We have a conundrum: The Greens want to flex a bit of muscle, and Labor wants to exercise its authority
In his interview with David Speers last week, the leader of the Greens in the Australian Parliament, Adam Bandt, came over as a contemptuous young man of little diplomacy.
He would do well to read the now old book by Dale Carnegie, How to Win Friends and Influence People. One would have thought his party had won the election; such was his obnoxious manner.
They indeed increased their position in the House of Representatives and have a healthy presence in the Senate, but they are not the Government.
Whilst not for one moment do I doubt his sincerity for the beliefs he holds; he needs to tone down how he demands his right to them.
In the interview with Speers, he outlined these demands and the conditions under which he would negotiate climate and energy policy.
Speers: “Will the Greens support a 43% target?”
Bandt: “It’s too early to tell yet.”
On the draft legislation:
“It doesn’t compel the Government to do anything.”
“We have seen the Legislation, and there are a number of problems with it, but we are willing to talk about it.”
“The 43% becomes stuck in law, and the parliament would have to come back to change it.”
Referring to new Gas and coal power stations:
“You don’t put the fire out while you’re pouring petrol on it.”
“You can’t even have this discussion if the Government is saying. It’s my way or the highway.”
Speers: “If they can fix the wording or amend the wording to give you some sort of assurance about coal and Gas in the future. Would that be enough?”
Bandt: There are four issues: 1) There can’t be a ceiling, 2) There must be a genuine floor so that we can’t go back to it, 3) Is it just symbolic, and 4) What about Coal and Gas?
“We will put them on the table in a good faith way, but there has to be an end to the “It’s my way or the highway” or else it’s going to be a very long three years.”
This sounds at worst like a man demanding he gets his way, or at best demanding he gets it even when he isn’t in Government. A man with an attitude that grates.
Note: I have taken these quotes from a video of the interview. For complete accuracy, I’d recommend viewing it.
Also critical was David Wu from Sky News:
“Greens leader Adam Bandt hopes he can sit down with the government to improve the wording on the climate legislation – but only once Prime Minister Anthony Albanese drops the ‘take it or leave it’ approach.”
After more than 10 years of debate, Anthony Albanese wins Government for the Labor Party. After being thwarted by the Liberals, the National and the Greens from implementing their policy, it now has the Greens telling it in no uncertain way what it can and cannot do by a disagreeable leader who needs to learn some political manners. You can explain your grievances without demanding their implementation.
By precisely submitting the policy, they took to the election. Labor intends to introduce its legislation when Parliament resumes on 26 July. It will lock in the emissions reduction target of 43 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen met with independents and representatives from the Greens on Thursday, 21 July, to introduce Labor’s draft of the bill.
If Adam Bandt wants to change it, he won’t be doing so in the Lower House and in the Senate. Newly elected ACT former Rugby star David Pocock has indicated he will support the legislation.
Staying too far from what the government desires would invoke memories of 2009 when the Greens voted against a bill that would have promoted action but voted against it because it couldn’t get its way. The Greens wouldn’t want to do it again. Labor has never forgiven them.
Labor legitimately claimed that if the Greens hadn’t voted against its Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme (CPRS), Australia’s carbon emissions would have been more than 200 million tonnes lower, and electricity would have cost less.
The Prime Minister has said that:
“If the Greens Party haven’t learned from what they did in 2009 – that was something that led to a decade of inaction and delay and denial – then that will be a matter for them.”
Having said that, Labor doesn’t have to do anything it doesn’t want to. It can proceed with its policy without any legislation.
The Prime Minister promised a new politic. It would be better, however, if it did agree with the Greens where it can. Here is an opportunity to rise above their natural dislike of them and demonstrate it.
But if Labor isn’t willing:
“… to negotiate on even this minor tweak from the Greens, who now seem resigned to accepting the 43 per cent target, what kind of sensible, good faith amendments will it listen to? Surely not the minor party’s demands for a moratorium on new coal and gas projects, an essential part of the Greens platform that doesn’t particularly gel with Labor’s position.
And so we have a conundrum. The Greens want to flex a bit of muscle, and Labor wants to exercise its authority.
Labor should be flexible enough to concede a little to the Greens by finding a way to prove that its 43 per cent target is just a minimum commitment. And the Greens should take whatever they can get in “sensible’ good faith” (their words) or be “crucified” as a spoiler.
Who knows, the Independents might have some viable suggestions.
As reported in The Guardian, they have had briefings with the climate and energy minister, Chris Bowen, late last week and have outlined some things they want to be included in the legislation.
They also want to include what they describe as a “Dutton insurance” policy. A clause that would make it difficult for future governments to ease up on action for climate change.
I have often written that the world won’t act on climate change until something really catastrophic happens. On that, we are edging closer.
My thought for the day
In terms of the environment, I wonder what price the people of tomorrow will pay for the stupidity of today.
