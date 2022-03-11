Well, that was a waste of empathy training

By Kathryn

Clearly, if the callously inhumane, self-promoting ScoMo had any training (whatsoever) in empathy, he failed abysmally! There are stone cold reptiles, starving carnivorous crocodiles and ferocious funnel web spiders out there who have more compassion than Morrison, who ticks every box as a diabolical, totally devious political disaster!

Morrison has one aim and one political agenda only and that is to enrich and empower himself – and his cult of Hillsong – no matter the cost to anyone. Not only has Morrison been called out for being a recidivist pathological liar, he has a long, disreputable history as being a thoroughly unpopular, treacherously disloyal, backstabber who rose to power on the backs of his duplicitous betrayal against his own colleagues: Malcolm Turnbull and, in particular, Michael Towke (refer to the full story here about that appalling episode)! If Morrison is capable of showing such a lack of loyalty, integrity and credibility – in his ruthless betrayal of his own colleagues in such a fashion – why the hell should anyone believe that he would show one iota of compassion, support or loyalty to anyone but himself?

During the catastrophic bushfires that hit NSW (and elsewhere) at the beginning of 2020, Morrison was found “hiding away” on a deckchair in Hawaii bemoaning the fact that “he can’t hold a hose, mate!.” Now that my state, once again, is facing the worst flooding in living memory, the bone-idle coward, Sloth Morrison, has been seen – once again – running away from any level of his responsibility as a PM incapable of leading and giving zero support (neither financial nor emotional) to the thousands of families affected by the floods throughout NSW and Queensland! Morrison’s heartlessness – his cold-blooded “disconnection” from the misfortune of others – has been a long-standing trait that cannot fail to hide the fact that Morrison is totally incapable of any level of empathy or compassion towards anyone.

Despite the fact that the LNP are sitting on literally millions of dollars of relief funding for the flood (and other events), they are not spending it to benefit the victims but, instead, greedily sitting back and watching it amass interest! This brutal disregard for the welfare of others shows a level of callousness that can be described as sociopathic! Morrison shows a level of reluctance to hand over the millions in flood-relief funding that was not evident on the occasion when he quickly handed over more than $42 million of hard-earned taxpayer funds (as a dodgy “donation”) to the cult of Hillsong to which he is a signed-up member (see article at the conclusion of this post)! Morrison did this in rapid time and without any consultation with the rest of his party! Wow! It seems that the notorious cult of Hillsong is a “protected species” with Morrison whereas ordinary Australians (the ones funding the overpayment of Morrison’s undeserved salary), can “put up and shut up”, eh?

Morrison has proven himself to be a cruel, thoroughly malignant, bible-thumping hypocrite whose appalling maltreatment of desperate asylum seekers, his contemptuous sneering derision of people who are unemployed, homeless or poor; his self-serving corruption; the disgraceful and regressive level of misogyny that he and his disreputable cabinet display with their relentless condescending paternalistic views typecasting women as nothing more than child-bearing housewives; his smug, smirking arrogance and his inability to tell truth from fiction with his non-stop lies shows an appalling level of corrupt, misogynistic and callous disregard for ordinary Australian men and women that is beyond depraved! Morrison has zero insight; not one iota of integrity; zero credibility and has been proven to be a diabolical, pathological liar totally incapable of recognising the truth through the layers of disingenuous political “spin” and non-stop character-assassinating slander that he and his repugnant cabinet keep spewing out against Labor, the Greens and/or anyone who chooses to expose the LNP’s rising corruption and malicious deviousness!

Tragically, the LNP have failed to achieve one single thing to benefit anyone (but themselves) in nearly 9 years of self-serving, totally corrupt, autocratic misguidance – a government that has failed Australians on every level; who have enriched and empowered themselves and the LNP’s “protected species” in the IPA, who couldn’t tell the truth if their shallow lives depended upon it! The reason why so many short-sighted Australians keep voting for the unspeakably depraved, callously inhumane elitists in the LNP, is that they believe all the lies, the diabolical “spin” spewed out in the Murdoch press! The LNP are a cold-blooded pack of elitists who, for decades, have been undemocratically propped up by their conniving Propaganda Minister, the American citizen Rupert Murdoch. The appalling LNP/Murdoch/IPA Alliance is, in fact, the worst, most undemocratic and self-serving collaboration of stone-cold neoliberal capitalists this nation has ever seen! Ordinary Australians who vote for the Alliance are, in fact, propping up a group of smug, very wealthy elitists who despise them and everything working- and middle-class Australians stand for!

There is nothing – absolutely nothing – good one can find to say about the smug, self-serving Morrison! There’s not a person among us here who would not disagree that this smirking, arrogant buffoon has ticked every box as a malignant blockhead! Nor can anyone with an IQ >10 find one good thing to describe the lily-livered, gutless, supercilious “yes” men (like that disreputable, stunned-in-the-headlights little wannabe, Josh Frydenburg) who support him! Truly, this current regime have found themselves to be laying low at the bottom of a very deep barrel – the absolute worst, most corrupt, callously inhumane and non-achieving political parasites in our history who have not one iota of compassion for anyone or anything except themselves or their kind.

Morrison will go down in history as a catastrophic non-achiever, an inveterate liar, a coward and nothing more than a self-serving “professional political parasite”. In spite of Morrison’s stratospheric arrogance, he has proven himself to be a weak excuse for a man who has failed to achieve a single thing to benefit the lives of ordinary Australians! There can be no doubt that Morrison is now widely regarded to be the most despised PM in living memory – he is now doubling his “spin” and cynically backpedalling on many issues because he (and we) know that if there is any justice in this world, Morrison should face absolute annihilation in the forthcoming federal election!

Perhaps he could practice his empathy in his next job, because as sure as hell it won’t be as prime minister.

(Spoiler alert: he’ll fail at that, too).

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



