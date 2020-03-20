WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW, but they are not telling you.

The government is not telling the truth about community transmission. The FACT is they don’t know what is happening, because they are NOT, and HAVE NOT tested people in the community that are clearly showing symptoms.

I KNOW this, because we have symptoms, and have not been able to get tested. There is a shortage of test kits and they are only testing people returning from OS showing symptoms, OR those showing symptoms that have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. THEIR CRITERION EXPRESSLY EXCLUDES TESTING FOR CASUAL LOCAL TRANSMISSION.

WE HAVE BEEN IN LOCK DOWN FOR OVER A WEEK…. we are not seriously sick, and may or may not have the virus, and we are all getting better, BUT while I have been in lock down I have read extensively on the situation as it has evolved in Italy, Spain, France and the USA, and I can tell you what we are seeing now is illustrative of infection rates about 10 days ago. NOT WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW!



I just saw this… AND I WAS HORRIFIED!

Morrison saying “Eighty per cent of coronavirus cases in Australia are people who have come in from overseas or have caught the disease directly from them.”

I cannot say this loudly enough. THEY ARE NOT TESTING FOR COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION, and the government is not being honest when they say there is very low levels of community transmission, or most cases are coming from overseas. They may be right, BUT THEY HAVE NOT BEEN TESTING, so they have NO IDEA where we are at.

A couple in Sydney where refused tests and went off to work. They where out and about for several days before someone they had had contact with got a positive test, then they were “allowed” to be tested and turned out to be positive… This is happening all over the country.

When they said Singapore had kept its schools open and that was OK, what they are not telling you is that Singapore initiated local lock downs, and aggressive community testing and tracing, and of course as we all know Singapore have now shut their schools. We have not done either.

WE ARE NOT TAKING THE LEVEL OF PRECAUTION NEEDED, especially with the low level of testing we are doing. We are on an exponential trajectory, and there is no way of predicting who will get it mildly and who will get it seriously. Many people, and probably some people you KNOW an LOVE will probably die.

Please, if you can lock down then just do it. I know no one wants this, but the government is not doing what is needed to contain this. They are trying to protect the economy, and in so doing may cause a lot more trouble.

I know no one wants to hear this, BUT THEY ARE NOT TESTING PEOPLE WITH SYMPTOMS, and not all people with symptoms are locking themselves down.

If this unfolds here like it has everywhere else it is about to explode and blow up in our faces.

Please stay safe and shut down if you possibly can, or a lot more people are going to die than need to. Our health system is going to come under extreme stress. The best way to help our essential service workers is for non essential food chain and medical workers to stay home.

Sorry to be banging on about this. BUT THEY ARE NOT TESTING PEOPLE…. and yes I know locking down will cost money, and yes it will cost jobs, and there will be chaos BUT we cannot chose the economy over the lives of our parents, grandparents, healthcare workers, the ill and vulnerable. We can sort out the money thing later, but for now please let’s prioritise saving lives.

I am on my 10th day of voluntary Lock down. Feeling fine now, but had a cough and sniffles and decided to lock my self in, and if I want to err on the side of caution I will be locked down for two more weeks…. WHY SO LONG? BECAUSE I CANNOT GET TESTED!

***Just spoke to my next door neighbour. She told me that many local people have been in close contact with a CONFIRMED case, but still cannot get tested… Make of that what you will. For the record I hope more than anything that I am wrong, and worrying unnecessarily. I will wear any amount of egg on my face it means maybe saving the life of someone’s loved one. Stay Safe People

