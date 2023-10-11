Where’s the money gone?
Refugee Action Coalition Media Release
Where’s the money gone? PNG secret deal leaves refugees without food vouchers or allowances. Transport cut, medical treatment under threat.
Following on from cuts to electricity and threats of eviction, PNG refugees, this week, have been left without food vouchers and allowances.
Phone calls to the service provider, Namora, who is responsible for the payments have not been answered. PNG Immigration issued a notice that the transportation service, that allowed refugees to travel safely in Port Moresby, will also be cut from Friday 13 October (see notice here). Before the transport service, refugees routinely faced robbery and assault when they left their accommodation.
Refugees have also been told that because of funding cuts PIH the refugee medical provider has already sacked several doctors and will terminate mental health services for refugees at the end of the year.
Despite assurances, last week, from PNG’s Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahua, that services and support to refugees would be guaranteed, nothing has changed; refugee service providers remain unpaid and refugees are still required to pay for electricity, gas and WiFi.
But without their food vouchers and allowances their situation is even more uncertain and precarious. PMG CMO is demanding Australia provide more funding for the secret deal.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil admitted on ABC TV, 7.30 program, that the Labor government last provided funds, under the deal, in July 2022. But O’Neil is yet to provide an explanation of where the money has gone. Refugee service providers are claiming they are owed millions of dollars.
It is understood that PNG Immigration met with Australian Home Affairs officers in Port Moresby yesterday (Tuesday 10 October). But today, refugee transport has been cut.
“The secret deal has meant there is no accountability for funds that were meant to be used to support refugee services,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition, “Clare O’Neil has consistently denied Australia has any responsibility for refugees in Port Moresby, but it is now clear that Australia has been funding the program all along. The secret deal has been a fig leaf that has allowed the funds to be rorted, while Australia turned a blind eye to refugees they sent offshore.”
“O’Neil can end the rorts and provide the safety and support the refugees need by immediately arranging for the refugees to be brought to Australia.”
Time to bring all the legal refugees abandoned in PNG, Manus & Nauru onto the Australian mainland, grant them the necessary visas, provide suitable accommodation, health care, language education and work visas so that the about 12,000 victims of this inhumane policy might fill the alleged ”worker shortage” in Australia.
The Albanese LABOR government is making a lot of noise about the Voice and equity for Aboriginals, but totally ignoring the soul destroying policy enforced with great relish by the racists in the the COALition.
Has the LIARBRAL xenophobic racism now infected the LABOR government?
Yes NEC , for goodness sake, just let them in and let them stay. An amnesty on all his overstays, refugees, asylum seekers – who cares who or why, just LET THEM IN.
Bipartisan need or fearful Labor? Source (Tanton Network) intends to induce nihilism and disgust towards refugees, both post WWII and post white Australia to keep media and low esteem Australia nativist, confident, comfortable and authoritarian, for peace of mind?
Binkowski in UniCorn Riot outlines the US Tanton source (from ’70s onwards) of the refugee, border, immigration and population obsessions applied in US, UK, Australia and touches Hungary and Italy e.g. ‘The Great Replacement’ (which has an Australian ‘academic’ link).
‘…by 2016, the ‘Overton window’ of acceptable discourse was sliding rapidly to the far right, thanks to concerted efforts from the Tanton network’s disinformation purveyors and their “objective” enablers in the popular media….
regularly quoted in news stories, tapped by pundits, invited onto televised panels, all without revealing their true affiliations and goals, such as seeding white supremacist conspiracy theories such as “the Great Replacement” into the mainstream…
It was under their watch that family separations and coerced or forced sterilizations took place en masse in the United States following the stated goals and aims of the Tanton network….
They no longer seem to feel constrained to wrap their nativism in pseudoscience and dog whistles, but instead push warlike language of “hordes” and “invasion” in what appears to be an effort to spark stochastic violence — acts of terror whose likelihood can be statistically but not individually predicted, encouraged by signaling aggression against specific groups of people.’
https://unicornriot.ninja/2022/eugenics-border-wars-population-control-the-tanton-network/
Corruption in New Guinea?…Well fuck right off.On a global scale everything is just going beautifully…who would have thought we’d have learned the lessons of our past?Nothing like rapacious corporations and automatic weapons to focus the discontent of the locals.Not to mention millenia old grudges.Has the human race advanced?The evidence doesn’t look promising.