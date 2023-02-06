Was Pell a decent man? No
George Pell’s funeral in Sydney has shown clearly the divisions within the Australian community at large, the Catholic Church itself, and the conservative side of politics. It all boils down to whether or not Pell was a decent human being.
Aside from the well-known path from obscurity to eminence, there is the ongoing debate as to whether he was an innocent victim of ‘the mob’, pursued unfairly to his death, or was he, as Tony Abbott recently stated, “a saint for our times”?
The fact that the ribbons of remembrance were being cut and removed, as quickly as they were put up on the fence surrounding St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, was not a clear-cut battle between radicals and conservatives. The ribbons were placed there to remember the victims of child sexual abuse.
There are diametrically opposed views on Pell’s character, and his legacy, and they cannot both be right. We know a lot about Pell, and it is only fair to look at both sides. The central question is whether he was at the least a facilitator of pedophiles, or was he a spiritual leader for the Catholic Church?
In the matter of whether Pell was a child abuser, he has been ‘tried’ twice
The first was in The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. The second was more personal, in that he was the accused, rather than the church.
The findings of the Royal Commission
The Royal Commission found that:
“… by 1973, Pell was not only conscious of child sexual abuse by clergy’ but that he had ‘considered measures of avoiding situations which might provoke gossip about it’.”
In some cases, he actively moved the perpetrators on. Of course this only facilitated their actions in a whole new area, with no warnings given. He put the interests of the Church (his employer) above those of his charges.
When he later claimed to have been misled on the matter of moving dangerous priests from parish to parish, the Royal Commission found:
“We are satisfied that Cardinal Pell’s evidence as to the reasons that the CEO deceived him was implausible. We do not accept that Bishop Pell was deceived, intentionally or otherwise.”
This conscious ‘looking away’ continued for at least two decades. Rogue priests Gerald Ridsdale and Peter Searson, and two Christian Brothers, Edward Dowlan and Leo Fitzgerald, were the subject of complaints and statements that they were abusing children in his region. Subsequent court cases established their guilt.
The Royal Commission’s conclusion was that he was aware of child abuse, particularly within the Victorian diocese of Ballarat, and that he failed to take the required actions to protect children from predatory priests, and other religious staff.
As I have written elsewhere, Pell’s negligence was not about minor infractions. Whatever Pell thought, being raped is not like grazing your knee. You do not ‘get over it’. You suffer, and your family suffers. Your life often spirals out of control, and it often ends in suicide or premature death.
So, if we follow the Royal Commission’s reasoning, Pell was at least guilty of gross negligence, in that he was aware of criminal behaviour, he was in a position whereby he could have stopped the behaviour, and instead he re-located it.
Later on he concocted systems to either deny responsibility, or to lessen liability for the Church. He acted in the best interests of the Church, at the inevitable cost to the victims.
The victims lost their right to be heard, they were ignored or marginalised by the very organisation that their parents had entrusted with their care. Their physical and mental health was often ruined, and one can only speculate about their spiritual journey after their abuse.
It has been argued that Pell’s ‘solutions’ to the Church’s legal woes re-traumatised the victims. The removal of ribbons around the cathedral in Sydney merely reminded many of the disregard the Church has shown, for so long, for victims.
He was acquitted of sexual offences after two trials and two appeals.
His other trial was in the courts. He was found guilty, then again at appeal, but the decision was reversed by the High Court.
This sequence of events appears to be the only part of George Pell’s journey that Pell’s supporters remember.
The outcome then is that his supporters ignore the findings of a Royal Commission, but are prepared to accept the findings of the High Court. To suggest that this is ‘cherry-picking’ verdicts is as true as it is bizarre.
He abandoned the children in his ‘care’, although he likened his actions to a trucking magnate whose employee rapes a hitch-hiker. This is a very poor analogy, and it completely ignores the pastoral side of his calling, which roughly translates to a duty of care.
