What a “couldn’t care less” lot we are
What a laconic couldn’t care less lot we are. Even when we get agitated over something we rarely make a ripple on Bondi beach.
The last time I can remember us getting a wee bit pissed about a something of importance was the marriage equality debate when we told the politicians enough unfairness was enough and to just get on with it. Then Turnbull claimed the credit.
It is true, I think, that we have a morbid distrust of seriousness and we are less enamoured by a sense of occasion than others. Although Anzac Day and sport may be the exceptions that generally raise our collective nationalism, but otherwise we remain indifferent in the face of things worthy of protest.
So forgiving of bad governance have we become that we have twice voted back in the governments that have been spectacularly unscrupulous without the blink of an eye. On current reckoning we will even allow them to wreck the planet without the slightest resistance.
Our national character is of loudness, speaking our minds when the situation demands it, so long as it doesn’t interrupt something more important.
Understanding the sovereignty of our Indigenous folk has been a thought for most, too difficult.
We still cling to the monarchy with childlike fascination and a republic is a threat to the celebrity of it.
Domestic violence is a crying shame but like many other things we sit quietly and say little. The same can be said of our underlying racism.
Suicide, the scale of it, explains the utter hopelessness we have created with our vision of what life and society is.
Men, those younger than I, seem to be narcissistic unfeeling creatures who derive pleasure from what life can give them rather than what virtues their maleness can give the world.
The rise of narcissism and inequality and the demise of compassion illustrate the state of the world.
Rightly or wrongly religion is dying. We are replacing it with the worship of celebrity. The young, in particular, adore people of the most mediocre endowment as if they were gods to be deified. Royalty, sports and television stars fill this category.
Our politics is confrontational, even ugly, and in the last 20 years or so has done its best to uphold our larrikin anti-authoritarian nature.
We exercise our involvement in our democracy every three years by voting. After that the vast majority takes very little interest. Why is it so?
In trying to describe what ‘Australian culture’ is we are confronted with the contradiction of an incredible culturally diverse nation. Our immigrants come from all over the world with one in four Australian residents being born outside of Australia.
Few understand the rich cultural diversity immigration has given us because politicians of the ilk of Tony Abbott have taught them the political value of hatred.
We have not yet grown into, or obtained the truth, that people are just trying to find a place in the world where they can be secure and loved. Our reputation around the world, perpetuated by the likes of Peter Dutton on immigration, is pitiful.
I guess that what I am trying to say here is that Government is responsible for all the laws made at a national level, state government at a state level and local councils at a community level. That’s three levels of government for 25 million people.
As a result of the political malaise we find ourselves in the government has been unable to govern to a standard befitting the needs of this nation. Its first problem is it’s standard of leadership. The second its quality of representation where one wonders how many MPs got past pre-selection n the first place. The third, of course, is that economic decisions have human consequences. That economics and society are interwoven.
Character is a combination of traits that etch the outlines of a life, governing moral choices and infusing personal and professional conduct. It’s an elusive thing, easily cloaked or submerged by the theatrics of politics. But unexpected moments can sometimes reveal the fibres from which it is woven.
Examples of the government’s inability to govern arise every day. Last week we had an almost total breakdown in diplomacy with China.
China is an emerging power while the US under President Trump is vacating its once held position as leader of the free world.
China is speaking to the world in its own language and we are failing to comprehend.
We should remember that China, in rescuing millions of its people from poverty in 30 years or so has performed a miracle of sorts. To my knowledge it has never started a war but is now saying that it won’t be pushed around by the likes of Trump and Morrison.
Our government, instead of using words of understanding to China, seems intent on climbing aboard Trump’s hateful bandwagon. The leader of China is at least sane whereas the leader of the USA should be encouraged to get in as much golf as possible.
This is not to say that they are right in their actions. They are not. We are in a new phase of our relationship with China.
It says that it is incumbent on us to choose our words more carefully or pay the consequences.
The more we say the less the better about Chinese diplomacy.
After 19 attempts to arrive at an energy policy our government has reverted to old technologies to resolve this issue.
Even in the face of calamity it cannot bring itself to admit it was and is still wrong on climate change. Christiana Figueres – considered the world’s top climate change negotiator – commented that:
“I am deeply pained by the attitude of the current Australian government: that still after the worst disaster that has ever hit the planet, the bushfires in Australia, that this government is still denying climate change and denying the fact that there is a lot that Australia can and should be doing.”
