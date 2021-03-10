What Morrison’s “exoneration” of Porter tells women

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today declared that he considers alleged rapist and federal Attorney General Christian Porter to be “an innocent man under our law.”

PM rules out seeking advice from solicitor general on whether @cporterwa is a fit and proper person to hold his post. “He is a fine Attorney General. He is an innocent man.” — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) March 9, 2021

Christian Porter has not undergone any investigation under “our law.” Police have never interviewed him. By no stretch of the imagination can Morrison claim the Attorney General has been found to be an “innocent man” under “our law,” when the senior law maker has not engaged with the law at all on the matter of his alleged anal rape of Kate, in 1988.

NSW Police found that there was insufficient admissible evidence to pursue the case against Porter. That is, please note, admissible evidence.

Morrison claims he has not read the alleged victim’s statement. He does not know what Porter is alleged to have done, outside of a “briefing” from his staff. He claims he did not read the statement because he was not in the same place as the statement. Yes. You read that correctly. He did not read the statement because it was not in the same place as him.

Morrison saying he was not in the same place as those documents (so didn't/couldn't read) sounds a bit out of time – modern technology and all that? — Michelle Grattan (@michellegrattan) March 9, 2021

Morrison has also refused to seek advice from the federal Solicitor General on the Porter matter, despite this being the obvious next step for a Prime Minister confronted with a situation such as this one.

Indeed, it appears Morrison has taken no legal advice at all (that he is willing to reveal) on how he should proceed with an allegation of violent anal rape, made against his Attorney General by a woman who took her own life. Morrison appears to be relying solely on Porter’s claim that “it never happened.”

Now, today, despite his wilful ignorance of the allegations, despite having sought no legal advice, he has declared Porter to be “an innocent man,” presumably because Porter says “it didn’t happen.” I can find no other explanation for the Prime Minister arriving at this conclusion.

And there it is. The declaration of innocence based solely on the accused man's denial. Tell us again who will be believed, Prime Minister. https://t.co/ODslPlPLeU — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) March 10, 2021

What does this say to women in Australia?

It says if we don’t get a complaint of rape or sexual assault to court, and the majority of us do not, the alleged rapist is an “innocent man.” It says that men who rape us will be perfectly safe if we die during the act or subsequent to it. It says that Porter’s alleged victim, Kate, must have been lying or mad. It says that any woman who is unable to get a case to court is lying. It says that men, following the example set by the Prime Minister of this country, do not need to bother acquainting themselves with our stories before they decide the alleged perpetrator is “innocent.” It says that Scott Morrison has set women back decades with his “exoneration” today of an alleged rapist, based on nothing more than the alleged rapist’s denial. It says that if Morrison exonerates Porter, he exonerates every alleged rapist who is not dealt with by the courts. It says that as of today, everything just got a whole lot more difficult and traumatic for women attempting to find justice after being raped or sexually assaulted. It tells rapists, all you have to do is say “it never happened.” It says, women, everything is stacked against you getting the criminal offence against you to court, and if you don’t, as most of us won’t, you’re a liar & your attacker is an “innocent man according to our law.”

In about 0.73% of cases of rape, the rapist is convicted. So you can see why 99.07% of the debate is focused on the “risk” of false rape reports. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) March 7, 2021

It says, we should be very afraid of where Morrison is going with this, and note carefully who supports him.

This article was originally published on No Place For Sheep.

