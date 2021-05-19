Who is the worst enemy of poorer Australians and Whistleblowers? Scott John Morrison

According to Wikipedia, Scott Morrison is descended from convict stock.

Now claiming to be a follower of the Hillsong cult, a close examination of his actions and beliefs makes it hard to see how he can even claim to be a Christian.

While, at this point, many might seek to explain the problems associated with Hillsong, which lead me to call it a cult, I want to stay with the reasons Australia will come to see Morrison as its worst ever Prime Minister.

A quick examination of the last budget, which his government has just delivered, makes it clear that the greatest beneficiaries are the already quite nicely settled, to the very well off, while those who are really struggling, are made to jump through the hoops, and go without.

OK – the Coalition is not Labor. But do they have to be downright cruel to people who have no hope of finding work through no fault of their own???

The history of Morrison’s accession to Parliament has already been well documented and includes reference to his strong tendency to get others to do the work.

One of the issues which Coalition parties seem to have problems with is regulation, and the current evidence of this is our present failure to have as many people vaccinated as would be necessary for us to begin considering overseas travel.

Morrison is inconsistent in ways that leave it easy to conclude that he does not properly test a policy before adapting it.

Corporations have been engaged to organise the vaccination plans, but who is over-sighting their progress – which, to date, has been very laggardly?

The inconsistencies associated with who can/cannot travel overseas are beyond puzzling!

For Australian citizens, stranded in India, and desperately trying not to succumb to the COVID-19 infection, being unable to come home, where the medical services are available and reliable, is a total slap in the face. Particularly when Australian cricketers are encountering few of the same problems.

And when it comes to decision making, the Coalition Cabinet has been kept behind closed doors, and decisions made, and the thinking which led to them, have been shrouded in secrecy, with no answers to legitimate questions having been allowed.

WHY???

And when it comes to secrecy – there must be few open-minded Australians who do not already know of the discredited actions by the Coalition government in Timor Leste – and the underhand way in which Bernard Collaery and his client, Witness K, have been treated.

In fact whistleblowers currently risk spending the rest of their time in prison, to judge from the treatment of Richard Boyle, whose trial has not yet been set aside.

Now – who is presiding over all this unsavoury mess?

A man who regularly changes his mind and his policies – or sticks blindly to them because he fears being criticised.

He is a very obstinate bully, who has his own personal photographer who regularly provides a source of pictures of Our Great Leader as a doctor, a dentist, a candlestick maker – in other words – a Hack of all trades – so sorry! – a Jack of all trades and fully skilled in none – except deception!

When Trump was still in power, Morrison saw himself in the other man – and is, indeed, alarmingly like Trump in many, mostly unpleasant, ways.

They are both blustering bullies, who act unreasonably, fail to provide answers to legitimate questions, favour their supporters while ignoring or villifying those who question them, and generally refuse to listen to advice with which they disagree – not a wise move when it comes from experts!

Above all – I do not know what Morrison’s plans are for his retirement, but I am pretty sure that they are intended to provide him with continuing comfort in a land which will become degraded beyond recognition by the global warming which he refuses to accept as needing really urgent attention.

Perhaps – if his daughters have children he just might begin to question what he might have done better.

By then, it will almost certainly be too late.

