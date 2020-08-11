What a disaster the two peas in a pod have proven to be

1 The President of the United States has yet again demonstrated a capacity for vindictiveness that is beyond most people. That a man such as Trump could ever become POTUS says as much about the people of the USA as it does about Trump himself.

This time, or should I say, yet again, he has directed it at those without the power to respond.

By signing executive actions that broadly challenge the powers that separate the White House and Capital Hill. He is proposing to eliminate payroll tax. Now that might sound OK to some until you find out that the receipts from the tax goes into a fund that in turn finances Medicare and social security.

As if all the suffering from COVID-19 isn’t enough he is now, by Presidential decree, attempting to bypass Congress and make dramatic changes to tax and spending policy.

Trump says he will eliminate payroll tax if re-elected. In short this means that the United States will no longer support its citizens in the face of poverty.

Everything he does is vindictive. In my view another four years of Trump would see the USA go into such decline that it may never recover.

Of his actions he said this “Will take care of pretty much this entire situation.” What that means is anyone’s guess.

The ability of thinking human beings to blindly embrace what they are being told without referring to evaluation and the consideration of reason never ceases to amaze me. It is tantamount to the rejection of rational explanation.

2 Back to good old Aus. Conservative MPs and its media are trying to make the most of what might yet prove to be stupid mistakes by a few people the Victorian government was trying to fit into a jobs plan.

In times of crisis, even with the best intent disastrous mistakes will happen and governments of the right take much pleasure in pointing them out. Pink batts and school halls, for example.

Where they are up against it on this one is that their own government has responsibility for aged care and 68% of COVID-19-related deaths in Australia had occurred in nursing homes.

Added to this is their own deplorable record of scandal and humiliation:

A The failure of the Federal Government and the Private Health Industry to provide adequate care has resulted in as many as 162 people losing their lives.

B Robodebt has also led many poor souls to take their own lives.

C Angus Taylor has made both himself and his Government look foolish with his Watergate and Grassgate scandals.

D The Sports Grants affair that went on for months and if not for the virus would probably still be commanding headlines was of itself enough, in ordinary circumstances, be enough for a government.

E Then there were the bush fire failures with the Prime Minister taking a holiday with the embers still burning.

F Then we have an avalanche of no tender government contracts to former Liberal staffers.

G Add to the list the AFP raid on the AWU with no outcome.

H And Stuart Roberts’ Rolex and internet usage.

I Its failure to recognise faults in the financial sector.

Humility is the basis of all intellectual advancement. However, it is truth that that enables human progress.

This Government’s performance over its time in office has been like a daily shower of offensiveness raining down on society. Surely performance or lack of it must mean something.

It goes without saying and his popularity of 68% backs me up that Scott Morrison is a consummate politician. Albeit a rather unscrupulous one with a capacity to somehow suggest that everyone else is at fault when he obviously is.

This attribution of blame is demonstrated with Victoria’s second wave of coronavirus infections and its subsequent handling of the it. At every press conference and every interview the Prime Minister and his ministers take every opportunity to cast doubt on the Victorian Premier’s accountability but when asked if they should be accountable for the deaths in nursing homes the Prime Minister, after fluffing up the surrounds of the question, gives answers like the following, as reported by Katherine Murphy of The Guardian:

“But Morrison saw the death rate through a different prism than a prime minister having a specific, negative charge to answer. Morrison said it was terrible and tragic that elderly Australians had died, but “sadly” it was not surprising that fatalities were concentrated in aged care because elderly people were “the most vulnerable in our community.” “The aged care regulator was also being accused of causing a “catastrophic communications failure” causing a “potentially deadly delay” after revelations it took them four days to inform the government about a COVID-19 outbreak at Melbourne’s St Basil’s aged care home.” “Unfortunately for the prime minister, in a forum outside the press conference, the counsel assisting the aged care royal commission was less glass-half-full. In an opening statement, counsel suggested evidence would show neither the health department nor the aged care regulator developed a Covid-19 plan specifically for aged care – which sounds like a commonwealth-specific deficiency.”

Just who is accountable? Well everyone is, including all politicians. However, Scott Morrison thinks that everyone else is … except him.

The two peas in a pod I refer to have similar characteristics. They both blame others, they both lie like it’s a gift to be demonstrated.

My thought for the day I don’t mind the criticism but please don’t do it on an empty head.

