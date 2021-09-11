We can do so much better than this
This government seems to think I should feel grateful for their stewardship.
Yeah… nah.
Ten reasons why we MUST have a change of government:
- We have Ministers wandering around wearing coal miners’ outfits and a government who thinks the greatest threat to the Reef is plastic and the best way forward is an economic recovery based on fossil fuels.
- Secrecy has become the norm and people who tell the truth are prosecuted.
- Bettina Arndt was awarded an Order of Australia for “significant service to the community as a social commentator and to gender equity through advocacy for men”. Two of her supporters, Amanda Stoker and Lorraine Finlay, have been elevated to high position, one as an unelected Senator and anti-abortion Assistant Minister for Women, and the other as an IPA-chosen appointed-without-advertising-or-interview Human Rights Commissioner.
- There is a mentality that people should be grateful to businesses for providing them with a job. Unions have been systematically demonised and undermined as the worker’s representative. Company profits have soared whilst wages have flatlined and work entitlements and job security have gone backwards.
- Social security is seen as a burden rather than an investment in the education, health and well-being of the populace.
- Public education has been sacrificed to fund wealthy private and faith-based schools. And before anyone brings up those poor struggling Catholic schools, the church’s wealth in Australia was estimated at $30 billion some years ago. And they pay NO tax.
- Public money has become a slush fund to be used for political advantage and positions are gifted as reward for party loyalty. The arrogance of long incumbency has fostered a culture of unaccountability. And no Federal ICAC in sight.
- They cannot shake the colonial mentality that they know best how to Close the Gap on Indigenous disadvantage. As in everything else, they refuse to acknowledge any culpability, any blame, any criticism or any advice. We can’t tell the truth or we are teaching our children to hate us said the Education Minister. We might get sued squeaks John Howard. We really care but… law and order… truancy… addiction… laziness… cries the Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison cohort.
- According to this government, the NDIS is unsustainable. Yet Josh Frydenberg’s nearly-‘balanced’ budget was built on a $4.6 billion underspend on the NDIS in 2018-19. And. as at June 30 this year, the DisabilityCare Australia Fund is valued at $15.5bn, delivering a return of 0.4% over the last 12 months. Why is Peter Costello sitting on this fund and why did it get such a crap return?
- The 46th Parliament Current Ministry List.
But wait… there’s more…
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
11 commentsLogin here Register here
Excellent article, Kaye. Thank you.
We can certainly -most certainly!- do better than this, and i don’t mean, as also you don’t if i read you accurately, not only these numbers but these attitudes.
The greed, the disdain, the hatred even for the common population, the vindictive manner by which they steal and exploit, the disgusting social engineering they are conducting, everything they stand for is egregiously inhumane, unfettered hatred and criminality.
One would have to search Orwell’s dictionary, where good is bad and ugly is beautiful to describe what is going on here these days.
This is the dystopia he described!
Thank you!
we so need a federal ICAC…
a federal ICAC will decimate these contemptuous conniving corrupt crooks and their wealthy mates,
and might even frighten those remaining into actually governing for all Australians, not just their mates
Morrison is right that he had more then 2 jobs. There were these jobs;
1. Fit for purpose quarantine facilities. FAILED.
2. A speedy vaccine rollout. FAILED.
3. An efficient and cohesive vaccine procurement policy. FAILED.
4. Prioritise vaccine for vulnerable first nation people. FAILED.
5. Prioritise vaccination for vulnerable NDIS recipients. FAILED.
6. Prioritise vaccination for aged care workers. FAILED.
7. Prioritise vaccination for NDIS workers. FAILED.
8. Bringing home stranded Australians overseas home by Christmas 2020. FAILED.
9. Produce an efficient and effective energy policy. FAILED.
10.Protect and safely bring home all Australians from Afghanistan and protect and remove from harm those Afghanis who put theirs and their families safety in jeopardy by standing with the ADF. FAILED.
11. Create a collaborative, cooperative and cohesive National Cabinet. FAILED.
Benjamin Franklin famously said “by failing to prepare you are preparing to fail”.
MORRISON FAILED TO PREPARE AND FAILED AUSTRALIA.
Just so, Kaye.
The list is endless.
So hard not to believe that anything on that list would have brought down a Labor government. Or if not the government, then certainly the Minister involved.
Even that nasty piece of work, John Howard – who himself was far, far from squeaky clean – had the courage to boot somebody into the wilderness of the back bench. But Morrison just gives them a pat on the back.
I met with dear 4 friends today , all of whom are Liberal supporters. They all believe Scummo is a nice man, itls not Gladys’ fault that people in NSW don’t do as they’re asked and Albanese makes them feel ill.
What hope do we have ?
(They will remain dear friends for a host of other reasons)
Keitha, it’s worse when it’s a family member.
I have a Liberal voting brother here in Vic who reckons Morrison’s doing a great job, so it gave me goose bumps the other day when he phoned (from Queensland where he’s been stuck for over a month) to say he’s sick to death of hearing “Dictator Dan”.
He didn’t vote for Daniel Andrews, but to hear him say that he’s doing a great job for Victoria makes Neil Armstrong’s “That’s one small step for man… “ seem trivial.
Welcome back Kaye
Regarding Item 10 the current ministerial lineup of the coalition. Contrast this with the shadow ALP lineup and the comparison is stark.
Most of the coalition lineup are either non-performers or have been engaged in crooked and/or corrupt activities and rather than being sacked and permanently consigned to the back benches, they have weaseled their way back into Cabinet : Barnaby Joyce, Bridget McKenzie, Sussan Ley, Michaelia Cash , Linda Reynolds, Stuart Andrew, Christian Porter and that’s just the ones who have been caught out.
This is the coalition’s Achilles heel and one that Labor need to exploit relentlessly.
The ALP shadow Cabinet : https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/Parliamentary_Handbook/Shadow
Thanks Kaye.
The most monstrous attitude in my opinion exhibited by the LNP was when in the Court case of 8 young people and a Nun versus the “Environment Minister” in relation to further development of a coal mine; it was argued the “government” had no duty of care for young people or those yet to be born. Absolutely disgusting.
Letting down Afghans whom had worked to help Australian forces has also been a moral low point. The Federal government had been petitioned months before the The Australian Embassy in Afghanistan was closed.
Well said Kaye. Although your list barely scrapes the sides of reality!
Unless people stop denigrating Labor, just highlighting all their faults, bagging them, and deflecting criticism that needs to go to the L/NP, rather than espousing the good Labor attempts under extremely difficult circumstances, the skulduggery that Kaye barely touches on with her 10 points, then it will be a simple question of Kaye’s list being rinsed and repeated, a continuation of all the bullshit by the L/NP and welcome to a 4th term of the L/NP nightmare, one that will get exponentially worse & worse!
In a choice question between “wish they were better” and “shockingly terrible”, the choice should be obvious! Please wake up!
Australians too often willingly fall for any political and/or media trick to avoid substantive action on fossil fuels and/or environmental constraints.
These are often the same strategies as elsewhere so it should not be a surprise e.g. UK/globally wheeling out David Attenborough patron of Population Matters, identifying plastics as an issue but not offering any solutions let alone constraints on fossil fuel sector (which had identified plastics as a source of income growth)?
Always deflections and blaming others e.g. ‘immigrants’ and ‘population growth’, although borders are closed, some media outlets are already sounding the alarm about a return of ‘immigrants’……
The way this LNP government is performing, or not, one guess they will be throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the next election through compliant legacy media, including much dog whistling….