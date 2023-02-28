Who should take the blame for the current dismal outlook?

Everyone is doing it hard at present. Or so it seems. There may be exceptions, like Woolworths, which announced a 14 per cent (to $907 million) profit rise in yearly results, and the profit of Qantas reached one billion in its half-yearly results. No, l kid, you not.

The outlook for most of us, however, suggests tough times ahead. Usually, governments cop the blame when things go wrong economically. The Opposition under Dutton is doing everything possible to discredit the Albanese Government.

They will use the economic slowdown caused by rises in the cash rate, price rises, and other factors to smash the Government’s financial credentials.

It has already adopted the mantra, “why is everything dearer under Labor?”

All this is done with total indifference to the horrendous economic management they showed in almost a decade and only finished a few months ago in a disastrous election loss. Never can it ever claim again that they are the best money managers.

The election defeat was so embarrassing that it took away any notion that what they might say in the future would contain any truth at all. Or be taken seriously.

The LNP are fast becoming an Opposition in the Abbott mould, “Oppositions are meant to oppose.” However, I suggest they first say sorry or show some remorse for the wrongs they committed during their tenure instead of saying no to everything.

As for the Greens, well, they demand perfection even when it might destroy any progress at all.

Having experienced a few recessions going back as far as Menzies in 1960, I can assure the reader that economic downturns aren’t much fun, and it is mainly the not-so-well-off who cop the brunt of the grim misery they bring on.

Pensioners are struggling with their pension rises that were changed to save the Morrison Government billions. Some people need the money for rent, even if they could find an available house. Overseas students are lining up in food queues.

Gloom seems to embrace our very being. Economic fear is everywhere. With every rise, interest rates make it impossible for many to hang onto their houses. Insurance of all kinds is rising to unbelievable levels. On top of this, wages are still going backwards.

By recouping superannuation taxes from the rich, Labour is doing what Robodebt did to the poor. The difference is that one makes our society more equitable. That the wealthy and privileged in our community were, with the consent of the Morrison Government, able to place millions into super funds to attract a much lower tax rate is a scandal that needs an anti-corruption investigation.

The defeat of Scott Morrison cleared the air from the putrid smell of bullshit that our democracy inhaled for a decade. It extinguished the lying that occurred, and the electorate said, never again – will we be subjected to such unfair government. Surely the media aren’t suggesting they will reverse their vote quickly.

If they do, then they are underestimating the anger of the period.

WORDS THAT MAKE YOU THINK

After the damage he did to our standing in the world and domestically, one would hope that Scott Morrison would refrain from making comments. He must have an enormous opinion of himself to do so. A worse politician doesn't exist in my lengthy memory. — john lord (@saint13333) February 17, 2023

The Labor victory of May 21, 2022 was accompanied by an expectation that Albanese might restore those elements of our democracy that the LNP had eradicated. Truth being just one.

Where I differ from the Murdoch mainstream murder is that I believe a majority of Australians want Albo and his government to succeed. Not only in getting the economics right but also in adopting new measures that will confront the challenges we face now and in the future. These challenges also include those arising from deliberate policy decisions by past governments and the chaos that resulted.

In many ways, Labor has always been the brickie of Australian politics. The ones who, brick upon brick, have built into Australian society all the necessities of a community. Only Labor has made the changes necessary to create a modern pluralistic society. The Conservatives never could and never would. Our political history confirms this. Other than the GST, can you name another?

Take a look at Gough Whitlam’s achievements (as published by Aparna Balakumar in MamaMia):

Abolished the White Australia Policy and passed the Racial Discrimination Act, ushering in a new era of multiculturalism for Australia. Made the Pill affordable and accessible, by removing the tax on contraceptives. Implemented free higher education, making hundreds and thousands of Australians the first in their family able to go to university. Legislated for no-fault divorce, so women could chose to leave an unhappy marriage without being financially burdened. Helped Australia become more civilised and humanitarian in its law-making by abolishing conscription and the death penalty. Introduced Medicare to allow universal healthcare for all Australians. Without this historic reform 1 in 5 Australians would be unable to afford basic access to GPs or hospitals. Championed Aboriginal land rights, returning land to the Gurindiji people of the Northern Territory. He was also known for involving Australia’s Aboriginal people directly in policy making and establishing free Aboriginal legal services. He reopened the equal pay case, championing the rights of women to work and be fairly compensated. He was the first Western leader to visit China and make his nation’s relationship with Asia a priority. This decision and those which flowed from it have been responsible for much of Australia’s economic and trade prosperity in the years since. Whitlam established the National Gallery in Canberra, doubled funding to the arts, introduced legislation to form the SBS, and created the Australia Council for the Arts.

Hawke and Keating

Between them, they reformed and opened Australia’s economy to the world. They did it with an Accord agreement between the ALP and the union movement.

Julia Gillard

She introduced a price on carbon that Tony Abbott later destroyed. An act that could arguably be described as the worst assassination of good policy in Australia’s history.

Kevin Rudd

He introduced a disability insurance scheme (NDIS).

Anthony Albanese’s undoing of conservative corruption and destruction has only just begun. They have made a brave and competent start, but there is much more. Only Labor tackles the significant issues because it believes in government action to achieve equal opportunity and equality for all.

That the government must alleviate social ills and protect civil liberties and individual and human rights, thus believing that:

“… the role of the government should be to guarantee that no one is in need. Liberal [progressive] policies generally emphasize the need for the government to solve problems.”

My thought for the day We live in a failed system. Capitalism does not allow for an equitable flow of economic resources. With this system, a small privileged few are rich beyond conscience, and almost all others are doomed to be poor at some level.

