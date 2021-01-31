We can’t exorcise RWFWery (part 1)

The Bleach Boy’s douche coup has failed – it was a close call but the stale waft of fried chicken grease has now been steam cleaned from the Oval Office curtains, Junior’s crack spoons and coke stash have been crated off to Berghof Sur-la-Mer while Eric was last seen trying to negotiate a revolving door at the Tijuana franchise of the El Chapo Cosmetic Surgery chain. Frigid Bardot is scrutinising the LinkedIn profiles of Miami divorce lawyers and Ivanka has a wax job as an update to her CV in anticipation of an out-on-bail tilt at the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

While BLOTUS contemplates his legacy – re-framing a rampant plague, the impoverishment of millions, graft, sedition and national humiliation as the “greatest presidency ever” his lawyer of last resort Rudi Giuliani is spending his time negotiating a finder’s fee with the Philadelphia Discount Dildo shop for shelf space to house the Trump presidential library.

Trump’s base (was there ever a more suitable noun?) of QAnon lead paint lickers, end of times religious cultists, Klansmen, Walmartians and cut lunch survivalists is fraught and confused. Their dream of protecting freedom and democracy by summarily executing Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Mike Pence is shattered. Their discoloured dementarian had slunk from the field of battle leaving them to their fate and their country in the hands of a cabal of cannibalistic, radical left Democrat paedophiles.

The Trumpists’ common cause of white supremacy (the concept undermined somewhat by their florid, all-you-can-eat configurations, mullet-headed cluelessness, poor self esteem and low figure IQs) remains quite resilient however. They’re still out there, they’re just as batshit crazy and they are being courted by the likes of the S-bend residue of unconstrained Trumpist wanna-bes and wingnuts like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley , Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert .

"If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.”—David Frum — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 10, 2020

First on CNN: Five of Trump's impeachment defense attorneys leave team less than two weeks before trial https://t.co/RBu42lMKl0 — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 31, 2021

Trumpism is taking a breather and re-grouping. It hasn’t gone away.

Luckily, here in Australia…

This article was originally published on Grumpy Geezer.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



