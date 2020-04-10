What does it mean to be a man?
If you ask one million men that question, more likely than not you will get one million different answers. Nothing wrong with that.
When I was a young bod, which does seem like a million years ago, I had no clear idea at all about what it meant to be a man. I grew up without any positive male role models in my life – so when I woke up each morning I never thought that well, here am I as a man waking up to the promise of a new day, I always thought that here I am as a human being, who happens to be a male, waking up to the promise of a new day.
Back then, the societal projection of what a man was supposed to be smacked of total irrelevance to me. The ‘Marlbro’ man, man as stoic unemotional protector, man as provider, man as strong and resolute, man as natural leader, man as a ‘go for it’ being, man as head of family – all of that concocted dross struck me as an advertising or marketing exercise gone horribly wrong.
Horribly wrong in the sense that a campaign of that sort belonged more to the Victorian era rather than the late 1970s. When I looked around me, back then, there appeared to be quite a few independent men Kombi-ing about who did not buy into such shallow societal views of what it meant to be a man. Apart from noticing that fact I confess to not having given the issue much further thought.
But as the years churned by I suppose, in the back of the brain somewhere, such issues bounce around and seek some sort of resolution.
So here we are in 2020. What does it mean to be a man?
Not being an academic type who wishes to publish a treatise on the matter, and not being an argy-bargy I want you all to agree with me and I have to be right and your opinion is wrong type, I’ve arrived at an answer that simply suits me.
In my opinion to be a man in this era means being a loving, compassionate, and respectful human being. To my way of thinking everything else flows from that base.
Well and good, that’s my opinion.
But what do you think? What do you think being a man means?
Joseph Carli
Kate Ahearne
Keith Davis
Good one, Keith…alright…I’ll be the mug..here’s my twopence worth..
” In my opinion to be a man in this era means being a loving, compassionate, and respectful human being. To my way of thinking everything else flows from that base.”
Of course, there really cannot be a contrary opinion to those measures as a person…But throw into the mix a heady dose of testosterone, some peer/social pressure demands and for the hetero’s, that curvacious beauty of womanhood and the mood and “j-curve” changes.
I confess that as a young man, I have been in a fight over another male “cutting in on my space” when courting…It cannot be helped in some circumstances…you just cannot walk away without leaving your favoured courted person vulnerable and yourself looking feeble and weak…and those two things are the worst things that a single man can be accused of in the estimation of women..at least those women I have met….perhaps things have changed now..I am long out of “the game”.
But a man must have respect for himself and his capability to be independent in both work and play. He must have skills that have a practical use that help him maintain that independence and the upkeep of his home and family..and always remember you young blokes…: “Faint heart never won fair lady”.
Lovely, Keith. Thank you.
However, you say that, ‘In my opinion to be a man in this era means being a loving, compassionate, and respectful human being. To my way of thinking everything else flows from that base.’
But isn’t there a difference between a person who identifies as a man, and a person who identifies as a woman? What about a woman or a man who identifies as LGBTI? Surely your definition applies to all of us.
We ARE different, though – the men, the women, the Ls, the Gs, the Bs, the Ts and the Is, as well as those who’ve fallen between the cracks of this list of possibilities. A woman is different from a man; a gay man is different from a heterosexual man, and so on.
So what I would actually like to see from you and from others who identify as men is this: ‘What does it mean to be a man?’ As distinct from, ‘What does it mean to be a human being?’
Kate and Joseph … thank you for being the first cabs off the rank. You both taught me something. My view of it all is not ‘right’, it is simply a view. I’ll have to go away. in my older person COVID isolation, with a lovely glass of Sauv Blanc, and cogitate on your comments, Thank you for making them.
And Kate … yep … you are right!