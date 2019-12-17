Where is Scott Morrison and why is it a secret?
We awoke this morning to another day in which Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s whereabouts are unknown to the public, with his staff declining to enlighten us.
Australian PM Scott Morrison, currently said to be on ‘holidays’, remains missing at this hour. His staff refusing to disclose his location.
National leaders traditionally advise the public of their travel arrangements for reasons of transparency & accountability #auspol #news
This isn’t the first time an Australian PM has gone missing: in 1967 Harold Holt went swimming and has never been heard of since. It’s unlikely Morrison has met the same fate, but we live in times when all things seem possible, generally not in a good way.
The secrecy surrounding the PM’s location is bizarre. Leaving the country in the midst of a national emergency with bushfires out of control and soaring temperatures threatening to elevate the danger to another level altogether is, in itself, an odd choice of timing. Shrouding his destination and the length of his absence in mystery only adds to the sense that we are in the hands of a very peculiar individual indeed. The man is already copping serious condemnation for clearing off, why conceal his destination as well?
I’m trying hard to think of any other world leader who has simply disappeared from his country at any time, let alone when that country is in the crisis we’re currently experiencing. We’ve never had a PM who buggered off when there was a national disaster. They’ve all had their flaws, some of them major, but nobody ever buggered off and left the country rudderless and burning.
Rumours have placed Morrison in Hawaii, enjoying a summer break with his family. More rumours suggest Hawaii was merely a stop over in a much longer journey to New York, where his Pentecostal mentor, Hillsong’s Brian Houston, has just opened a church in a multi-million dollar property recently acquired by Hillsong in Manhattan. I couldn’t possibly comment. Well, actually, I could.
Many of us have been a bit slack about taking seriously Morrison’s commitment to his Pentecostal cult. Their beliefs are so wildly beyond anything any rational or even mildly irrational being can endorse, we’re inclined to laugh them off. This is a big mistake. Emeritus Professor in the History of Religious Thought at the University of Queensland, Philip Almond, has explained five aspects of Pentecostalism that we need to familiarise ourselves with if we are to understand where Morrison’s faith will take us. Here you are.
There is also this piece in The Monthly by James Boyce titled The Devil and Scott Morrison which is a longer read, worth undertaking if you want to know how the PM’s religious beliefs influence his politics, particularly his attitude to deadly, rampaging bushfires and apocalyptic heat, as well as beliefs on poverty and god’s preference for the wealthy.
During the Victorian Black Saturday bushfires in February 2009 Morrison, then an ambitious young Liberal MP, attacked Victoria’s Police Chief Christine Nixon for going out to dinner while her state was in crisis. He found her decision shocking, and not one a senior figure in public life should have made. However, not only has Morrison now buggered off in this current crisis, he’s gone overseas with no forwarding address giving no indication of how long he’ll be gone. Every criticism he made of Nixon must now be applied to him, tenfold.
‘A bad judgment call’: Scott Morrison’s holiday flies in face of Black Saturday attacks Scott Morrison was that MP’s name and he did not hold back when condemning her actions when asked on the ABC’s Q&A program in April 2010. https://t.co/NcEAwwxEaF
In Morrison’s absence Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, a group that includes no fewer than 29 former emergency services chiefs, has announced it is prepared to take over if the government remains “missing in action”on the matter of future planning for emergencies similar or worse to the one we are currently experiencing. Group spokesperson Greg Mullins is the former NSW Fires and Rescue Commissioner. These are serious people with decades of experience. Mullins is still on the front line fighting fires.
There is, the group states, a “leadership vacuum” in Canberra and they will go ahead with planning for future emergencies whether Morrison is involved or not. I cannot remember a precedent for this in Australia or anywhere else, except when there’s a military coup. Essentially, the experts are declaring that the government is not functioning in these matters, and they are stepping in to take on responsibilities the government has declined to shoulder.
Watch now as ex-fire and emergency chiefs announce an emergency bushfire summit, even if the Prime Minister refuses to join them. https://t.co/NZF2ZKEmiJ
We are in interesting times. I have no idea how this will end, and neither does anybody else. Good luck, fellow travellers.
Well he did say he would burn for us. Maybe he meant sunburn?
Maybe with so many businesses, councils, prominent person et al some civil disobedience of the torch and pitchfork variety is warranted. Well past time for a vote of no confidence
I’m eagerly awaiting the spin he applies to his abondonment of the country during a national emergency.
His transparent evasiveness on the issue of flying his BFF Brian with him to the Trump lawn picnic and wealth blessing at the White House confirmed all suspicions. What’s he going to say when he returns this time? What smug diversionary tactic will he adopt? Whatever he comes up with it will be accompanied with that arrogant smirk that he cannot hide behind his feigned concern so i better go hide my shovel or the TV is going to suffer.
We’re well and truly screwed. Morrison is showing his true colours, those of a lying coward, too scared to take responsibility for his actions and words. Easier to piss off for a while, let things cool (literally), then come back and convince the moronic gullible that all is good and he wasn’t required because of the work of his brilliant team. Trust me. More lies on the way, more animated Bullshitboy, same shit, situation normal.
Bullshitboy is so far out of his depth it isn’t funny any more.
As Kerri said, it is time to take to the streets in open protest, they can’t lock us all up.
Maybe we could close the borders and not let him back in.