Melissa Davey, writing in the Guardian, quotes Pell’s barrister, Robert Richter as stating that the reason Pell was convicted was: “three years of royal commission shit”. He at least acknowledges that there had been a Royal Commission.
The verdict on Pell
George Pell has divided the country, and he will continue to do so. He was found to have facilitated the actions of known pedophiles, by consciously ignoring criminal behaviour, and by moving them on to fresh pastures.
He was charged with sexual offences against children, and eventually acquitted. This does not mean he was innocent. It means that the case was not proved beyond reasonable doubt.
On a moral basis, he spoke of having “not much interest” in hearing accusations against what were his ‘staff’. He seems to have had no understanding of what it takes to manage people, and to protect children. He appears to have had no insight into victims’ suffering, nor that of their family and friends.
For the conservative politicians who are swarming to support Pell, take a look at your own, contradictory position. Abbott, Howard, even Dutton are singing Pell’s praises, while apparently totally ignoring the findings of a Royal Commission.
As politicians they are aware of the legal and moral power of a Royal Commission, and yet two prime ministers and someone wishing to become one, dismiss the institution. I would call that contempt for Parliament, or contempt for logic.
A saint for our times? I would describe Pell as a rather shabby individual who failed on every measure. The fact that the conservative side of politics is now rallying around such a man, proves there is something rotten in our fair land. Children are our most precious resource, and look how they were treated.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
996 total views, 996 views today
7 commentsLogin here Register here
Disgusting stuff, Pell the deficient, evasive, strident, obscure, repressed, insular.., and his yabbering followers led by the repulsive Abbott, a potful requiring flushing. The institution stinks, carries the primitive, savage, mediaeval, superstitious faith that obsesses and clouds, all its traditions pandering to wiflulness, criminality, egofixations. It must be outed, reduced, muzzled, exposed.
It shows the moral sewer of the LNP that they should see fit to praise Pell; he having been a bully, a thug, an aider and abetter of abuse, and may have abused children himself. I teach at a university, and a few years ago I had a mature-aged student who told me that years ago he’d thought of studying for the priesthood, and was in the seminary at the same time as Abbott. According to my student, the seminary had an all-encompassing “brotherly-love” feeling (and I’m merely quoting my student here; read into it hat you will); all the trainees there saw themselves as doing god’s work, and there was a great deal of mutual rapport and empathy. And even in that environment – everybody hated Abbott; he was as much of a bully and thug then as we saw of him in parliament. It seems to me hardly surprising that such as one as Abbott should sanctify such as one as Pell, because bullies and thugs will always seek further strength in each other.
I would ask then, not whether Pell is good or bad (and the overwhelming evidence is to the latter), but what sort of people praise him?
We non believers have no time for men dressed in frocks and silly hats, or for those that wish they had been one of them.
Mark Buckley writes ‘…there is something rotten in our fair land.’ Hah! Is the pope a Catholic?
Bad joke. All popes are, apparently. The Cathos have a mandate on the role.
There’s more than a ‘something’ rotten in this fair land. Scratch away at many surfaces and there’s a something rotten to be found.
The inanities of the idiot has-been, the second-worst prime minister this country has had… who gave a eulogy calling for a program of education wrapped around a Pell-framed set of teachings; schools, colleges, spirituality courses. Thankfully the swamp monster Zombie Tony has minimal influence on Australia post politics and what influence he has is of diminishing momentum, given the majority recognition of him as a nutter at large and a man in search of a meaning, any meaning really, as long as it aligns with his zombie perspectives and values.
