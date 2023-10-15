We are better than this
By Jane Salmon
The cut-through of mercenary, racist and Trumpist tropes reflected in the “No” referendum campaign has many people, including refugees, alarmed.
Any endorsement of Dutton is going to play against not only those experiencing the highest infant mortality, highest incarceration rates and shortest life spans: it will also affect asylum seekers and refugees. Labor has attempted moral leadership on such a mild ask … and lost. Will Labor dare stand up against mindless redneck selfishness again?
It is bad enough that right-wing media can reflect a conservative agenda. It is worse to have it confirmed that they can prosecute that agenda effectively in almost every part of the nation. The conservative cabal clustered around Dutton appears to have gotten away with disinformation of the most transparent kind.
Never mind that for ten generations Aborigines have experienced visibly negative treatment. Shallow and frankly hypocritical arguments about racial unity have trumped the bare facts. Victim blaming wins again.
Did Labor appease racists for too long when in Opposition? Is this the price?
Is Labor even more likely to capitulate on race and immigration issues now? Is it “safer” for them to go back to denying the humanity and harm done to refugees offshore? Do we go back to top-down military interventions in the Territory? Do we get on with blaming people who climbed into boats to get away from serious oppression for their “life and death” decisions? Will Labor again join Dutton’s LNP in trivialising genuine fear and desperation as a lifestyle choice? Or will Labor confirm that other categories of economic adjustment or migration are affecting the housing market?
Perhaps Labor can wake up and smell the “Teal” message: that vigorous campaigning on progressive issues can convert educated voters in former Liberal seats. Independents show that it is possible to convert complacent Liberal seats into conscience-led ones if you pick your issues and target your message well. Access to affordable tertiary education is powerful in changing politics. So too is building community from the grassroots up.
Perhaps Labor can also see that the backlog of refugees languishing on temporary visas are 20,000 potentially grateful voters. Such refugees handed out “Yes” material without having the right to cast a ballot themselves. They will not readily forget the horror inflicted on them by offshore and on by the LNP. Dutton is never going to be their friend and they will not vote for him. Each of those people has a network. Labor needs that network. These are people desperate enough to leave everything behind them. They are not conservative Golden Ticket migrants.
This week, there is a convergence of refugees in Canberra. Will Labor sit licking their wounds over the lost referendum, or will they renew their stand against racism? The Government have a chance to emerge from their offices, to look victims of cruel social policy in the eye and say, “We are better than this”. We are judged by our deeds. There are many ways of helping to review the medical, education and legal outcomes for Aborigines. Consultation need not be enshrined in the constitution to occur.
Similarly, the Department of Immigration can switch temporary visas to permanent ones. There is the opportunity to close offshore detention for good and to admit that regional processing of refugees will prevent irregular arrivals by any mode of transport.
People whose lives have been Pezzulloed or Duttoned need not stay that way. We can bring fairness back to broken systems and begin by righting old wrongs.
Hoping every member of Cabinet will emerge from their bunker and look an Aborigine or a refugee in the eye this week.
See you in Canberra Tuesday 17 October 2023 from 10am and again on Wednesday when women refugee walkers (WAVE) complete their hike from Melbourne.
Things we hear from every refugee currently in limbo
I am part of a minority group. It is not something I can change.
We protested and then the Government called us in for questioning.
I was put on an airport watch list.
I decided I did not want to participate in war.
A family member was killed.
I came by boat and it was very scary.
My brother got treated differently to me by Australian Immigration. He is now a citizen.
Detention was traumatising. It went on and on. It ruined my health.
Immigration staff seemed racist. I knew they would not give me a visa.
The Court process cost a lot. It has yielded no results.
I try to be the best Aussie I can be.
I volunteer in a soup kitchen or op shop. It helps my English.
I worked in the front line during the pandemic.
I pay a lot of tax but cannot vote.
Temporary visas are difficult.
I used to believe in God but now I am not sure.
My children cannot afford university when they matriculate. They want to work in medicine or as engineers.
Permanent jobs require a permanent visa.
I cannot study or convert my degree. I work as a tradie or shop owner.
I cannot get a mortgage.
I pay tax but cannot consistently access services like Medicare. I pay my own medical bills.
