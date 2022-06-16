We tried letting Sky News run the country and look where it got us

Whilst there are many factors contributing to our current energy woes, there is general agreement that “the simplistic, ideological nonsense that has substituted for policy in the past decade” is right up there.

This crisis was a long time in the making and won’t be fixed quickly or easily. The first step, admitting we have a problem, has been thrust upon us by a confluence of circumstances.

Despite the difficulties faced, both immediately and into the future, there is a sense that action is being taken. Experts are being listened to rather than tame consulting firms commissioned to produce spurious reports about the unaffordability of moving to clean energy.

Yet still, the Coalition resist and deny.

The new leader of the wedge and slogan party said the crisis has occurred because the power industry has been “spooked” by the ALP’s plans to promote renewables “too quickly”.

The new leader of the climate change denying party suggested nuclear power was the answer. It is the most expensive form of power. It would take 15 years to build. It is not renewable and it produces toxic waste.

It is obvious where the views of the alternate prime minister and his deputy come from and it isn’t any of the energy regulators, suppliers or academics in the field.

Oh no. If you want to know how to run the country, turn to Sky non-News.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signing a deal to prioritise “climate gestures” amid an energy crisis could be “signing his own political death warrant,” says Sky News host Chris Kenny. Mr Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen signed a letter to the United Nations promising to deliver cuts to Australia’s emissions by at least 43 per cent by 2030. “So that’s it, rather than ensure you have enough electricity, no greenouts, and that your electricity is affordable,” Mr Kenny said. “Albanese and Bowen, in the middle of an energy crisis, have bowed to the UN and promised to cut our emissions by even more. “The political timing is unthinkable.”

And they wonder why we are in such a mess.

