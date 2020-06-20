We Can’t Change Our History, But We Can Make It More Expensive!
When the Prime Minister made the bold assertion that there was no slavery in Australia, many were quick to point out his poor knowledge of our history forcing Morrison to correct himself. Of course, many people would have left it as that, but not our leader.
No, we can’t have all these elites telling the PM that he’s wrong, so he sprung into action and doubled the price of doing a Humanities course at university. That’ll teach those smart-arises to correct him.
Not that there isn’t some merit to ensuring that, when you undertake a large debt to become educated, you are able to find a job which will enable you to repay it. After all, the government recently received a lot of flack over Robodebt where they demanded money from people who couldn’t pay it back. Although Robodebt had the extra complication that they were demanding money with menace from people who didn’t actually owe the money, which would be illegal were it not for the fact that they’re a Coalition government and laws do not apply to them unless the AFP has a sudden urge to do something beyond raiding journalists, Labor senators and other enemies of the state or tweeting jokes.
No, some Arts graduates have no prospect of useful employment. Take Dan Tehan: He completed an Arts Degree with Honours and what possible job is he fit for outside politics… or inside politics, come to that.
Yes, all that rhetoric about our history being important and not pulling down statues because you can’t change history doesn’t apply when talking about studying history. Yes, we need to learn about and celebrate Western civilisation, but we can do that by looking at the statues of bygone colonial masters… And by masters, I don’t mean to suggest that they had slaves. Just people who understood the economics of “opportunity cost”, which means the benefits a person passes up when choosing one course of action over another. In the case of various explorers, this referred to the fact they were passing up the opportunity cost of staying in the comfort of their own land and working for a steady income. In the case of the various people who choose to work for the explorers in a total non-slavery way, the choice to work gave up the opportunity cost of being thrashed or shot.
But enough about economics because, like history, that’s one of the courses that’s going to cost more. Law degrees are also going up in cost.
It’s almost like the government doesn’t see the value of more people learning about history, economics and law…
I guess that’s because they’ve had so many people like Andrew Bolt and other Murdoch commentators who’ve managed to become experts in just about everything without actually obtaining a degree.
-
Phil Pryor
-
Rosemary J36
-
Matters Not
-
Michael Taylor
-
Matters Not
-
Jack sprat
-
Vikingduk
You mentioned the Effing-Bolt person, an ignorant typing (one-handed) slob, too unco-ordinated, unmotivated, uncontrolled, unreliable, incapable of lasting the basic requirements of obtaining a degree. This low standard of turd, self inflated and old Euro-fascist in temperament and calling, is a disgrace to the nation, and shouls most certainly be Nauru material, if not deported as inferior. But, on jthe minister for ignorance’s announcemenbt, Mr Dan Perpetual-Teen, a trained (partly at public expense) arts graduate, has been slyly ordered to shut up the future flow of intelligent, essential free and uncommitted thinkers. What GARBAGE. This is the most outrageously IGNORANT act of politicial bastardry (actually) since what Morrison and his subnormalities do every day. Austrlai is bad enough without embracing stupidity as a policy, though so many conservative fascist-fraud types have done well here anyway. The STEM subjects have ranks of people worldwide being made obsolete, redundant, uselss unless expensively retrained. ONLY the LASS subjects (Literature, Arts, Social Sciences) keep civilistation alive. Real knowledge from real thinkers are opponets of conservatism, a real threat to shithead fascit types in pwer and eternally threatened. The pen and brush will remain mightier than the sword, tools and even computers used by mere operatives who need History to think about real THINKING.Only when the votes go for progress, community, betterment, fairness and honesty will the plague of superstition, religious irrationality, bumboy bliss and insider operatives die out and we move forward properly for ALL citizens. Otherwise, corporate controlled criminality will ruin us.
Without the thinkers, the artists, the musicians, the actors, the writers – life for many is meaningless. Money can provide you with material possessions but it does not make you a meaningful being.
Probably the ‘brains’ behind the attack on the ‘humanities’ is Professor Andrew Norton. As the attached link will show, he, ironically, began his academic career with a BA(Hons) from Monash. First came to prominence as a ministerial adviser to Dr David Kemp, from 1997 to 1999 and has been on the education policy making stage ever since. The Kemp family has a long history with the IPA. See link.
http://adb.anu.edu.au/biography/kemp-charles-denton-ref-18187
Needless to say Norton ‘did time’ at the Centre for Independent Studies, as a research fellow and editor of its journal Policy. Clearly, Dan Tehan is way out of his depth in this portfolio and probably in any portfolio as we shall see in the weeks and months ahead. Remember his appearance on Insiders?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oAbuBcuKXk
But this ‘brave new world’ will have to pass the Senate which might prove difficult even with the probable support of such learned Senators Lambie and Pauline. Most people will mistake an ‘Arts Degree’ with the fine arts such as painting and drawing and not with a broad general education. Such is life.
https://researchers.anu.edu.au/researchers/norton-aj
My first Arts degree not only taught me how to think but it also changed my worldview.
Up until my late 30s I was mildly racist and sexist. Uni changed all that. It showed me how to walk in someone else’s shoes.
Re:
Perhaps that’s why the powers-that-be want to make change(s). It seems that UNIs are there for job preparation and not there to be ‘social engineers’. Education should not be about change. Etc … Lol.
“students who acquire large debts putting themselves through school are unlikely to think about changing society .When you trap people in a system of debt they can’t afford the time to think .Tuition fee increases are a disciplinary technique and by the time students graduate,they are not only loaded with debt ,but have internalized the disciplinarian culture.This makes them efficient components of the consumer economy ” Noam Chomsky
The lnp way, this pack of Phucking Dipshits, trash indigenous culture (blow it up), trash all arts (no funding), trash the environment, trash significant buildings (look at the real estate agents masquerading as nsw state government), trash truth, trash integrity, wallow in corruption, lies and general shitfuckery. Really, the smirking jerk’s arsehole is jealous of the shit emanating from his mouth. Still, what difference will these changes make given the bulk of the population are as dumb as dog shit already?
The liar from the shire is following the same path as his good mate bunker bitch, donny dumpster, appeal to the braindead base. After all, we knows, don’t we, them intellectuals, can’t trust em, think they better than us make em pay, that’ll teach em.
And still we’ll be living an absolute tragedy, a nightmare, a disaster creeping up, eat us while we all sleep. Denial won’t work when the planet is at war with us, its mortal enemy, us humans. Climate change will lay waste to all our plans, dreams, ignorance. Politics well rooted, democracy for sale to the highest bidder. All those cheap whores, lnp, labor, greens, whoever, your day is done, you’ve all done a wombat: eats, roots and now is time to leave, just go. Not one of you have enough integrity, competence or moral character to be acknowledged as worthwhile humans. A tragedy that we all pay the price of. Fuck I’m tired of this shit. We live on this glorious planet and what do we do? Destroy the place. For fuck sake.