How is it, by the way, that a zombie dude as weird as Tones got to be the prime minister of this country? Something seriously amiss in the way we do politics; not only ZT but Morrison, Howard, other Liberal duds if we go back far enough…. Are we all so asleep, lulled by the fiction of living in dreamland, that we bought the narrative that the Liberals were the natural party of government simply because they, by adopting the playbook of Goebbels, repeated shit ad nauseam until the electorates at large simply said shut the fuck up, go away, we give in, give me the $500 ‘bonus’ payment and you’ll get my vote? Pretty lazy, don’tcha think? Look where it got us. A war criminal in Howard, the worst speaker in parliamentary history in Bishop, and Jug Ears bragging of being their love child even as he stood next to a mob of lunatics protesting against Gillard, tacitly endorsing their egregious ugliness as they waved their “Ditch the Witch’ placards.
What has this country come to? Squillionaires monopolising the resource industries paying their financial advisors to minimise their taxation obligations. Public media dominated by a ruthless puppet master who renounced his citizenship so that he could continue his mission to rule the world via the Evil Empire as his preferred domicile, whose game plan has been to relentlessly demonise any social policies that might actually benefit the citizenry at large. All scorpions sting, one might add. It’s in their nature.
And ferals. Not the dreadlocked hippy types, but the furry four-legged versions… this country now has the unenviable record of the highest number of introduced species doing the most environmental damage of any place on the planet. and despite the in your face nature of this ongoing and unending destruction, thank you horses, donkeys, camels, pigs, foxes, cats, rabbits, goats, cane toads, european carp, and not to neglect the several thousand species of weed species, our public programs and policies aimed at arresting this onslaught against the environment is minimal, ineffectual, pathetic, underfunded, and destined to fail.
It’s as if a foreign country decided to send millions of its citizens to repopulate and we said, ‘yeh, ok, make yourselves at home.’
Not to neglect farming practices and policies guaranteed to further the despoilation of the land along with its river systems, all in the cause of delivering larger wads of cash into the pockets of the despoilers, with, by and large, the benign endorsement of government bodies.
Something rotten alright. It’s called sleep. Of the psychological kind. Inertia. Unwillingness to face up to the realities of our time. The Aboriginals had a psychological framework we’ve loosely called Dreamtime, but I imagine very few have any idea of what it really means. Why bother? They’re only black people after all. Primitive. What would they know? Us whitey’s have got it together. We’ve got the technology. Yeah. Whitey’s rule.
Until they don’t. Until the scorched earth policy of technological progress is complete. Poor fellow my country, indeed.
@John Hanna nailed it!
The Catholic church has always traded on fear and guilt.
Confession! Penance! Need I go on?
To create guilt and fear you must rise above them.
To rise above them makes you superior. Another way to make yourself superior to others is to bully them into submission.
My mother was raised a Catholic. She was a bully.
She felt that she had no great achievements to boast about so she set about stepping on others until all were below her in her own mind. She could not even bring herself to be proud of her own children but still sought many ways to drag them down below her so she could rise up.
In my opinion she exemplifies what Catholicism does to many many people. Especially those like Abbott and Pell who see themselves as above the tawdry folk who are “not of much interest”.
Pell supported the church because the church gave him power and status. Insects like Ridsdale and Searson were only to be protected in that they created an insulation layer between Pell and the parishioners. The further away from the lowly parishioners the better. The lower levels of the clergy allowed the higher levels to be regaled in Vatican style. Pell was of the higher levels and would not allow the destruction of those under him to undermine his own position and ego.
Mark Buckley your headline says it all.
Pell was in it for Pell. Abbott et al are simply sychophants sucking up for all they are worth in the much mistaken belief that it will better their public profile.
How sad that they cannot see their own lie.
To paraphrase Rik Mayall from The Young One’s: “Pell was an utter, utter, utter, utter bastard!” The mad monk is just that, mad.
It’s not just that he lacked insight and understanding; he didn’t care.
Children were being hurt in the worst possible way and he didn’t give an aerial act of sexual intercourse about it or them. As he said himself ” … not much interest to me.”
Pell is one of very few people who can incite an incandescent level of rage within me. The others (Howard, Abbott, Jones) are his supporters.
Vile humans, all.