We need to know the truth

I first want to start by saying, that I am not an expert in vaccines and nor am I an epidemiologist. However, I am a scientist and a PhD candidate in Medicine and Public Health. My current research focus looks into anti-virals to treat human coronaviruses, which could, in future – potentially offer anti-viral treatment of SARs-CoV-2.

My research follows 2 hypotheses that I came up with during COVID restrictions last year from home. Both of these ideas focus on the use of chlorophyllins as medicines to treat COVID-19, which were found to be worthy of future investigation, and so the theory behind these is now published in top peer review scientific journals. Though I am honoured to have the opportunity to test my hypotheses, and I am proud of what may come of it, I’m not here to talk about my research. I am here to talk about the deeply concerning state of affairs occurring in NSW.

As I write this, I am in fact in lock down, however compared to the horrors of the 163 cases announced on Saturday in NSW, here in South Australia where only 1 new case was announced, I feel safe. I grew up in rural NSW and that is where all of mine and my unborn child’s family stills resides. I am terrified for them, especially those that live in Sydney! As a scientist who is well versed in the literature and up to date with the current scientific findings, I cannot be silent any longer. What I am about to say is not in any way a reflection of my personal opinion, and everything I am about to tell you is a fact based on current scientific advice.

One dose will not protect you!

Yesterday the Premier of NSW Gladys Berejiklian offered ‘guidance’ that alarmed me to the core, because it was the absolute opposite of what the science is currently telling us. Australia, please heed this warning: the time to use the AstraZeneca to stem the Delta Outbreak in Sydney has passed and I cannot be more clear on that. Below are a series of correct explanations toward incorrect assumptions left by the NSW premier at the NSW press conference on the 23/07/21.

The following assumptions are false:

You are protected after just one dose.

This is incorrect, all current and credible studies, including a study fast tracked and published in the journal Nature a little over 6 weeks ago, (source provided below) have conclusively demonstrated that it is extremely likely that one dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will not protect you against the Delta Variant. In fact, the wording used by the experts who published their findings in Nature, used the words ‘barely protected’. You must be aware that only a full dose of either of these vaccines will give you protection.

Even one dose will protect you or your loved ones.

This is incorrect, not only will one dose *not protect you or your loved ones, but until you have received a full dose of either the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca, when it comes to the Delta Variant you are barely protected so it’s thought it will be like you are not vaccinated at all. Therefore, it stands to reason that one dose will not curb the spread, one dose will not significantly reduce your chances of developing severe COVID-19, one dose will not reduce transmission and one dose will not mean restrictions can be relaxed. You have been severely misinformed.

Shortening the window between the doses of AstraZeneca is your best protection.

This is incorrect, studies have demonstrated whilst the second dose may offer full protection, it comes at a serious cost, bringing the vaccination schedule forward could be detrimental to the spread of current and future outbreaks. Tinkering with a vaccine schedule may offer full protection initially, it is thought, but this protection is likely to be short lived and not at all long lasting – leaving hundreds of people without protection who could have been provided with the best protection possible. Whilst this may be necessary in the short term, current evidence clearly demonstrates, this is how a vaccine resistant mutant is born. Such a mutant could develop before everyone is fully vaccinated, (yes within months) prolonging the outbreak, endangering the entire country and possibly even the world. The decision to bring the second dose forward could have absolutely dire consequences for the whole of Australia and within months could result in no protection from COVID-19 at all!

The only solution is the Pfizer

As I said previously, the time of the AstraZeneca is over, 6 months ago it had its use but I’m here to tell you that use has passed. All hope is not lost though, the goal of being fully protected by a vaccine is in fact achievable were it not the fact that the real solution was in such short supply! I am here to tell you plain and simple, the only path to rapid and full protection is with the Pfizer. Let me say that again, the only solution to stemming the Delta Outbreak currently waging war in Sydney, is with the Pfizer and this is why:

A full dose of the Pfizer offers *full protection from the Delta Variant in just 3 weeks. Once you have had your first dose, unlike the AstraZeneca, the path to full protection is rapid and is largely achievable in 3 weeks, with maximum long term protection taking effect at 5.

The recommended time frame to achieve a full dose of the AstraZeneca offers maximum long-term protection from the Delta Variant in 12 weeks, and even if this schedule is brought forward- going against scientific recommendations that ignore the risks of vaccine resistant mutants-, protection may not be achieved until 4-5 weeks with maximum yet short term protection taking effect at 6-8.

I want to be very clear about this, none of the information I have provided above in any way is a reflection of my own opinion. The information I have provided is in line with current scientific thinking and I am simply here to communicate that. But there is something I know for sure; any self-respecting scientist will tell you that there is a wealth of evidence to suggest that the only true way out for this country and especially for Sydney, is with the Pfizer. The science could not be more clear, Sydney needs a rapid vaccination schedule that offers complete protection to everyone and in the shortest time frame possible and the only vaccine that can do this, is the Pfizer. We also know that the Pfizer also doesn’t pave the way for the development of a dangerous vaccine resistant mutant and so I’ll say it again, the only way out for Sydney is the Pfizer.

My fellow Australians, the time of the AstraZeneca has passed, right now the only way out is through rapid vaccinations with the Pfizer! I say this with great sadness, because I know the current government is too incompetent to see this, but you deserve to know what I know; you deserve to know the truth.

*Full protection – the vaccine has 85-95% efficacy, only achieved after a full dose

*No protection – the protection offered is not significant and below 50%, a consequence of one dose.

Sources:

Blumental, S. and Debré, P., 2021. Challenges and issues of anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. Frontiers in Medicine, 8. Davis, C., Logan, N., Tyson, G., Orton, R., Harvey, W., Haughney, J., Perkins, J., Peacock, T., Barclay, W.S., Cherepanov, P. and Palmarini, M., 2021. Reduced neutralisation of the Delta (B. 1.617. 2) SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern following vaccination. medRxiv. Bernal, J.L., Andrews, N., Gower, C., Gallagher, E., Simmons, R., Thelwall, S., Tessier, E., Groves, N., Dabrera, G., Myers, R. and Campbell, C., 2021. Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the B. 1.617. 2 variant. medRxiv. Real world example that one dose does not protect-undergoing peer review- Kale, P., Gupta, E., Bihari, C., Patel, N., Rooge, S., Pandey, A., Bajpai, M., Khillan, V., Chattopadhyay, P., Devi, P. and Maurya, R., 2021. Clinicogenomic analysis of breakthrough infections by SARS CoV2 variants after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination in healthcare workers. medRxiv. Planas, D., Veyer, D., Baidaliuk, A., Staropoli, I., Guivel-Benhassine, F., Rajah, M.M., Planchais, C., Porrot, F., Robillard, N., Puech, J. and Prot, M., 2021. Reduced sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 variant Delta to antibody neutralization. Nature, pp.1-7. Summary for easy reading: https://www.businessinsider.com.au/delta-coronavirus-variant-strongest-threat-vaccinated-people-2021-6?r=US&IR=T

