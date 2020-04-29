Watchin’ Scotty Grow
By Grumpy Geezer
The Lord – with miracles to perform – works in mysterious ways. So I’m told. I’ve never researched the source material and in the interests of full disclosure, I don’t give a fuck. But I do wonder how Brother Scotty Morrison rationalises his Sky Guy’s purpose in the creation and deployment of this latest virus .
A bigger question of course is the divine purpose for all previous pandemics. The Black Death, for instance, where the omnipotent creator of the universe and all the viruses contained therein decided that several million of his most precious creations should perish in a pestilential apocalypse. If the intent was to free the victims from their dreary, earthly lives with an early pass to the celestial first class lounge then OK, but what’s with the festering boils, pustules and rotting gums? Surely that’s unnecessary and a bit off-putting to the others who were already browsing the heavenly buffet – the stench of suppurating bowels would overpower the piquancy of the mustard and aioli dressing on the lamb rack in the Jospeh & Mary Carvery.
Why the gratuitous cruelty? Very puzzling. If there is a Big Guy then he shares some uncomfortable traits with domestic abusers – “look what you made me do!”
BroSco and the brethren from the Church of the Holy Profit & Yacht Club seem cool with this – even joining in with a slipper to the nuts of any down and outer whose fraught circumstances are simply a result of their own lack of righteousness. Scotty and the chosen ones do, however, have the sense to manage the risk of hanging out with their ethereal CEO with anger management issues – by paying protection money.
This tithing business (and i do mean business) may be paying off for BroSco. Ten per cent of the PM’s salary is more than 50 large p.a. (pre-tax). Scooter, up to his arse in rorting alligators, may believe that such contributions entitle him to an early, pre-Rapture return on his investment, i.e. ASAP.
And lo, another miracle.
Mr 38%, the creepy uncle forcing handshakes on the unwilling, has shot up to Mr 68% according to Newspoll. It seems the country is relieved that SchMo didn’t entirely fuck up this time. I suspect expectations were low and people dreaded the prospect of a smarmy twat mugging to the cameras while pointing at maps, so by not being SchMo, SchMo’s ratings went up.
Does he perhaps see the mysterious workings of his deity in all of this? A god-given opportunity to redeem his image from that of an opportunistic grub, a man devoid of integrity whose talents have proven to be elusive beyond political assassination and pissing his trousers, now supposedly morphed into a bloke you might consider buying a Mr Whippy from (but still check the change).
Morrison may not suffer from the malignant narcissism of his covfefe confrere from Mar a Lago but he’s the same solopsist he always was, a believer in divine intervention that won an election for him. He’s said as much. If his god was prepared to engineer his return to office despite his misappropriation of $100M in sports rorts, his rent-an-MP business model and the racketeering infesting his party is he going to be inclined to change? Is he really handing out ice creams?
What we have is a scorpion and frog scenario (hint: we’re the frog). Morrison cannot resist his inclinations – with him on our backs we won’t reach the other side. He’ll try to sneak through his neo-liberal agenda under the cover of Covid, and yet again, an opportunity will be lost to zombi Tory ideology.
In his panic as the virus took a hold because of his initial apathy ScoBro floated the notion of herd immunity. But figuratively throwing grannie down the laundry chute as the Tory economy-first knee jerk response was not embraced beyond the typing monkeys of the IPA and Murdoch’s rabid eugenicists so a longer game is called for.
He’s already teed off with pending legislation to further erode workers’ rights, flagging the slashing of “red tape” to let loose the environmental vandals and tax breaks to non-tax paying corporations – all so predictable and all so self-defeating; a return to a “normal” that collapsed when faced with a stress test. When the next virus hits, perhaps just as virulent but more deadly, when the climate fights back even harder we will all be truly fucked. Despite Orange Donny’s advice, sticking a bug-zapper up your arse and sucking on your washing machine’s drain hose will be of no use, nor will Scotty’s god be getting us to the other side.
* * * * *
Tories stand by their convictions. Stupid, ignorant, world-destroying convictions based on disproven economic fantasies and ancient books full of primitive morality and magic people. But convictions, nonetheless. (Paraphrasing Bill Maher).
