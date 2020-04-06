When we come out the other side of this crisis, will we have learned anything?
My father always said every experience in life, good or bad, teaches you something. But are we willing to learn?
Will we have realised the value of investing in research?
Will we have conceded that people can’t live on $40 a day?
Will we recognise that education is an investment rather than a cost?
Will we understand that providing affordable childcare keeps the economy running?
Will we listen to experts?
Will we value nurses and teachers and aged/child care workers and cleaners and supermarket shelf stockers and delivery drivers for the crucial roles they play?
Will we be willing to mobilise resources to address the existential threat posed by climate change?
Will we get that amassing obscene wealth does not make you invulnerable?
Will we all be willing to contribute according to our means to create a safe and equitable society for all?
Will we stop the puerile partisan abuse and prioritise people and a healthy planet over profit?
We will have a choice when this is over – compassionate capitalism or a catastrophic “snap back” to the failed neoliberal ideologies of the past.
3 comments
-
Keitha Granville
-
wam
-
RosemaryJ36
I wish for all of the above, but I fear that the current government will simply fall back to their ideology when it’s over, whenever that is. They won’t be able to understand that this is not an event in isolation, a catastrophe to be survived and then forgotten. If that happens, then this is just the first act in the end of civilisation.
Labor did such a terrific 6 years with the crisis on top but did not skirl the pipes. When the rabbott was fiddling and burning billy stayed calm and followed procedure.
For six years you wrote facts and futures that never appeared on my radar from billy. The lnp lies and bullshit was spouted on websites, at bbqs at the 19th holes, change rooms and pubs on the morning shows, in the papers and radio.
If billy and tanya provided their grass roots with rejoinders I missed them.
It is time for albo to try and claw back the deserters because smirko will milk the covid19 for tears.
He already has done little beyond talk in billions and not a word about debt. Not a word about where it comes from not a word because it is too serious. He learnt from the GFC he will down play the GFC but he knew it was serious. Labor did the job there were the rorters that will always steal government money. Labor targeted cash to stop gov rorts.
Smirko learnt and he brings them in to a forum when there are pink batts style consequences it will the state problem.
I wonder id smirk is the man for the season? Perhaps not when 39% agree with me that he an untrustworthy slimy arsehole..
But work on it tanya and albo the bastards know numbers like these polls mean a chance of 2004, and they will not hesitate to go at the end of this year. Will there be the union and labor power to fight work choices????
ps
we are day 11 and this morning we had a phone call from an ex-territorian having a bit of a hard time in SA self quarantine with no relatives and coles wouldn’t deliver we were bemoaning her plight,when the police came to check on her she said she’d ring back.. It brought tears because the pair have just returned with fruit and vegetables for her. Another big tick to the police. P wonder what they see for they self quarantine oldies????
I think those of us who know that Morrison is currently a wolf in sheep’s clothing must work hard to prevent amnesia about all those past failings. Climate change is not going away and the Coalition lacks the skills to produce policies which will not continue to disadvantage the underprivileged. We need to collect all the ammunition we can to make sure that people realise that the policies he is introducing now are forced on him by his National Cabinet and not his choice nor of his own devising. His current guide is expediency. First the bush fires, then Covid-19 – what next?