(Often repeated since 2013)
Morrison said to the faithful at the Margaret Court pentecostal church :
We don’t believe in Governments
That had a few people sitting up and taking notice. It has now been clarified that he was talking about his own government and himself after the release of a report showing that Morrison personally broadcast confidential on-water information on election day concerning the apprehension of a boat load of Sri Lankan asylum seekers.
He did this for cynical political gain : no wonder he doesn’t like governments, they tell lies and create conspiracies when he’s involved.
If you remember later that day the ever helpful Liberal Party sent a text message to millions of Australian voters reading :
“BREAKING – Australian Border Force has intercepted an illegal boat trying to reach Australia. Keep our borders secure by voting Liberal today.”
For once I agree with Mr Morrison, we should never have believed in (his) government !
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-07-22/home-affairs-report-confirms-scott-morrison-pressured-department/101262984
Yes Morrison’s cynicism was insufferable. Re the Bandt speech: I have not listened to it yet but thanks for the link. I had not encountered rudeness in Bandt’s manner so far, but note that ad hominem criticism of a speaker’s manner, while undiplomatic, does not invalidate an argument or the evidence behind it. I note too the speeches by Albanese and Plibersek claiming what sound like Green credentials. Why then does the writer state that the Greens and Labor are ‘natural’ enemies, presumably opposed to relations with other parties or individuals? Labor approving huge new coal and gas projects in the face of protests by farmers , environmentalists and First Nations undermines its placatory rhetoric at home or in the Pacific as well as warnings by the UN and numerous reports. A scientist friend tells me warming is certain to rise by c four degrees if humans continue their present trajectory despite the efforts of some countries.
The Greens are not demanding the immediate closure of existing mines, despite the emissions and water pollution. The author’s somewhat hostile article omits this; one might invite him also to dust off his Dale Carnegie paperback.
Finally, no doubt the Greens have to support the 43% target, at least until more climate catastrophes occur. Summer fires for example.
Perhaps we will have to see Sri Lanka type desperation here before rhetoric translates into more action.
Certainly the politically created but no doubt inevitable rush to acquire oil and gas is not conducive to an ever more necessary retreat from fossil fuels.
the greens are ideologically committed to reducing greenhouse gases and much as i admire their commitment to stopping new coal mines and gas fields i recognise the need for transition to this platform
as you mentioned, in 2009 they shot themselves in the foot with their bloody minded insistence on all or nothing, achieving nothing but 10 or more years of inaction, yet have they learned the benefits of compromise and negotiation? doubtful
“the world won’t act on climate change until something really catastrophic happens”
but will we notice it before it is too late to remedy? gradual attrition, diminishing returns, once in a hundred years, ah but it happens every year ho hum, nothing unusual going on here, nothing to worry about
When Bandt refused to be photographed with the Australian flag as a backdrop – he only accepted the Aboriginal flag and that of the Torres Strait Islands – I started to get a bit worried about the direction the Greens were taking.
Pontificating is all very well but when it comes to climate change we can’t afford ideological posturing – that’s my view !
Josephus. Ìm of the view that we urgently need to make a start. When success is achieved more will follow. I don’t believe my criticism of Brant is unjustified. Watch the interview in full. He always seems to be agitated when he cannot have his way. As I said, l don’t for one minute doubt his sincerity but he comes over as demanding. I don’t want this opportunity to go the way of others.
Bandt is doing his job. The vast majority of us voted for an end to climate inaction. Going from 9 years of no action to just a little action, isn’t good enough. We need more. Science is telling us 43% isn’t enough. In fact, most of us no longer need science to tell us, we can see it clearly for ourselves. Not just in Australia but in the Northern Hemisphere as well, it’s starting to look like a climate catastrophe. If Labor allow the opening of massive new fossil fuel ventures, as it seems they will, then the next election, The Greens and the Teals will hold the balance of power. Thank you Adam Bandt and all Greens and Teals who are putting their necks on the line against msm, LNP and other naysayers. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1480955709011557&set=a.123628461410962
Having carefully listened to the Insiders interview, I do not detect any arrogance or obduracy on either side. May I please ask readers of the AIMN to listen/ listen again? Bandt several times declares his party’s wish to negotiate with government , adding an emissions target without outlining the roadmap to achieve it is symbolic. So Bandt requests details of how the 43% is to be attained. Discussion and careful improvements is what Parliament does in a liberal democracy. Bandt asks for good faith, documented action. This alone will improve our poor global reputation in this respect.
Wow, lord, there is an old saying denoting shock surprise:
‘Well F me dead’
It was my reaction when I read your post today. I am glad you haven’t read my letters to the editor, or posts here, over the last 12 years since back stabbing tanner gave the bandit a free run in 2010.
There are catastrophic events every day from the greenhouse effect but they can be ignored by the big pictures like statements from politicians just before the election:
“Coal & gas corporations are fuelling the climate crisis and communities are footing the bill.
Flood victims should be able to sue them for the damage they’ve done.
It’s time the culprits were held accountable & paid up.
5:32 PM · Apr 25, 2022”
clever successful politics but disingenuous all the same.