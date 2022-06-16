We tried letting Sky News run the country and look where it got us
Whilst there are many factors contributing to our current energy woes, there is general agreement that “the simplistic, ideological nonsense that has substituted for policy in the past decade” is right up there.
This crisis was a long time in the making and won’t be fixed quickly or easily. The first step, admitting we have a problem, has been thrust upon us by a confluence of circumstances.
Despite the difficulties faced, both immediately and into the future, there is a sense that action is being taken. Experts are being listened to rather than tame consulting firms commissioned to produce spurious reports about the unaffordability of moving to clean energy.
Yet still, the Coalition resist and deny.
The new leader of the wedge and slogan party said the crisis has occurred because the power industry has been “spooked” by the ALP’s plans to promote renewables “too quickly”.
The new leader of the climate change denying party suggested nuclear power was the answer. It is the most expensive form of power. It would take 15 years to build. It is not renewable and it produces toxic waste.
It is obvious where the views of the alternate prime minister and his deputy come from and it isn’t any of the energy regulators, suppliers or academics in the field.
Oh no. If you want to know how to run the country, turn to Sky non-News.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signing a deal to prioritise “climate gestures” amid an energy crisis could be “signing his own political death warrant,” says Sky News host Chris Kenny.
Mr Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen signed a letter to the United Nations promising to deliver cuts to Australia’s emissions by at least 43 per cent by 2030.
“So that’s it, rather than ensure you have enough electricity, no greenouts, and that your electricity is affordable,” Mr Kenny said.
“Albanese and Bowen, in the middle of an energy crisis, have bowed to the UN and promised to cut our emissions by even more.
“The political timing is unthinkable.”
And they wonder why we are in such a mess.
STY news, newsless, factless if the real facts do not suit, staffed with itchy botties and irritable misfits. I’ll be in a motel room next week, the only place I see a casual bit of STY in passing and searching. The shit there makes the worst ads look decent, Who could sit supine, silent, vulnerable, naive and hopeless in receiving this shit T V sham willingly. Who? Why? I know a chap who says it is entertaining. There’s the simple vision, of poor T V. It’s entertaining to digest shit voluntarily. (He is a nice dill) N B, my wife fiddled the naming and I’ve been promoted from Phil to Philip.
Regarding that sage Chris Kenny and his dire observations about the signing of the letter to the UN about carbon reduction targets; let me be the first one to donate my best and most expensive tie to this pompous dork so he can avail himself of the nearest accessible tree and my tie, and put them both to good use. It’ll be over in a few minutes, the trashing about and then the stillness. And better still, get Adam Taylor, Scummo’s personal photographer to record it for posterity.
I think Peta Credlin should shoulder a lot of the blame for the crap we have endured for the last nine years.
“Along comes a carbon tax. It wasn’t a carbon tax, as you know. It was many other things in nomenclature terms but we made it a carbon tax. We made it a fight about the hip pocket and not about the environment. That was brutal retail politics and it took Abbott about six months to cut through and when he cut through, Gillard was gone.”
Then….
“Is Malcolm going to be able to take something as complex as the RET (Renewable Energy Target) and break it down and argue it and hit the hustings and smash through all of that detail to have people come with him? That will be the political test.”
And then….
I have long never watched more than a minute of commercial tv, which seems to be turning many into devotees of a trumpian or putinesque alternative universe . That said, I note that The Australian does now carry the odd alternative view on global warming. Its readers usually seem however more addled than do some of the journalists. I use as my yardstick the evidence serious scientists and similar experts provide. I can’t understand why people can’t distinguish opinion and evidence. Once a man at the pub told me that he did not believe in man made climate change. I replied that his opinion was irrelevant. He was furious, did not understand.
Our schools are in crisis . Perhaps we should import anglophone French teachers, whose schooling included, and whose colleagues still teach, basic logical thinking.
Now we have a blonde senator from WA telling us that the ALP had nine years in opposition to be prepared to repair the coalitions disastrous mistakes, the must be blamed for not being ready. Is this the best they can do?….. yes, it is.
You can’t help but feel sorry for the poor bastards..irrelevance must be a bitter pill to swallow after deluding themselves so successfully for years.Has Rupert passed the hat around for his funeral yet?What an astounding gaggle of fuckwits.
The contract to be given the agency to run with the negatives & nonsense of the former Liberal Pentecostal Pontiff has since been tossed into the Labor government dirt tin. So why does the Sky News mob bung on as though they are the mighty masters of all national & international news narratives?
With the installation of a new federal government that is far more in step with the people of Australia & our sovereign nation, all that uttered by Sky News has since become redundant,
Surely someone in their senior ranks already knows this, so why does Sky News persist with their offer of more bunkum blather and bullschitt news stories.
Sky would do itself a favour by sacking its feckless-news presenters and opinionators & sticking with racing, trots and greyhounds. Let’s hope they don’t stuff that up?
My television stays off 24/7, that way my brain is not besmirched with the traumas of Scotty the builder, or the dumping of a young couple in some far-off
Pacific Island, then bung on they are lost & near starving, yet there is a food van just behind the cameras. Talk about a load of shite television, I might even take the shite-box (television) to the local recycling centre, dump it,then kick the bloody screen in.
There is far more intelligence available on Youtube, BitChute, or even Tik Tok.
Sky non news is an absolute travesty of “real TV”, with the likes of the bolster, cretin, kelly etc, what can we say? Thanks to the lying fucking COALition, we have had to put up with this crap about the fact that they do not believe in Climate Change, & mudrake , Sky TV etc backing them we have gone backwards! Now thank goodness, the “real” Australians, the Labor party, we have a good strategy & a good chance in trying to combat Climate Change. Even now the dustbin & his bunch of lying crones are still blaming Labor for their own debacle in not doing enough in trying to manage Climate Change. Great article, as usual,Kaye!
Isn’t Poopert Murdereroch dead yet?
I’m a Luddite when it comes to the Murdoch news services, I really wasn’t much of a viewer of them, but they are the most toxic news service that could have ever been allowed to be..
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/jun/14/sky-news-australia-is-a-global-hub-for-climate-misinformation-report-says
Peta Credlin’s claim of thinking up the ‘carbon tax’ is allegedly only half true, in the Australian context, but had been used in the previous decade by GOP & fossil fuels in US to nobble attempts by the Clinton administration to bring in carbon pricing; no doubt informed by some GOP trained pollsters and/or a Koch linked think tank.