We’re not advocating violence or revolution…yet

When Martyn Iles, the head of the Australian Christian Lobby, recently suggested at a Church and State Conference in Brisbane that society would not be so concerned about climate change or gender identity if we were at war with China, conference convener Dave Pellowe, who once appeared in an infamous selfie with members of the neo-fascist Proud Boys group, interjected: “We’re not advocating violence or revolution … today.” Mr Iles added: “Not yet, that’s down the line.”

The conference, titled “Kingdom Come”, is about “arming Christians” to be influential in “the ongoing formation of our society’s culture, institutions & legislative bodies” through political participation.

This supposedly ‘non-denominational, nonpartisan’ collection of Christian Right activists exhorted people to join the Coalition parties.

“It’s not branch stacking, it’s participation. It’s what they’ve been doing with the Frankfurt School and the infiltration of the institutions for 50 years. It’s just turning up. And it’s our turn to turn up,” said Pellowe.

George Christensen suggested Christians proceed by stealth.

“We have got to pick the battles that we can win on in the public arena in order to get elected and be in government, and then prosecute the other battles while you’re in government,” he said.

Obviously still fuming about losing the marriage equality debate, Iles has identified the “transgender thing” as the weakest part of the LGBTQI rights movement.

He boasted about his organisation’s campaign against Victoria’s recent ban on “conversion” therapy which he said yielded 13,000 calls to MPs.

“All of a sudden I’m actually seeing people rising up more and more and more,” he said. “Give this a couple of years and we’ll be able to put such a shockwave through any Parliament in the country they won’t even know what hit them. And we’re almost at that point.”

George Pell also contributed his two cents’ worth (adjusted for his inflated self-opinion), proclaiming that “Christianity is self-evidently the best paradigm for public policy in human history,” and urging the audience “not to co-operate” with attempts to change “Christian language patterns” about gender, motherhood and fatherhood.

“Politely, stubbornly, persistently refuse to be silenced and refuse to give ground,” he instructed.

These men see an “existential” threat to the practice of Christianity. They are also agreed that climate change is leftist crap.

In 2018, The Age reported that “at least 10 of the 78 people elected to the Liberals’ administrative bodies at the party’s April state council are Mormons. Combined with conservative Catholics, evangelical Christians from churches such as Victory Faith Centre and City Builders, the religious right-wing now has unprecedented sway in Liberal Party politics.”

After Scott Morrison had ‘absolutely nothing to do with the knifing of Malcom Turnbull’ and assumed his ‘divinely inspired elevation to power’, the Pentacostals stepped up their campaign warning that, if Morrison wasn’t elected in 2019, “The laws are going to change where darkness is going to come and there will be persecution on the church.” (Cue lightning and thunder)

Persecuting transgender people will, however, be a key campaign strategy.

Not that they are advocating violence…yet.

