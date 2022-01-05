While university jobs disappeared, Jobkeeper provided a windfall to wealthy private schools
Jobkeeper has proved to be a gravy train for wealthy private schools serving the most advantaged families in Victoria.
New financial statements posted on the Charities Commission website before Christmas reveal the shameless greed of some of the wealthiest most exclusive private schools in Victoria. Twenty-one schools received $90 million in Jobkeeper payments while making profits of $97 million. Most of them serve highly advantaged families.
One of Victoria’s most exclusive girls’ school, Methodist Ladies College (MLC), got $10.4 million from Jobkeeper and made a profit of $15 million in 2020. It increased its profit over the previous year by $7.8 million with the help of Jobkeeper.
MLC charges $34,000 fees for Years 11 and 12. Eighty per cent of its students are from the highest socio-educationally advantaged (SEA) quartile and 96 per cent come from the top two quartiles. It received nearly $10 million in recurrent government funding and has assets totalling $163 million.
A total of 60 Victorian private schools received $222 million from Jobkeeper and made $193 million in profits in 2020. Apart from five schools, all made a profit out of Jobkeeper and 52 increased their profits from 2019. The total increase in profits was $99 million. These schools also received $483 million in recurrent government funding in 2020.
Most of these schools serve privileged families. Between 60 and 80 per cent of their students are from the top SEA quartile and around 90 per cent or more are from the top two SEA quartiles. Several schools such as MLC, Lauriston and Strathcona provided fee remissions, rebates and discounts to their families.
As the Herald-Sun’s Susie O’Brien reported, several schools have repeatedly refused the divulge their payments (Herald-Sun. 30 December 2021). They have obscured their payments by including them with other government grants or other income. For example, Christ Church Grammar in Toorak received an increase in Commonwealth Government grants of nearly 200 per cent in 2020 but did not reveal its Jobkeeper payment.
The greed of these highly privileged schools is obscene. They grasp any opportunity to get their snouts in the taxpayer trough. Yet, they see themselves as having superior moral values that are central to their elitist culture. If they had any common decency, they would give the money back as some firms have done.
Jobkeeper was just another opportunity for the Morrison Government to provide even more special funding for private schools. It is icing on the cake of a huge funding boost for private schools through a highly flawed method of determining their financial need and by special funding deals not based on need such as the $1.2 billion Choice and Accountability Fund.
Government (Commonwealth and state) funding for private schools increased by four times that of public schools between 2009 and 2019. Government funding for Catholic and Independent schools increased by $2,050 and $2,006 per student respectively adjusted for inflation compared to only $514 per student for public schools.
The total resources of Victorian private schools far exceed those of public schools. The total income of Independent schools was $25,944 per student in 2019 and that of Catholic schools was $17,123 compared to $14,416 in public schools. Wealthy private schools seized on Jobkeeper with the connivance of the Commonwealth Government to extend their massive resource advantage.
The Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher, has conceded that Catholic schools have “never had it so good” in terms of funding. The same can be said of Independent private schools.
The resource advantage of private schools is set to continue for the rest of the decade under the terms of the Commonwealth-State bilateral funding agreements. Private schools will be funded at over 100 per cent of their Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) while public schools will be funded at less than 91 per cent of their SRS in all states except the ACT. As a result, public schools will remain massively under-funded. It points to the need for a comprehensive overhaul of school funding.
The above is an excerpt from an SOS article by Trevor Cobbold 3/1/2022
This is just another example of the pernicious influence of religion in politics. The ruling classes, predominantly the product of the private school system, have a vested interest in attains power: ensuring the gravy train continues for the non-government education sector while ensuring the public system is starved of funds to the point where it can’t offer the same amenities to its users. Labor, unfortunately, won’t be much better, beholden as so many of its members are to the Catholic Church or, to a lesser extent, private schools. It was the sainted Gough who started the trickle of government funds to private schools, a trickle which has become a flood as this article shows. No political party has the guts to do what is really needed and make the non-government sector pay for itself. What continues to amaze me is that a significant majority of Australia’s students are educated in government schools,which should mean a majority of parents would vote for governments which would advance their children’s educational interest yet we keep seeing governments like the execrable Morrison outfit elected. Wake up Australians and demand a restoration of public education’s rightful place of leadership. That means getting rid of this rotten, corrupt government first, then putting pressure on Labor to undo the imbalances of recent decades.
This article made me choke….
Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher has called for an examination of what state schools were getting right and the humility to learn from them because they regularly perform better in academic results.
He said the Catholic school system had “never had it so good” in terms of funding, and should focus on using the resources well.
“Parts of the state educational bureaucracy, teachers unions and media remain unremittingly hostile to Catholic education,” he said, adding that he was shocked by the resurgence of anti-Catholicism in the past few decades.
However, the $4.6 billion pledged to Catholic and independent schools by Scott Morrison in one of his first acts as prime minister in 2018 after a bitter funding debate meant the system had more government support than ever.
Archbishop Fisher said he was concerned about the erosion of Catholic DNA within Catholic schools, saying many religious education teachers no longer practised the religion and were unfamiliar with the doctrine and morals they were supposed to teach.
“An increasing proportion of those enrolled in our schools are not even nominally Catholic or Christian … the disconnection from church is glaringly obvious when children or families find themselves in unfamiliar territory at mass, unsure of how to comport themselves, respond, even recite the most treasured Catholic prayers,” he said.
Schools should respond by more deliberately teaching the Catholic faith, to counteract outside forces. “We have to keep preparing our teachers to be counter-cultural,” he said. “They’ve got to think of themselves like missionaries in the classroom.”
When asked about anti-Catholic sentiment, Archbishop Fisher said he remembered being worried government school kids would spit on him and call names when he was a child in the 1960s. “It was more like Belfast in Sydney back then,” he said.
“I thought it was all in the past, it was all gone, and it has shocked me to see anti-Catholicism come back … it’s very real. Catholics don’t have two heads, they actually love you. We are doing good things for you, for the world.”
https://www.smh.com.au/education/never-had-it-so-good-archbishop-says-cashed-up-catholic-schools-must-learn-from-state-schools-20210527-p57vsa.html