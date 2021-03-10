Was COVID-19 born in the United States? (part 9)

Continued from: Was COVID-19 born in the United States? (part 8)

By Outsider

On 9 September 2020 Bob Woodward released recordings of telephone calls with President Trump, making clear that the White House, despite its public efforts to downplay the threat of COVID-19, was fully aware in as early as January of the massive danger posed by the deadly new disease.

The tapes establish that the Trump Administration lied to the public about the threat while it deliberately implemented a policy which has led to the deaths of more than 250,000 people.

During the critical period of January through March, when timely actions, similar to those taken in China, would have saved hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States and internationally, President Trump made a cold-blooded decision: to lie to the public, in an unprecedented crime, in a plot against the people of the United States and of the world.

On 7 February 2020, President Trump told Woodward that he had just had a conversation with Chinese President Xi Xinping, who had provided him with a clear and blunt assessment of the dangers posed by the pandemic. President Trump had been impressed, and transmitted: “This is deadly stuff.” He had obviously been advised, for he added: “It’s also more deadly that even your strenuous flu this is five per cent [case fatality rate] versus one per cent and less than one per cent.”

These words were in clashing, flagrant contradiction to the statements President Trump would make in public over the following weeks and months, during which he equated the pandemic with the seasonal flu, promised it would “disappear,” and claimed that cases were “going down.”

Eschewing the antiscientific demagogy of his public statements, President Trump demonstrated a clear understanding of the spread of the disease in his discussion with Woodward. “It goes through air, Bob. That’s always tougher than the touch,” the president said – a description fully in line with the scientific consensus.

On 28 January, according to Woodward’s account, Trump was told by his national security adviser, Robert Charles O’Brien Jr.: “This will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency… This is going to be the roughest thing you face.”

The fact that Woodward withheld information which could have saved tens of thousands of lives, makes him, for all intents and purposes, an accessory to the crime committed by President Trump.

If Woodward released the tapes in September, after concealing them for so many months, it is because the crisis over the November election had massively exacerbated divisions within the state. That in the process he would implicate himself as an accomplice in Trump’s crime is of no importance.

Nor would President Trump and his cabinet have been the only ones to receive intelligence briefings on the pandemic – and in their silence become accomplices. Leading members of Congress, from both parties, regularly receive briefings from the American intelligence agencies, and former presidents continue to receive access to intelligence information. These briefings, through the “anonymous sources” so often cited by TheNew York Times and TheWashington Post, would have become known to the editors of the leading American newspapers.

Moreover, it is inconceivable that Woodward, having in his possession tapes which would have meant life or death for tens of thousands of people, would not have discussed them with his colleagues at the Post and other major news outlets.

In other words, Trump was not the only party to this conspiracy. The tapes constitute direct evidence that the media were aware of the dangers but refused to alert the American people.

The questions fundamental to the Watergate scandal, “What did the president know, and when did he know it?” remained – if slightly enlarged: “What did the government, Congress and the media know, and when did they know it?”

In a subsequent call on 19 March, Trump explained to Woodward why he was seeking to downplay the danger of the disease: “I always wanted to play it down… I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

What “panic” was Trump speaking about? Whose panic, anyway? He was essentially concerned with containing a stock market selloff before the bailout of Wall Street had been prepared. Furthermore, with workers in factories increasingly uneasy about the spread of the disease, he was afraid of mass working class walkouts, such as those which ultimately led to the closure of the auto plants in March.

Instead of alerting the public to what it knew in January, the government set to work preparing for an eruption of the pandemic, not through measures to deal with the disease, but through the largest bailout of major corporations in world history, which was prepared in silence, with the public unaware.

When it became clear that lockdowns were unavoidable after the markets went into freefall in February and March, the Trump Administration was ready with a $6 trillion bailout, approved in record time. Then, with the bailout secured, it began the campaign to herd millions of workers into the factories and children into the schools. (B. Dyne and A. Damon, The plot against America and the world: How the US government and the media suppressed the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic, wsws.org, 10.09.2020).

Clearly, the Trump Administration and its intelligence-gathering agencies understood by the first days of 2020 – perhaps even earlier, by the second half of December 2019 – that the world stood on the very brink of a health care catastrophe.

The protection of the banks, of the large corporations and of the powerful interests of Wall Street became the sole concern of President Trump and his cabal. The one-per-cent of the economy, representing the governing elite, became the only value of the Trump Administration.

America’s 651 billionaires have accumulated so much wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic that they could fully pay for one-time $3,000 stimulus cheque for every person in the United States and still be better off than they were before the crisis.

That is the conclusion, according to new research released on 09.12.2020 by the Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies, which have been tracking the ‘pandemic profits’ of United States billionaires since mid-March. (J. Johnson, ‘Pandemic Profits’ of Billionaires Could Fully Fund $3,000 Stimulus Checks for US Workers, Common Dreams, 09.12.2020).

In the nearly nine-month period between 18 March and 7 December 2020, American billionaires added more than $1 trillion in wealth as people across the United States lost their jobs, their businesses, their homes, and their lives to the pandemic. The collective net worth of American billionaires now amounts to more than $4 trillion, nearly double the combined wealth owned by the bottom 50 per cent of the American population.

It did not matter that in the process thousand upon thousand would lose their life to COVID-19. Such was the final decision of President Trump – with the connivance of the Democratic Party.

To be continued…

