears. Or have they?
In over forty (40+) years of active political involvement I have yet to see a representative of the Nazional$ do anything constructive for Australian voters. In contrast, I have seen the economic catch-up that occurs when a LABOR or INDEPENDENT candidate is elected, usually with a huge swing in votes away from the Nazional$.
The above John Lord list of 62 necessary social, financial & political reforms now required in Australia to return to the pre-RAbbott – Turdball- Morriscum eight years of destruction in favour of foreign owned multinational corporations is stunning for the extent to which ”the Lucky Country” has been carpet-bagged by its own COALition politicians.
This self-inflicted wound can only be healed by:
.
voting anyone but Liarbrals in city electorates &
.
voting anyone but Nazional$ in country electorates &
.
marking every candidate BELOW THE LINE in MY ORDER OF PREFERENCE
.
so that we may have a chance to recover Australian democracy for our grandkids.
Voting for the lunatic fringe media personalities like Porelein or Kelly shows a complete lack of commonsense.
You may have noticed that in the past couple of days Morrison and Dutton have been bellowing about China not being more outspoken on the Russian expedition to take over Ukraine : unusual that our government in Australia is chastising a foreign government for adopting a different diplomatic approach to an issue in Eastern Europe.
The immediate impact on Australia of these ructions in Eastern Europe is already apparent at the petrol bowser where petrol and diesel prices have taken off reflecting among other things a massive failure by the Morrison government in planning strategic oil reserves onshore in Australia.
Under international regulations, countries are expected to have a stockpile of 90 days’ worth of net-oil imports. Australia has failed to meet this target for many years, but we have been storing reserves of 1.7 million barrels in the USA in recent times because we have failed to establish onshore storage facilities : to draw on those offshore reserves, should things start getting rough, would mean a minimum of a two week dlay to access the reserve and transport it from the USA to Australia.
So, what is the Morrison government strategy ? Well, start yelling at the Chinese for not being tougher on Russia of course. Or as it’s known in the trade don’t look here, look over there.
Never vote for any conservative, a greedy, ignorant, selfserving lot of careerist bloodsucking leeches abusing the system. And, that system, which grew out of the lord or squire running his area to suit, has become a maggotty misfit member hunt by the intrusive for obvious personal aggrandisement and accumulation of reward and status. Like any rigged race, the rails run, jockey bribes, battery in the whip, chemical assistance, coercion, stewards compliance, official rorting, all apply to politics, multiplied by howmanycanwegetawaywith?? There have never been , surely, so many federal Australian parliamentary shitskulls, cheats, chumps, controlled and covered brethren as now, nearly all conservative clods, clowns and out and out crooks.
A warming list, from a cool pool, lord,
Certainly, even with ignoring the impossible bits, far too long to address in one term of labor.
The jarring bits to me were 19 and 23. The former reflects the shadiness of lawyers and amazingly obviates the need for a politicians voting. The shady side is the description of ‘independent’ when setting the ultimate control of terms of reference. The unannounced pollie payrises over the covid era should be disclosed. Any party, including the millstones, which advocates the end of the cash for pollies committee, will get my AEC cash. Alternatively, unions and associations(police) should simply demand equal payrises and the rort committee would be dropped.
I am amazed that albo hasn’t taken task with scummo’s reef cash.
The copperman’s $440m went to 4 people as cash. Even with the low interest, that’s a lot of pay with any assessment?
Keep strong and away from the virus.
I know who I WON’T vote for and that’s Scooter and his bunch of miscreants.
Being a reactive bastard, I’ve always voted Labor. My father, the monster who made my early years a living hell, was a rusted on Liberal, thoughtlessly and disinterestedly, and simply because he was a closet snob with pretensions of being an upper class individual; the likes of Tommy Playford and Bob Menzies got his tick time and again, and so by the time I was old enough to vote it was a given that my choice would go to the opposition.
That choice was reinforced in the early seventies when I returned to school after a number of years working, in order to take advantage of Gough Whitlam’s opening up of the tertiary education sector to all Australians, and also, as the Vietnam war drew to a close and I was included in the ballot system prior to Gough’s ascension, it was very much on my mind as to what do do if I were unfortunate enough to be conscripted, given I’d seen how much damage can be wreaked on individuals given my father’s experiences; it was a lay down misère that Labor was the only choice, whether locally or nationally. And of course, living in Adelaide as a young man, it was wonderful to have Don Dunstan as the premier.
It’s been thus ever since.
The recent years have served to prove what a miserable bunch of miscreants the LNP are; self-serving seat-warmers without vision, empathy, compassion, integrity; a cabal of back-stabbing bastards whose raison d’être is to milk the system for all it’s worth for their own benefit and that of their ilk. A pox on all their houses, and may Labor live to rule the day!