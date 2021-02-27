Whatever the Liberal Party is, it is not a place for women
Who would have thought that of all the blunders the Liberal and National Parties have made over their period of incumbency that it might be women who would bring them undone?
Not by any definition of incompetency or stupidity, but by being used by men for their sexual gratification.
That man and the sin of sexual abuse by members of their political party might be responsible for its demise is unfitting, I know.
That women should have to suffer in seeing the end of its governance is a tragedy.
What l am suggesting is that the magnitude of their suffering might be enough to turn people away from these two parties where the saying “know your place” speaks proudly.
The LNP is steeped in a philosophy of greed and desire where even the most private of a woman’s possessions can be taken against her will by men who know nothing but lust in all its vagaries, be it sex, money or power over her.
We now know that another bright young lady of the Liberal Party, Nicolle Flint dipped her toe into the Parliament’s cold waters at the last election and found it so toxic that she will not contest the next election.
Adding to the already deplorable revelations of the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins, raped by a colleague in a ministerial office in March 2019, we have another allegation by a woman – now deceased – of rape against a government minister before he entered Parliament.
Other women subsequently have come forward to support Brittany Higgins with their own stories of sexual harassment by the same man.
The now-deceased woman’s allegations can no longer be tested in court, so we have to take the women at her word. Men that fit her account will be sitting at the cabinet table staring with accusing eyes, wondering just who it might be. So will the people of Australia.
You might ask if his name should be revealed when he cannot defend himself. Conversely, you might ask if it is appropriate for an accused rapist to sit in Australia’s Parliament or even stand at the next election.
But her words should be read, judged and acted upon if they warrant it.
Two weeks into this calamitous scandal, the Prime Minister is trying to hold back the forces that suggest he is lying (that he was told of the incident that took place on the Minister for Defence’s sofa).
That so many people knew about the rape of Brittany Higgins, and he didn’t make his answers seem implausible.
The excuse that he wasn’t told until two years later is as stupid as your wife saying she forgot to tell you she was pregnant when you are blowing out the candles on its second birthday. One can only suggest that he has the most incompetent staff working in the prime minister’s office ever.
Even the Press Gallery is befuddled. According to the prime minister, the Minister for Defence suddenly became ill on the eve of a National Press Gallery address and was able to assume her duties a day or two later also remains a mystery.
That she was being set up to blame for it, all was a full-hand win until Morrison spoke to her cardiologist.
Now he is covering up. In Parliament last week, his story kept changing as new information emerged.
He refused to answer whether the Gaetjens Review into the conduct of his office would be made public. By the end of the week, it became apparent that the report would be a Cabinet document that couldn’t be released for 30 years.
Until the latest revelation on Friday, February 26 (which happens to be my 80th birthday), I would have tipped that Reynolds would have copped the blame then be sacked as Defence Minister, and Morrison would have walked away scot free. However, I’m now of the view that Morrison will have to convince many women that he isn’t lying. Something he used to be comfortable with but of late has found much harder.
My thought for the day
At some time in the human narrative… in our history, the man declared himself superior to women. It must have been an accident, or at least an act of gross stupidity. But that’s men for you.
Bert Kathryn Terence Mills Mary Cotter Henry Rodrigues Ross Michael Taylor Williambtm Kerri Old bloke wam OnceWasALiberal Kronomex
I don’t know what had been said to scummo when that picture was taken but it certainly wiped the smirk off his boof head. It looks like he lost a pound and found a penny. May it happen more frequently.
Spot on, Bert! That smug, supercilious smirk is nowhere to be seen and THAT is because the appalling contempt and predatory behaviour by the unspeakably depraved misogynists in the LNP cabinet has – at long last – come home to roost!
The LNP have ALWAYS been a disreputable, totally inept shambles but, right now, they are an absolute BASKET CASE! Clearly, the ONLY thing that can wipe that smug smirk from the face of the worst, most corrupt and incompetent Crime Monster in our history, is when something negatively impacts Morrison personally! The fact that his wealth and power are THREATENED by outside influences he cannot “marketeer”, manipulate, control or brush off is enough to jolt the self-serving, self-promoting narcissist, Morrison, out of his smug, totally fake thumbs-up, beer-swilling bogan facade and into some semblance of reality!
The appalling and lengthy problem that the LNP have always had with women has now been laid bare for all to see. The fact that Morrison, Dutton et al have chosen to victim blame then hide and defend a SERIAL RAPIST in their midst, tells EVERYONE just how low they are prepared to stoop to protect the entitled, white alpha males in their midst. The fact that out of 22 MPs on the front LNP cabinet, there are only SIX women to represent more than 51% of the female population in Australia, is very telling and a RED FLAG WARNING to all women (foolish enough to support the LNP) out there NOT to prolong, encourage or overlook this type of appalling behaviour by voting for it!
