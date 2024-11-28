What cats think of us

By Andrew Klein

Dear World (from the Glorious Cat Leader),

As a cat, I find your antics a little disturbing. Some of you might know that us cats have been your companions for a long time.

We have watched you, you have watched us. You tell little cute stories about us when you feel like it and at other times you have burned us for being the only friend that some of you had. This is of course not your fault as a species, unlike us cats, you guys are slow learners and a little late off the starting blocks.

Forever fighting each other over things you really don’t understand but are prepared to pay others to interpret for you. Denying food and comfort to those that look a little different and at times being really petty and stubborn because thinking has not been your strong point.

This would not be a problem if you were contained on a small island and left to eat each other.

Problem is, you are also fast breeders and whenever there is enough food you breed enough to eat the food.

I know that the process of breeding can be fun, hey, I am a cat … I spend some of the best hours of my night chasing that elusive charm of another cat. Let’s not get personal about that then, shall we. You guys hump away as much as any cat and then pretend that there is someone else to blame.

My point is this though. I live in a fairly good home and after some effort I have managed to come to an arrangement with the guy that’s doing this typing for me.

I kid you not, typing with claws is not easy, but we manage.

My other point is this; this planer was not build just so you guys could run around and ruin it. I live here I have relations and those I care about. I even have a pet dog, and we get on.

Don’t get the wrong impression that I don’t take you seriously as a species, because I do.

As cats also talk and we have a long oral tradition as to how you behave towards other species, and it is not one I would be proud of. Even worse is the way you treat each other, you murder each other because one book seems more important than another. You enslave each other because it is cost effective and treat each other is such ways that as a cat, I would be ashamed to call myself human.

Now this is how things are going to go! Fair warning all round. Think of it like something from the ‘Twilight Zone’. There is a cat in every neighbourhood watching over you and those you love.

Best part being, we quite like you and most of you like us … so that will work out fine. Now here is the clincher, wake up or expect a few changes.

Eventually you will have to go to sleep, that’s just the way things are. Sleep can be a wonderful thing OR NOT, depending on your attitude.

As Cats we have decided that we cannot allow you, as a species, to ruin it for the rest of us. I feel responsible for my pet dog and even for the guy that feeds me.

So, when you make yourself all comfy in your bed tonight and plan some act of complete bastardry towards another of your species or anyone else, know this …

Us Cats are Watching YOU! O.K.