Another display of incompetence occurred last week and remains a bone of contention: How on earth was the error of Job Keeper/Seeker not picked up earlier? It seems incomprehensible and a better explanation is required.
We now end up with the following:
- On Job-Keeper the PM announced a spend of $138 but is actually spending $70b.
- On the drought fund the PM announced $7b but is spending $2b. On the Bush Fire fund it is $2b with the actual at $250 mil.
The government has become accustomed to making announcements without putting in the hard yards of meticulous planning. I expected Morrison’s speech on Tuesday May 26 to be much the same – and I was correct – but I hope he is successful for the sake of the common good of the nation. Having said that, I wouldn’t trust him as far as I could throw him.
My thought for the day
People need to wake up to the fact that government affects every part of their life and should be more interested. But there is a political malaise that is deep seated.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
6 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Geoff Andrews
-
Kathryn
-
wam
-
Jack Cade
-
Baby Jewels
-
Baby Jewels
As the poit sez, (in describing us little battlers):
“And they all grew idle and fond of ease,
And easy to swindle and hard to please.”
Well said, John Lord! The rising level of political apathy, right-wing conservatism and self-indulgent, self-serving complacency in this country, is absolutely appalling – especially when one remembers the politically active, societal awarness during the late 1960’s and 1970’s. When good men and women do nothing, great evil prospers and this is WHY we have the loathsome, totally corrupt, self-absorbed pack of callously inhumane sociopaths running our nation right now tearing down our democracy, vandalising our environment and selling off everything we hold dear!
What a giggle this morning lord,
Only 38% of us voted no.
Yes The ACT lowest ‘NO’ 26%’with NSW lowest YES.57%
ABS:
12,727,920 (79.5%) eligible Australians participated in the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.
Those aged 70 to 74 were the most likely to respond to the survey, with 89.6% of eligible Australians in this age group participating. The participation rate was lowest in those aged 25 to 29 at 71.9%. The youngest age group of eligible Australians (those aged 18-19 years) were more likely (78.2%) to participate than any other age group under the age of 45 years.
“We will even allow them to wreck the planet without the slightest resistance.”
That is a bit harsh, the loonies apologised last year for that 2009 vote.
(Still waiting on their 2013 and boobby’s hidden agenda 2019 caravan confession but).
Spot on about excessively governed how wasteful are we to have 9 active???ministers for education and dozens of retired education ministers drawing huge pensions???
Even the coppers when pressed will agree that smirko is not to be trusted but trust labor less and are disgusted by the loonies.
Weirdly, they are unknowing supporters of multiculturalism because the police culture is so weakly rigid they think the europeans have assimilated. The chinese can’t because they still look different. and there are few in the force certainly none visible.
Trump got 46% of the votes cast in 2016, on a voter turnout of 61%. So he was the deliberate choice of on 28% of the electorate. So 72% of US voters can say ‘We didn’t vote for him.
(Clinton got 48%, but well, that’s democracy, isn’t it?)
The Conservatives got 43.5% of the votes in the UK in 2029, on a voter turnout of 67%.
So they govern at the will of only 29% of the electorate. So 71% of UK voters can say ‘We didn’t vote for Johnson.
Bolsonaro became president of Brazil on 55% of a voter turnout of 80%, which means he was the choice of 44% of the electorate; the other 56% can deny that he was their choice.
The L-NP won government in Australia with 51% of the vote in a country where voting is compulsory.
Australia has no excuse whatsoever. It knew what it was getting so we assume it’s what we wanted.
The other examples of buffoons being elected – one at least of which could be reasonably described as a malignant man – are the result of apathy.
Australia’s government was deliberately elected by most voting Australians.
One in four of us were born in another country. I find it deeply disappointing that so many of these immigrants are embracing the racism, the inequality and demise of compassion that they themselves ran from. My own ex in laws, one from a war torn nation, the other an economic refugee, now vote Pauline Hanson. I would like to know how this came about because I don’t understand it. Well done, John, you hit the nail on the head with so much of your article.
I’ve always wondered why talking about politics was taboo. It’s important! I grew up in a world where I never heard politics spoken of. It was “unseemly” to discuss politics. So I knew nothing about it really. It was only when, in the early 2000s, in a state of apathy and ignorance, I voted for Pauline Hanson and someone pointed out a few facts to me. I’ll be eternally thankful to that person because it started my interest in politics and every day I learn more, and form a stronger picture of what it is, that I want for my family and my country. So, my thoughts are, we should discuss politics more. This could result in arguments and broken friendships even, but it is worth it because such an important subject should not be taboo!