When you compare the astonishing level of misogyny that is so inherent right throughout the ultra-conservative, medieval LNP – at State and Federal levels – with the ALP, there is a STARK difference! More than 50% of the cabinet of the ALP are made up of intelligent, articulate, confident and outspoken women as well as men and women from widely diverse ethnicities. This proves that the ALP more fairly represents Australians as a whole, is a far more egalitarian political party and, unlike the LNP, is a more progressive political party that shows women due courtesy and respect.
Sadly, the LNP has proven itself – over and over again over many decades – that it is a repugnant Boys’ Club of self-entitled, smug, women-hating elitists which is now being stacked with more HILLSONG CULTISTS than women! There are only 6 women on the cabinet but, thanks to Morrison, the front cabinet of the LNP are now being taken over by Hillsong Cultists with, now, more than 11 members of his cabinet who are rabid, misogynistic members of the dangerous medieval, profit-obsessed CULT of Hillsong.
Happy birthday for the 26th, John !
Yes, a belated happy 80th birthday, I hope you managed to have a good one. I love your articles (though miss some of them due to the avalanche of news items in my emails), but this one is top rate – thank you!
Scummo without his smirk ??
The media have a great deal of responsibility for the nurturing and support for these creeps. They have looked the other way, papered over the grunge and the filth, covered up the corruption, laughed off the foibles, ignored the crimes and never ever asked the hard questions when they should have. Even now, Murdoch and his minions and the airheads on Ch 7 and 9, are busy with every other subject under the sun, except this most egregious matter that affects the sensibilities of all decent people. The daily Tele which always is quick to run screaming front page accusations about Labor and anyone else, is strangely subdued about rape and sexual assault by people in the Coalition.
Is there such a thing as a “slime meter”, a slimeometer perhaps?
Applied to Morrison and his government the reading would probably break the thing.
It’d be off the charts, Ross.
The people in and around this nation are keeping a sharp eye and ear to the malarkey of Scott Morrison spouting his dishonest statements, he is fully kept under the surveillance of all who care about the debasement being suffered against this nation.
It remains unequivocal that this same person does not govern in the best interests of the Australian people, which well may lead to his downfall sooner rather than later.
The fact that the now senior cabinet minister is suspected of the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old who had reported the incident to the police back in 1988.
That minister’s criminal assault on the since suicided person (as of 2020), all those many years ago will be haunting him by the remembrance of it all.
This incident is still being kept silent along with the powerful allegations against this same that had been lodged with the police which is set to zero in and claim its perpetrator.
It is but a short matter of time before that minister’s name will be revealed by those who know the history of this criminal case matter.
They being the knowing persons… are poised to reveal all, then that senior cabinet minister is for the chop in the very moment his name is released.
So, yes, the smarmy Prime Minister has had to pull his head down and out from the clouds of suspicion that are swirling ever close to the Scomo and his sacking from his former role as the General Manager of the Australian Tourist Board.
What galled me the most about Linda Reynold’s sudden infirmity was the assurance from the Health Miniter and Apprentice Pinochio, that she was “desperate” to appear at the Press Club!!
Yeah right!
I remember watching Lindsay Tanner when he was Minister for Finance, finishing a speech at the despatch box in the house, looking across at the coalition benches with utter contempt and using the words ‘spivs and shonks’.
Selamat ulang tahun, lord, from another born in the year of the snake.
A good pool workout this morning and a good giggle giggle at your thought thought.
Women, according to the rabbott, can be exceptional and rise above their gender but god made them flawed and most religious women concur.
A good source of the LNP attitude pops up now and then from the behaviour of private religious school boys.
The church reveres breeding and in my youth visibly kept women in horrendous drunken bashing and rape marriages by threats of excommunication.
So the 3 areas:
women need to accept if god made humans in god’s image god is not a HE
The Pope and the church must recognize women as more than a receptacle for sperm and a carrier for men’s creation
The media society thrives on the few women who transgress by headlines and outrage far exceeding the humdrum of the murder of women.
To change society men of politics must accept responsibility for their actions and listen to the women who have joined them, treating them as equals..
Given Kathryn (above)’s disclosure of how our national cabinet is so heavily weighted towards a particular religious cult, is it possible the prime minister’s response is for a totally different reason.
As a very publicly self-professed happy clapper, he must be heavily influenced by the possibility that the alleged perpetrator has a 50 % chance of being one of them, as he also must be aware that management level clergy around the world (including in the vast majority of religions [including happy clappers] in Australia) are agreed that child rape is OK and should be concealed.
What a dilemma for a man so desperately wanting to finally achieve something.
Coming soon: The Scummoometer, which has four levels.
1.Overbearing Smirkosity.
2. Sgt. Schultz with Vague Smirkosity.
3. It’s All Labor’s Fault.
4. Hawaii Looks Great and No Smirkosity.