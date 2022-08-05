We Are In Total Agreement With The 43% Or Rather 43% Of Us Are…

Good morning, today we have a representative from the government-in-exile, Shadow Minister for Anything Starting With E, Senator Hamingburn, Good morning, Senator.

A pleasure to be here.

First up, your party is voting against the 43% reduction target. Why?

Because it’s just not necessary.

You don’t think that the target is necessary?

No, we don’t think that the legislation is necessary. Chris Bowen has said on a number of occasions, that they could have a target without legislation so, if it’s good enough for Mr Bowen, then…

So you think that the target is fine, but you have a problem with the legislation?

That’s right. If the legislation was necessary, I’d be voting for it like a shot, but because it’s not necessary, we’re voting against it.

But doesn’t that send a rather confusing message?

On the contrary, our message is quite clear. We’re quite prepared to do what’s necessary, but because the legislation isn’t necessary, we’re not prepared to mandate a target when all a target will do is give people something to aim at and we already agree that we’re aiming at winning the next election so we can put into place meaningful action rather than legislation which just takes up valuable time in parliament where we should doing what’s necessary instead of this divisive legislation which…

Hang on, but isn’t it only divisive because you won’t agree with it?

No, it’s divisive because it drives a wedge between us and the parties supporting it. and it’s their support which is causing that wedge.

But…

It’s simple really. If it wasn’t for the legislation, we’d have nothing to oppose because we agree with the target, just not the legislation.

Didn’t you go into the election saying that the target was too much and that it would lead to job losses and higher energy prices?

And we were right. Mr Morrison, Mr Frydenberg and whole range of MPs lost their jobs because of the 43% target and now energy prices are skyrocketing.

You’re not suggesting it’s because of Labor that world-wide gas and fuel prices are going up, surely…

We said that they’d go up before the election and we were right. We knew they’d go up under Labor and..

Didn’t you only know that they’d go up because you were sitting on the report that told you?

I reject the suggestion that we were skiing on the reports. We were merely waiting for an appropriate time to release it.

Such as after the election?

Well, it was Labor who did that. It was Labor who released it after the election so you can’t blame us for that.

Mr Dutton is putting forward the idea of nuclear power. When all the studies show that nuclear power is a more expensive option, why would your party be suggesting this?

Look, I think you’ll find that the studies your talking about are old studies and not the ones that we intend to undertake which will show that show that a lot has changed.

How do you know what your study will show?

Because we know that a lot has changed.

If you think that nuclear is a good option, why didn’t you do something about it when you were in government?

Well, like I said, a lot has changed and that’s one of the things that’s changed. We’re not in government so we can suggest things without having to worry about implementing them.

But you didn’t worry about implementing them in government either.

You’re not meant to say that. You’re only meant to ask questions which I can ignore.

I’m not from the ABC. I don’t have to be balanced.

Obviously. If you were from the ABC, you’d be interviewing Hollow Hughes or Matt Coalavan. I think it’s a great example of their left wing agenda.

What do you mean?

Well, they just interview those two instead of some of our more intelligent MPs so that they can pretend to be balanced but they’re making us look silly by giving those two air time.

So who would you suggest they interview to show your intellectual depth.

Mm, I’ll get back to you.

Thank you, that’s all we have time for.

Thanks, A pleasure.

