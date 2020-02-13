We don’t need more political gamesmanship – we need integrity

I can understand Labor being skittish about releasing policies more than two years out from an election considering how they fared last time. It is also reasonable to say they want to see what the state of affairs is closer to the time.

But I am disappointed that, rather than realising their communication was in any way to blame or that they were ineffectual in countering lies, they seem to be backing away from genuine tax reform.

I can understand that they must address the employment fears of regional Queenslanders, but pretending that there will be an increasing, or even ongoing, number of jobs in the coal industry is not helping anyone.

I can understand them wanting to put the focus on the government because they have been responsible for the last six and a half years of stewardship.

But I am disappointed that, instead of offering alternative approaches, they seem to be devoting their energy to trying to humiliate a government that has no conscience.

What a waste of time.

Who cares about them “defeating the government” in a vote about who will be Deputy Speaker?

Who cares about whether or not Matthias Cormann is banned from sitting in the swivel chair for three weeks?

Certainly, the grants programs (aka political slush funds) have drawn deserved attention – but do you hear Labor saying the power should be taken away from government ministers to overrule a merits-based appraisal?

As Steve Jobs said, “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

When they pour scorn on Coalition jobs for the boys and girls, do you ever hear Labor saying that politicians should not be the ones handing out these jobs?

Labor have also not been convincing in their response to community calls for a federal integrity body. They seem to be vacillating on emissions reduction targets. They won’t commit to increasing unemployment assistance.

These things are dangled in the wind but, when push comes to shove, Labor seems to want to be more like the guys who won the election.

Labor has many very good MPs but their strategists suck big time and their pandering to factions leads them to bad decisions. What is the point of Richard Marles?

Here’s a tip. If you find the government doing something wrong, and Lord knows, it ain’t that hard to find, tell us how you would change things. Counter their arguments that ‘you did it too’ by offering us a new way.

Don’t be afraid to show compassion to people who aren’t farmers, or fire or flood victims. You must have the courage to stop persecuting people in the name of “strong borders.” You must do more about affordable housing in the cities and crisis accommodation for victims of domestic violence. You must empower Aboriginal Australians to have some say in their own lives.

So many things are more important than trying to humiliate your opponents. That’s their MO. The country is sick of it.

This Otis group who want to move Labor further towards what they call the centre are endangering your support from your base. They are thinking about their own re-election rather than the direction the country must head.

We don’t want another party vying for a centre that keeps moving further to the right. We want people with integrity who make decisions based on expert advice about the best interests of the nation, not on how to appeal to people who will never vote for you.

Offer us an alternative rather than a squabbling rabble only interested in themselves.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



