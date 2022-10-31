We have gone beyond the point of no return

What in the intellects of seemingly reasoned people would render them incapable of rational thought? It is a question I have constantly asked myself over the past decade as we slowly descended into the consequences of an overheating planet. Inevitably, I do so more often as I approach my final years.

As one day seeps into the next, the world as we know it weeps in protest, fighting the pains of its rape by nations uninterested in saving it.

The latest UN environment report just stops short of saying, “it’s too late.” The door has shut, and we must accept the consequences of our inaction. Yet the proof of the climate problem has been irrefutable. The reasoned minds of science have spoken sincerely and honestly but have not persuaded the required action. Will hope be the last to die?

As the world’s people go about their daily business, they will, in their apathy, overlook that we are in a bleak moment. Our home, this incredible planet, is close to an irreversible catastrophe that could have been avoided had we acted earlier. (Or, putting it more bluntly, had the leaders of the world’s nations been prepared to overcome their denial more urgently.) Their love of power for power’s sake and their desire for the riches of capitalist wealth seem to be their objective. What selfish narcissism they have so nefariously displayed. Perhaps collectively, we might have had time.

Now our words must soon talk of adaptation and mitigation of living in a new and different world. A world of floods, droughts, rising sea levels, storms, heat waves, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and fires. One that we must adjust to. We must accept that millions will die if we cannot acclimatise to new environmental circumstances worldwide.

It’s a threat that impacts all of us:

“Today’s scientists point to climate change as the biggest global health threat of the 21st century. It’s a threat that impacts all of us – especially children, the elderly, low-income communities, and minorities – and in a variety of direct and indirect ways. As temperatures spike, so does the incidence of illness, emergency room visits, and death.”

Animals will give in to this man-made annihilation of many species. Others may adapt and change, but the dead will be numerous or extinct.

What can we do? For starters, we can adapt and we can mitigate:

Adaptation means anticipating the adverse effects of climate change and taking appropriate action to prevent or minimise the damage they can cause, or taking advantage of opportunities that may arise. Examples of adaptation measures include large-scale infrastructure changes, such as building defenses to protect against sea-level rise, as well behavioral shifts, such as individuals reducing their food waste. In essence, adaptation can be understood as the process of adjusting to the current and future effects of climate change. Mitigation means making the impacts of climate change less severe by preventing or reducing the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) into the atmosphere. Mitigation is achieved either by reducing the sources of these gases – e.g. by increasing the share of renewable energies, or establishing a cleaner mobility system – or by enhancing the storage of these gases – e.g. by increasing the size of forests. In short, mitigation is a human intervention that reduces the sources of GHG emissions and/or enhances the sinks.

Once we have gone beyond the point of no return, we can only hope to mitigate climate change. Investing in renewable energy, planting millions of trees, and relying on new scientific discoveries will be the only recourse humanity will have to combat a furious mother nature.

Many nations have chosen to play geopolitical games instead of investing in the necessary collective action. Those leaders of today who have chosen to ignore the constant warnings of endless years of recurring proof will join this list who have so cheaply valued human life. Most of these names will be familiar to you. They were leaders who chose to kill millions to pursue power. Nothing more:

Joseph Stalin, Genghis Kahn, Vlad the Impaler, Ante Pavelic, Saddam Hussein, Attila the Hun, Pol Pot, King Leopold II, Robespierre, Andrew Jackson, Ho Chi Minh, Muammar Gaddafi, Adolf Hitler, Mao Zedong, Idi Amin.

In the face of needing to reduce our emissions by about half by 2030 to meet the internationally agreed target of 1.5C of heating, we play at war. We allow the oil giants of the world to make obscene profits so that the alter of capitalism is satisfied.

While the United Nations is telling us that even if current pledges for action by 2030 were reached, it would still mean a rise in global heating of about 2.5C. Our leaders fiddle while the planet grasps for breath. They would, in their tiny intellects, “condemn the world to catastrophic climate breakdown.”

The evidence is in. Our leaders have taken scant regard for science except for the money-making kind. This response means we have little choice but to adapt to what is before us. A 2.5 c world.

Many countries still need to fulfil their commitments. According to the UN’s climate agency, only a few countries have ramped up their plans “in the last year, despite having promised to do so at the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow last November.”

The evidence is in. Ignorance and a lust for power or profit have won.

We are now in a holding position waiting for a catastrophic climate to have its way with our thoughtlessness. Even if the current pledges for action were delivered by 2030, global heating of about 2.5C would still occur.

Sadly the UN’s meteorological agency reported that the worst leading heating gases hit record highs in 2021, with a frightening surge in methane emissions, a concentrated greenhouse gas.

The International Energy Agency’s world energy report gave a glimmer of hope that CO2 from fossil fuels could peak by 2025 as high energy prices force nations towards a clean energy option. At the same time, it warned that it would not be enough to avoid severe climate impacts.

Prof Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, summed up the mood by saying:

“It’s a really bleak moment, not only because of the reports showing that emissions are still rising, so we’re not delivering on either the Paris or Glasgow climate agreements, but we also have so much scientific evidence that we are very, very close to irreversible changes – we’re coming closer to tipping points.”

I wanted to end my piece by listing a series of things that would result if our planet overheated beyond 2.5c. I didn’t want to be overly dramatic in doing so because it wouldn’t serve any purpose. So, I typed this into the Google search bar: “What would be the fatal effects if our planet were heated by another 2.5c.” You should read this ominous answer.

My thought for the day Politicians, warmongers, capitalists, deniers, dictators and media sluts have so engraved their idiocy on this most critical issue that they will join the list of tyrants mentioned earlier who so unnecessarily butchered millions.

