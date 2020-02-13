We don’t need more political gamesmanship – we need integrity
I can understand Labor being skittish about releasing policies more than two years out from an election considering how they fared last time. It is also reasonable to say they want to see what the state of affairs is closer to the time.
But I am disappointed that, rather than realising their communication was in any way to blame or that they were ineffectual in countering lies, they seem to be backing away from genuine tax reform.
I can understand that they must address the employment fears of regional Queenslanders, but pretending that there will be an increasing, or even ongoing, number of jobs in the coal industry is not helping anyone.
I can understand them wanting to put the focus on the government because they have been responsible for the last six and a half years of stewardship.
But I am disappointed that, instead of offering alternative approaches, they seem to be devoting their energy to trying to humiliate a government that has no conscience.
What a waste of time.
Who cares about them “defeating the government” in a vote about who will be Deputy Speaker?
Who cares about whether or not Matthias Cormann is banned from sitting in the swivel chair for three weeks?
Certainly, the grants programs (aka political slush funds) have drawn deserved attention – but do you hear Labor saying the power should be taken away from government ministers to overrule a merits-based appraisal?
As Steve Jobs said, “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”
When they pour scorn on Coalition jobs for the boys and girls, do you ever hear Labor saying that politicians should not be the ones handing out these jobs?
Labor have also not been convincing in their response to community calls for a federal integrity body. They seem to be vacillating on emissions reduction targets. They won’t commit to increasing unemployment assistance.
These things are dangled in the wind but, when push comes to shove, Labor seems to want to be more like the guys who won the election.
Labor has many very good MPs but their strategists suck big time and their pandering to factions leads them to bad decisions. What is the point of Richard Marles?
Here’s a tip. If you find the government doing something wrong, and Lord knows, it ain’t that hard to find, tell us how you would change things. Counter their arguments that ‘you did it too’ by offering us a new way.
Don’t be afraid to show compassion to people who aren’t farmers, or fire or flood victims. You must have the courage to stop persecuting people in the name of “strong borders.” You must do more about affordable housing in the cities and crisis accommodation for victims of domestic violence. You must empower Aboriginal Australians to have some say in their own lives.
So many things are more important than trying to humiliate your opponents. That’s their MO. The country is sick of it.
This Otis group who want to move Labor further towards what they call the centre are endangering your support from your base. They are thinking about their own re-election rather than the direction the country must head.
We don’t want another party vying for a centre that keeps moving further to the right. We want people with integrity who make decisions based on expert advice about the best interests of the nation, not on how to appeal to people who will never vote for you.
Offer us an alternative rather than a squabbling rabble only interested in themselves.
Exactly. Repeating Shorten’s error of staying quiet when govt is in extremis: what a massive waste of a marketing opportunity! Get in while they’re in free- fall and offer the nation something constructive. When will they get it??
I agree with your suggestions how the Labor Party ought to make some changes. I have been waiting for a long time for these sort of changes. Shorten gave me a bit of hope. Morrison was right when he said the Coalition’s win was a miracle. They conned the voters with a lot of their ads! Labor has to find a way to win the voters by telling them the absolute truth no matter what. There may come a day when voters may actually prefer to be told only what is true!
Labor seem to be a LNP lite at the moment, if they continue this way as far as I’M concerned they will get the carry over votes and stay a non effective opposition for the rest of this century. I have been a rusted on Labor voter for the last 50 years or so but the way they are going fuckem.
Spot on ! I am more than disappointed, I am dismayed. Next election we will have zero choice. Tweedledumb or Tweedledumber.
Bill was beaten by lies and stupid slogans. To throw out everything the party stood for a year ago is betrayal of all those who followed and voted. Thanks for nothing.
Richard Marles needs to be taken off TV, he obfuscates, dodges and generally mumbles his way through an interview. Perfect candidate for the LINP.
Albo needs to impovoe too, we need vision and fire, we need bold and fearless. What we have is timid and wishy washy, no vision, no plans, no answers.
I will not be surprised to see much more support next election for Greens and Independents – meaning Scummo will get another turn.
Let’s put it this way – If we had a half honest MSM, perhaps Labor would be more forthright about their long term release of policy. BUT, whilst ever we have a lying, dishonest, one-eyed MSM ready and willing to publish LNP lies rather than factual Labor policy, do you not think it better to keep your powder dry and plans out of sight?
The majority of Australian voters are as dumb as dogshit when it comes to politics. They are fed up with the lies, misdirection and bullshit, but due to their obvious lack of knowledge fall back on the old bullshit line forever pushed by our current fascist government, “the the LNP are better financial managers”, a lie we all know is an absolute unsubstantiated load of bullshit.
With the Murdoch Mafia leading the charge and the other MSM spineless minions following on, basically ALL the general readers get is the LNP lies given oxygen as the “truth”, with no regrets as to the damage this sort of behaviour has on our so-called democracy. They don’t give a rat’s arse because the truth doesn’t sell newspapers or subscriptions.
Just keep chipping away, getting the liars frustrated, and bringing out their entire history of lying, misdirecting, coverups etc closer to the election as a reminder to all voters as to exactly what this current mob of lying arsehole have been up to for their entire term, not just the previous 3 years.
These comments, added to others, indicate that many feel they have poor choices politically, or none at all. We have principles and good attitudes, unlike politicians who are a race apart. Politicians evolve under a voluntary system of expressing ego, desire, greed, vanity, wants, pose, irresponsibility, delusion. We have had everyone from the FDR to the Hitler types coming on and up by this old system and it must be changed. Bribery, corruption, twisted and bent filth follow like maggots to a cadaver. Politics is a “good thing” and if you want to get on, in, up, you join military, police, politics, finance, media, etc, and screw the show for all the go. No-one can be trusted anymore in corporate business, politics, media, finance, secretive government agencies, all because cloaks of cover allow for careerists to betray everyone, every thing. A nazi arsehole like Canavan possibly thinks he is normal, decent, while we look on thieves, crooks, swindlers and selfish ignoramuses like him with despair. As for the Head Moron, he is drenched in bent, deluded, righteous, ignorant superstition and fantasy filth so that he is a chronic liar and persuades himself through distortion of the roles and attitudes he displays. Living a lie is evil and disgracing us all by actions that are despicable is criminal.
Yes, nice article again Kaye: BUT, POINT OF ORDER,… the two words “integrity” and Australian “government” should never be used together.
You make fair points Pilot.
Those of us who are politically engaged obviously think differently to those who are not. When my husband gets home from a long day at work, he doesn’t want to hear all the crap that our politicians are doing. He, like so many people, is too tired and too disgusted with them all to listen to any more. He needs to relax when he gets home. He also reads the Telegraph “for the sport”. That sure doesn’t help because even if he doesn’t read the news, he sees the headlines and will skim articles.
But I do think there are some things that are just crucial and not controversial. Agree to increasing Newstart. We don’t need an inquiry – there have been thousands of them. They are gathering dust. If you want to look further at the overall social security system, then do. But for pity’s sake, make a firm decision and commitment to this. You should be doing any reviews you need to before the election, not promising to have another bloody inquiry if you win. Do your homework now.
I would also announce it now, because the government will then oppose it and every single business group and economist and welfare group will be against them. It makes economic sense to stimulate the economy.