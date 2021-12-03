What privileged middle-aged white men call “woke identity politics” is what matters to everyone else

There is nothing more infuriating, and typical, than hearing the things you care about being dismissed by affluent white men in power as “woke identity politics”.

The inspiring Uluru Statement from the Heart has been dismissed as such. Instead of using this blueprint to move forward, the men run scared at this perceived assault on their power. They won’t have an Indigenous Voice telling them what to do – we have lobbyists and consultants who are paid a fortune to do that. Their best effort has been to introduce, and widen the reach of, the cashless welfare card. And employ more truancy officers and police. And pay for more privately run detention centres.

Speaking of detention centres, the ongoing plight of refugees, indefinitely incarcerated for the non-crime of asking for our help to flee persecution and war, is also dismissed as bleeding heart lefty nonsense or, for some of the more rabid, a threat to national security and an assault on Western values and our Judeo-Christian way of life.

Which is kind of dismissive to we Australians who do not feel that Christian institutions should take credit for our values and morality or dictate how we should live our lives. To do anything but revere, protect, and fund the church, regardless of all that we know, is apparently verboten. Civilisation and salvation arrives and resides with the Christian Church. Truth-telling is dismissed as “black-armband” history that will upset the kiddies.

Those kiddies should be in school concentrating on rote learning and practising for standardised tests, not worrying their pretty little heads about alarmist stuff like climate change. Leave it to the grownups. The can-do-capitalists have that all sorted out.

Go watch some tv. Better catch your favourite shows on the ABC before they are sold off and filled with ads. Because we really can’t allow that Ultimo wokehive to keep spewing out its biased green-left agenda. It’s costing us too much in Royal Commissions and compensation payouts.

Who could have known the horrors in nursing homes that were exposed by the Four Corners program that was set to air the day after our brave PM changed his mind and announced an RC into Aged Care. And imagine the surprise we felt when we found out the disabled are being abused and neglected too. Why didn’t they speak up?

Women should speak up more too. Not those communist pot-smoking lesbians at the Teachers Federation who want to turn all of our kids into breast-binding, penis-tucking transgender Marxists. And not those rabid feminazis who keep demanding control of their own reproductive health. Or those token snowflakes that have pushed their way into parliament and then can’t handle it when the boys have a joke. We need more women like those esteemed award winners, Peta Credlin and Bettina Arndt.

If it wasn’t for the feminazis, the ABC lovers, the gays, the Aborigines, the refugees, the ecoterrorists, the inner-city latte sippers, the kids, the aged, the disabled, the homeless, the poor and all those other woke identity politics bleeding heart whingers – this government could get on with the serious business of wealth creation and post-politics employment planning.

