What is revving up the bully boys?
By Ad astra
This is a short piece. There is no need for lots of words. Images are sufficient.
Have you noticed the cluster of loud-mouthed men that has appeared recently on our Melbourne streets, fists raised, shouting messages of defiance directed at our those in authority?
Who are they? What is their agenda?
Ostensibly, they are protesting at the lockdowns initiated by the Victorian government to limit the spread of COVID-19. But do take a few minutes to look at the men in the images in this link from the Melbourne Age. No amount of words, no amount of colourful rhetoric, could ever describe what these images portray.
Do these men come across to you as responsible citizens concerned about the psychological effects on the populace of a pandemic-inspired lockdown designed on the advice of medical experts and epidemiologists to limit the spread of a lethal virus? Is there any hint of professionalism in the actions of these men? You know the answer.
The thesis of this piece is that these protesters are simply opportunists purporting to be concerned citizens while advancing their real agenda, which is to implant extreme right-wing views among the local population.
It’s so easy to be deluded about them, about who they really are. It’s so easy to sit back in our comfortable living rooms, never suspecting that in our society there are such people with such radical agendas. When such naïveté exists, they are able to hoodwink us while we drowse in front of our TV screens watching the Paralympics or Bachelor.
Beware! Be very afraid.
This article was originally published on The Political Sword
For Facebook users, The Political Sword has a Facebook page:
Putting politicians and commentators to the verbal sword
As with the USA these “protests” are about creating Chaos in order to promote civil unrest to further an obscure political agenda. Obscure only until such time as it becomes evident what the purpose of the anarchy might be.
Agree with John Hanna, it’s an integral part of imported US GOP media’ political theatre using a wacky coalition of alt/far right, anti-vaxxers, flat earthers, disaffected middle class nativist/conservative voters etc. to gain attention and deflect from more grounded and expert analysis.
However, these people are very much a fringe minority but used or manipulated to represent the ideology, values and outlook of many middle class ‘quiet Australians’ who share antipathy towards anything not nativist and/or libertarian conservative, hence, like Sudanese gangs Victoria is always a stage and target for agitprop that aids the LNP.
Over the years we have often marched in protest against systemic racism against Aboriginals(used to be Aborigines but I got savaged by young Aboriginal men and women for using such a racist term) developers, green house gas inaction and for the teacher’s union but I have never met anyone involved in these demonstrations.
My guess they are ex-service men and women driven by their unreasoned fear of the left. They are dangerous and improperly debriefed from their training in blind violence.
Not so much as what, but who is/has been revving up these wannabe thugs and cretins, ignorant deluded oafs and bullies?
The unaccountable people, the irresponsible, that’s who! The self entitled elite, our “leaders”, the ones who make the “rules”!
They have set a very unhealthy and cancerous example of “leadership” and who on purpose prompt fear and loathing, who seek to divide society, pit aussie against aussie for no less than their own political expediency to retain and stay in power.
Just think of who is a bullshit vain arrogant nasty self righteous nasty lying arsehole, especially from the right wing. Criminals!
People like Morrison, Kelly, Dunston, Abbott, Howard, just to name the tip of the criminal RW iceberg club/cult of instigators.
The religious fanatics who have burnt and killed the innocent in their fervent madness to a “Dog” over the last millennials.
This is not a new phenomena, hatred, race, and thugs, wars are never ending. Each new generation has it’s quota of insane.
Someone else can list all the deviant bastards down through recorded history responsible for why societies are so fucked up.
Correction to my previous comment..
No thanks to stupid ignorant spell checkers and when comments sometimes take too long to appear so that one can’t edit in time.
Millennials should be Millenniums
(Although a lot of these thugs today are, more than likely, probably millennials… 😑)