I send money to my mother. She is sick.
I don’t think I could ever go back to wearing a hijab.
I spoke to a journalist in Australia. My parents got a call from the Government back home telling them to come in and explain.
I am walking / cycling / travelling to Canberra because I don’t know what else to do.
I need to pay another lawyer to apply for Ministerial Intervention.
I feel rejected. I wake with a sense of dread. I feel depressed. I have no hope.
Unless Labor drop their timidity on all the ‘difficult’ issues, we are going backwards.Too many professional politicians,too many old passengers too many of them stuck firmly in a time that has gone.As for the droog Dutton and his rascist sycophants…they’ are well and truly fucked.Best look for a spot in the Trump circus,where they’d fit right in.And Albo seriously needs some fresh,independent advisors.
Some of us are better than this, but the majority – and especially the majority of those with actual power – are not.
#NotAllAustralians
While I was desperate for the LNP criminal gang to be kicked out, from the very beginning I believed that Albanese would be a lame duck, and that’s exactly what he’s proved to be. What we needed was another Whitlam or Hawke but we ended up with Albo. His promotion of the referendum was pathetically ham-fisted. At ever turn he allowed the vile Dutton to take charge. Before the last election the Biloela family were great advertisements but thousands of immigrants are still languishing on visas, many of them not allowed either to get education or to work. Huge numbers who are on SHEV visas were told a year ago that they would go straight to permanent residency but they are still waiting. The Administrative Appeals Tribunal, which had been stuffed with LNP lackeys who did no work, was supposed to have been abolished, with a new tribunal formed. This hasn’t happened, so thousands of asylum seekers are left in limbo. Murdoch and the other oligarchs are still running the country. The media have been allowed to destroy any sense of decency we had, and Albo has done nothing to challenge their power. For many years, under the malign LNP, Australia has been circling the drain. I fear that under Albo we’ll go right down the pipe.
Sorry guys, I hate to break it to you. The Australian public is still easily fooled by the old “FUD” technique. It stands for Fear Uncertainty, and Doubt. This works even better if people are ignorant, and slightly bigoted in the “right” way. In this case most of them are secretly racist, although they would stoutly deny it. (check how Queensland voted as usual). They will point to the billions being spent on aboriginals and ask why there is no improvement, etc., especially when our hardworking peoples’ tax dollars are given to these lazy, shiftless, criminal, child abusing people. It is better, they will say, to ask them to get a grip and improve their circumstances, just like most of “us”, instead of indulging in all this extra bureaucracy which will not help them one bit.
I have read the comments on the various youtube channels and the message is plain. I do not need to say any more.
The benefit of the referendum is that we now know clearly who is who, and what they are on about. We just need to remember.
We can never take the moral high road over the racist, ignorant, poorly educated, Trumpist and likely low IQ of the mainly, Southern States of the US, ever again. We’ve just confirmed we’re one of them.
Till our media and centrist politicians start recognising imported ideology, strategy, tactics and (global) network outlets, with media PR & comms, similar will happen again i.e. fall into the same fossil fueled traps to slow progress…
Earlier this year McManus or O’Neil warned the government and the Yes campaign that the No campaign, lies & dog whistling via bots, trolls, influencers and media, was already up and running online…. but, one presumes a lack of digital literacy and complacency across the board inc. Yes campaign, did not take it seriously.
One warned that the No Voice campaign was replicating Brexit and Trump, targeting oldies via MSM and middle aged via social media (esp regions), well ahead of time to create the conditions i.e. in case of Brexit, dog whistling EU, Europe and immigration over decades; supported by Murdoch et al media and US fossil fueled linked Atlas or Koch Network think tanks (at infamous Tufton St & locally Rhinehart & Joyce supported IPA).
Quelle surprise, local history academic at UTS, Walker, finds that the ‘No’ campaign is linked to Atlas/Koch Network’s modus operandi vs. Canadian indigenous in DeSmog:
‘A Secretive Network Is Fighting Indigenous Rights in Australia and Canada, Expert Says. It’s all part of a global playbook from the U.S.-based Atlas Network to protect the profits of fossil fuel and mining companies, argues a Sydney researcher.’