I don’t really care where he is. It’s not like he does anything useful when he is here and at least we get a break from the smirk. I’d rather hear from Greg Mullins than the liar from the Shire.
Fuck this so-called “christian” & his bloody stupid beliefs! If he is “missing” can we hope he has gone for a “swim” as did stupid, lying bloody Holt many years ago? We DO NOT “need” him or his stupid, lying bloody COALItion nor do we “need” the bloody inbred nationals either! How they ever got elected is a mystery to me, & if it wasn’t for those inbred fucking Queenslanders we would never have got them! Cannot wait for the next Federal Election where hopefully most normal Australians will NOT vote his fucking mob in again! I have never witnessed anything like this inept, lying, obscenely over-paid so-called mob of idiots, trying to be a “responsible” (??) political party in my life! And I include the traitor bloody Fraser & that little rodent Hogwarts!
On the ABC midday news, Gladys announces a big cost blowout for the new stadium she rushed through just before last election.
The NSW Opposition leader comments that the $hundred million blow out alone could have financed the purchase of three fire fighting aircraft.
And of course nothing done to sort out the corrupt mess that is Darling river water policy except to block change yesterday from Little proud.
His idea of a holiday is to go to a happy clappy fanatics church in the US?
He got out so the Nats could sew up “no change” to the cotton irrigator’s grab for water on the dead Darling, without him being around to refuse it.
Hmmm, lost my post I was going to say no sharks around to get rid of Morrison like there was with Holt.
Intriguing suggestion, elsewhere.
Albo won’t criticise him because he has actually gone to Afghanistan and we are not supposed to know Afghanistan is an actually-extant place.
A further article about the Pentacostal Church. They are only a minority, but through Morrison far exceed their numbers in power. They appear to be another fundamentalist religious group. Has it dawned on Morrison that the sins of treating refugees atrociously has come back to haunt Australia. After all under the new Religious Bill people can say the malady people possess can be attributed to their sins. I’m not sure how that fits in with babies being born with serious health conditions … but to me logic and religion often do not match.
The conundrum for Morrison is trying to offset scientific reasons for the terrible bushfires, drought and floods with religious views. We know that using fossil fuels damages the homeostases of the atmosphere.
https://sciencereligionspectrum.org/blog-posts/australian-neo-pentecostal-perspectives-on-anthropogenic-climate-change/?fbclid=IwAR38guHCSxrc76qQcfkhE1p5dNo9eDPwewthA_5f38XU_NocA5goQD3qqdw
He cant handle a media shit storm ! . He cant handle it .Because, it’s become the Norm !
It’s any ones guess, where he is gone ..Maybe ,sprawled out on the white house lawn ! ………………..
A marketing guru – with out a Captains call ! May be – being held captive to the Right Wing claws !……………………
And ( Right ) now …He would confuse Jesus – for Santa Clause ….
As for droughts and Fires , will they consume him …….. or the Party Dinasaurs ?
Oh , it reeks – of revolving Doors .. Toe the line – Or obey the Divine ?
You cant serve 2 masters -( Man or God ? ) Trial by fire !
will thou be refined – or just another Conservative Con !!!!…….???????????????
When he was elected President of the USA JFK came under criticism for being a Catholic as his primary loyalty was questioned. He explicitly stated he was “an American first and a Catholic second”.
Morrison on the other hand gets all defensive when his personal faith is questioned and will not discuss how it may potentially influence his politics. Brushing off legitimate enquiries as “gossip” or part of the so-called “bubble” fools no one.
The proposed Religious Discrimination Bill is intended to put more power into the hands of the likes of Hillsong and others with an agenda besides sucking money from the pockets of the gullible and vulnerable.
Abbott was once caught lying about his dealings with George Pell and maybe Morrison has that in mind but if he’s sincere in his beliefs he should be prepared to proudly clarify them.
Otherwise he’s just another self-interested, deluded, lying pew-packer scheming behind the scenes to get himself a ticket to the afterlife, because in the end that’s the ultimate purpose of religion.
Zathras, he is shortsighted not to question WHERE he will spend that after life.
He’s been found.
He was spotted overnight with Brian Houston in New York.
No doubt talking about new policy initiatives.
The links to the comments to Philip Almond’s and Mairead Shanahan’s articles are interesting. From within the Christian mindspace (which, BTW, I am not) it would be worth asking how the bit in Genesis about humans being God’s stewards of Earth and Jesus’s parable about the wise and foolish stewards is irrelevant re climate change.
There’s been a lot of unfair criticism about Scott and family’s absence. This holiday was booked six months ago before all these fires just after his miraculous win. To cancel now would be to forfeit his deposit and more and he quite correctly did not want to waste the taxpayers’ money so he has reluctantly and with a heavy heart jetted off.
Come on Grumpy, what do you think?
G A : What emergency level would be sufficient reason for him to cancel his ‘well earned’ holiday?
Zathras …
” if he’s sincere in his beliefs” … there’s the problem !
Geoff Andrews,
See subsequent article.
GG
Life’s a bitch, Geoff Andrews.
the xstian and his gang are secretive about everything because like all xstians they are frightened of a challenge to their beliefs.
However unlikely it may be, it is possible labor can throw off their 6 year ‘short on courage’ malaise.
He could be negotiating a deal with the yanks???
Perhaps he and the rabbott are fighting fires from those few that don’t deny???
But who cares the man gives me
the creeps and aust is much better off with mccormack
Life’s a beach for Scotty