This article was originally published on The Grumpy Geezer.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
5 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Ray Tinkler
-
nonsibicunctis
-
Geoff Andrews
-
Ross
-
Ill fares the land
Following on to your thoughts about “The Virus” and whether it’s somehow deity applied. If it is, what it might indicate is that this deity cares more about this planet and it’s other “dumb” creatures than it does about mankind (after all there is the story about wiping all but one family out once before, because it regretted ever creating them). If there’s one thing this virus has achieved of some benefit, is the sharp reduction of the use of some fossil fuels, resulting in places that have not seen the sky in decades, now being able to identify clouds floating above.
Maybe this is a last ditch attempt after the failure of governments to take notice of the scientists warning of the disasters that will follow the anthropological warming of the planet, and so has decided to send something that will not be ignored, i.e. If you refuse to listen to them because of greed and ideology, I’ll make you listen to ones you can’t ignore, and quickly. And by such, show you the benefits of listening and acting.
I share most of the sentiments expressed in this article. The initial notion of gods or a single god was never rational but simply taken for granted – a given. It was only through time that some attempted to prove that god existed and, even then, two schools of argument conflicted with one another, that of mysticism and that of rationality. At times these mixed in certainly illogical ways and, particularly in the Western breed of Christianity, contradictory and illogical beliefs remain, such as that of a co-existing belief in the Trinity and One God.
My point is thus that rationality never did nor now exists in any religion. Human beings are more easily programmed than a computer and have been so by seers, prophets, witch-doctors, philosophers, psychologists, psychiatrists, cult leaders, churches and the alliance of church and state, throughout history. Today, an even more powerful alliance of Church (which could well be classes as big business), State, Big Business, and the Mainstream Media is responsible for our indoctrination and/or socialisation towards the inequity inherent in capitalism and all hierarchical social systems.
Worth repeating:
Is God willing to prevent evil, but not able? Then he is not omnipotent.
Is he able, but not willing? Then he is malevolent.
Is he both able and willing? Then whence cometh evil?
Is he neither able nor willing? Then why call him God?
Epicurus, Greek, 270BC
You know GG I have often wondered if Scotty has to donate a percentage of his PM salary to his “church”. A tidy sum trousered by the “church” for no effort, by direct debit no doubt.
A few other of Scotty’s chums in government would be in the same boat of having to cough up a percentage of their hard earned to a church. Might be why they hate the welfare state so much.
Thanks for the article. I always like reading articles I agree with. Scotty from Marketing is not as blatantly deluded as Mr Orange Face, but he is still way too deluded to ultimately ever be an effective leader and like Trump, he seeks to cover up his shortcomings as a leader with various manufactured personas, depending upon how each persona is faring in the polls, for both are driven by a deepe craving for adulation. The giveaway, as I see it, is his utter obsession with “getting his way” on schools. Sure, his message has been relatively consistent, but then none of the State Premiers or education departments are saying they don’t want to get schools back to normal sooner rather than later – they are simply responding to perceived risks. The PM and the Premiers all participate in the National Cabinet and are all hearing the same medical information, and yet still they are taking, allegedly, different positions. However, using a study based on a sample of 9 students as the driver of a “national policy” seems less than prudent – especially given there is a New Zealand example (Marist College, Auckland), where there were numerous infections (I believe 93 at latest count), albeit “patient zero” was a teacher. If you took that school as a guide, you might well come to a different conclusion. For Scotty from Marketing, or King Scotty the Almighty, this seems to me to be him taking a quintessentially political position and instead of dealing with pushback by negotiation, he perceives the response of the States to be a challenge to his absolute authority. This is hardly a surprise from one who sees issues only in terms of the “him factor”, but it remains one of his most egregious failings. We know from previous instances that he has never been able to manage challenges to his “inner autocrat”, but instead of taking on an adult role as a negotiator, he resorts to pueril bluster and then simply decides to sidestep the States by throwing money at the private schools. This is classic him. You can’t really say he is wrong in his view (but the States surely are not wrong either), but what has to be questioned is the way that he is still just trying to dominate the narrative to maintain his self-image as “he who is leading Team Australia into the light”.