What Morrison said

The excuses, reasons and justifications from Scott Morrison for taking over five portfolios – and the secrecy surrounding them – have dominated the media over the past few days.

Trawling the internet I have compiled a number of these excuses, reasons and justifications (which appear below) and after I will offer a deep, insightful, critical analysis of each (in bold).

From ABC News:

“I understand the offence that some of my colleagues particularly have felt about this. I understand that and I have apologised to them.”

“But equally, as prime minister, only I could really understand the weight of responsibility that was on my shoulders and on no-one else.”

Oh, spare me.

“You are standing on the shore after the fact, I was steering the ship in the middle of the tempest.”

What happened to the ship, dude? You left that bit out.

“There was a clear expectation established in the public’s mind, certainly in the media’s mind, and absolutely in the mind of the opposition, as I would walk into question time every day, that I, as Prime Minister, was responsible pretty much for every single thing that was going on, every drop of rain, every strain of the virus, everything that occurred over that period of time.”

Yep, and you lived up to those expectations. 10/10 for your delusional narcissism.

PS: Did you keep a straight face when you said that you walked into question time “every day? Every day!!!

“They are very complex, detailed issues in governance … I put in place a set of arrangements that ensured all decisions could be made instantaneously. That is the real-time crisis we were dealing with.”

Instantaneously!! Run that by me again.

“The risk of ministers becoming incapacitated, sick, hospitalised, incapable of doing their work at a critical hour or even fatality was very real.”

Logic isn’t your strong point. And who was going to take over if or when you got sick? Jen? Rupert?

“As prime minister I considered it necessary to put in place safeguards, redundancies and contingencies to ensure the continuity and effective operation of government during this crisis period, which extended for the full period of my term.”

I’ve never heard such utter bullshit. It is a good thing you kept it secret.

Elsewhere on The ABC :

“I believed it was necessary to have authority, to have what were effectively emergency powers, to exercise in extreme situations that would be unforeseen, that would enable me to enact in the national interest.”

I love irony.

From 9News:

“I think there was a great risk that in the midst of that crisis those powers could be misinterpreted and misunderstood, which would have caused unnecessary angst in the middle of a pandemic.”

“I did what I thought was necessary in the national interests to ensure the government continued to perform well.”

Thank you for revealing your tender side.

“I regret that offence and I apologise for that offence, but I am pleased that through the course of the pandemic my confidence was in them to keep just doing their job,” Morrison said.

“The fact I didn’t interfere in doing their job shows the confidence I had in them.”

My head needs a desk to bang on.

“I was administratively sworn in which gave me authority, like many other ministers had, to exercise decisions in an emergency situation.”

“I sought those powers but I was only going use them in an emergency.”

But, but, but … you did nothing.

“It was something that was done on an order of many other issues we were dealing with at the time.”

If you say so.

“No Prime Minister has faced the same combination of circumstances, be it the pandemic or indeed the drought, the global recession and the Australian recession caused by the pandemic and the many other natural disasters that befell the country over that period of time.”

You sound like Trump.

From the News:

“I regret that offence [for taking over from his ministers] and I apologise for that offence, but I am pleased that through the course of the pandemic, my confidence was in them to keep just doing their job.”

Huh! They didn’t have a job. You took it off them.

That’ll do for now. There must be dozens of other pearls of wisdom on the internet but I was unable to read most articles as they were for subscribers only.

