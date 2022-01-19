What The Left Don’t Understand About Illegal Immigrants!

“Good afternoon, joining us for the afternoon is the only Liberal we could get to join us. While he’s not a minister, or even an MP, he insists that he knows just as little as any of them about anything that could be held against him if it were to be leaked that he was informed the whole way. Good afternoon, Mr Not Your Real Name.”

“Hang on, didn’t we say we weren’t to use my real name.”

“Yes, I didn’t. If we can just start by talking about the refugees…”

“Now let’s be clear here, these people are a distraction to what’s really important which is the bias you people at the ABC constantly show…”

“Sorry, I’m not from the ABC…”

“And you’re sorry about that? Of course, that’s just typical of the way you people stick together. Did you see that interview that the ABC did last week? It was appalling, there were no interruptions, they just let the minister ramble on and bore everyone senseless. They don’t do that with Albanese. They cut him off before anyone has a chance to get bored. It’s shocking bias.”

“I saw them interview Matt Canavan and he was interrupted several times…”

“Exactly. Have you noticed how often they give Canavan a platform? If that’s not designed to make the Coalition look ridiculous, I don’t know…”

“The refugees?”

“Look, it’s just like the PM said some of them may have sought asylum and been found not to be a refugee and…”

“Sorry, but the PM’s denying that he said that they weren’t refugees today.”

“Well, that’s right.”

“But you just said that he said that they weren’t refugees!”

“We can play he said, she said, they said, I didn’t say, you didn’t say all day if you like, but the fact remains that what he said is that they may have sought asylum and been found not to be a refugee which means that they also may not have done that and the fact that people chose to make false inferences from a perfectly clear statement of fact about these illegals…”

“Again, it’s not illegal to seek asylum.”

“No, but they entered the country illegally, just like that tennis player.”

“But he had a valid visa… No, I’m not going down that rabbit hole. Look, do you agree that Christian Porter is an innocent man?”

“Well, of course, the PM made it perfectly clear. He wasn’t convicted in a court of law and is therefore entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

“So when were these illegals charged with the crime of ‘illegal entry’ into Australia?”

“They weren’t.”

“Why not?”

“Because some of them were stopped before they got here thanks to our strong border policies.”

“So they are guilty without being charged of something that they didn’t do and they’re being held indefinitely when any conviction of whatever it is they’re supposed to have done wouldn’t have led to a sentence of more than nine years?”

“Are you suggesting that we just open the borders? If a country loses control of…”

“I’m not suggesting any such thing, I’m just pointing out that these people which you’re calling illegal have never been convicted but it was fine for the Prime Minister to assert that Christian Porter was definitely innocent because he hadn’t faced any charges.”

“Yes, but the two things are very different.”

“How so?”

“Well, Porter wasn’t given the opportunity to clear himself at trial whereas the illegals face trials every day and… Oh, did you notice that the PM is offering a two for one deal on visas for overseas students and tourists so we can make up for worker shortages and…”

“Can we stick to the subject?”

“We sure can. Isn’t the economy doing well and…”

“Yes, but the government has run up a trillion-dollar debt…”

“Which is another reason to vote against Labor. How would they cope with such an enormous debt? I mean, the Liberals are the ones who know how to manage money.”

“But they’re the ones who run up the enormous debt!”

“No, that depends on how you look at it.”

“Ok, what’s a way of looking at it that doesn’t suggest that they were the ones who did it?”

“Obviously it was Covid which ran up the debt and as a result, Covid should be stared in the face and told it’s about time you got back to work and paid off your debt and if any workers join militant unions who want to keep their members safe, well, can I just paraphrase Josh Frydenberg here and tell you all that a pandemic isn’t the time to worry about safety because if the government worried about safety do you think so many ministers would be expecting additions to their families or going to rehab?”

“I beg your pardon?”

“Sorry, that last bit was off the record… Can I just claim that I wasn’t given the correct information? Or that you misheard… if you repeat that it could ruin my chances for avoiding preselection until we have a reasonable chance of winning…”

“Every mike is an open mike…”

“So which Mike is it? Anyway, if you don’t print that last bit, I can give you some great stuff, much better than Mike whoever he is. I mean, really, you think what’s appearing in the media is shocking. You wait till I tell you about…”

“Sorry, but I have my integrity.”

“Ok, can we buy that from you? How much would it cost?”

> I probably need to add that this is a complete work of fiction and any resemblance to any government is really hard to believe…

